Summerfest Will Keep Three Weekend Format in 2022

Although Summerfest 2021 is ongoing, it’s never to early to get excited for next year’s Big Gig.

The music festival announced in a press release it will maintain its three weekend format and return to the middle of summer, taking place June 23-25, June 30-July 2 and July 7-9. The festival will open at noon each day and close at midnight.

“The reasons for the three-weekend format remain unchanged since we made a similar announcement in March 2020: increased interest from fans to attend on the weekends, a larger booking window for entertainment, and the opportunity to reset the festival park to provide the best possible live music experience. We are confident that this three-weekend format will allow Summerfest to continue to fulfill its mission of promoting Milwaukee as a destination, hiring thousands of seasonal workers, and delivering economic impact to the region,” Milwaukee World Festival said in a statement.

There is a perception out there that attendance at the annual music festival has been lower this year, WISN reported. Though attendance has been declining for years. In 2019, Summerfest reported its lowest attendance since the 1980’s, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported.

Only one artist is listed to be performing so far: Justin Bieber on June 24 in the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, according to Summerfest’s website. Bieber was originally supposed to headline in 2020, but postponed to 2022 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regardless of the 2022 plans, there are still several musicians and events for this year’s final weekend.

Seniors above 60 and older will receive free admission to the festival Sept. 16, and Fan Appreciation Day Sept. 18 will have extended hours for free admission, from 12-7 p.m. The first 30,000 fans to enter will also receive a free ticket to Summerfest 2022.

Some headliners this weekend include Megan Thee Stallion Sept. 16, Miley Cyrus Sept. 17 and Guns N’ Roses Sept. 18. A full list of artists playing this weekend can be found on Summerfest’s website.

Summerfest attendees must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours to gain entry to the festival.