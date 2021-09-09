Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s officially week two of Summerfest, which is a strange feeling considering that retail have begun selling Halloween candy and costumes. Aside from The Big Gig, Dead Bird Brewing Co. is throwing their second annual Flock Party — a celebration of the brewery’s second birthday. Veteran’s Park will once again fill up with giant kites for the Frank Mots International Kite Festival, and the largest rummage sale and flea market in Riverwest returns.

September 9-11: Summerfest Weekend Two

Summerfest 2021 continues this weekend with plenty of local and national acts worth checking out. For those willing to pay a little more to get into the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Chris Stapleton headlines on Thursday, Zac Brown Band headlines on Friday and Dave Chappelle headlines on Saturday. For those who want to stick to the free stages, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts plays the BMO Harris Pavilion on September 9, Wilco plays the Miller Lite Oasis Stage on Sept. 10, and ZZ Top plays the USCellular Connection Stage on Sept. 11. As for local acts, consider checking out Chicken Wire Empire on Sept. 9 at the Uline Warehouse Stage, Trapper Schoepp on Sept. 10 on the Miller Lite Oasis Stage and Reyna on Sept. 11 in the BMO Harris Pavilion. Of course, these are just a few of the performers scheduled to perform each day, so check out the full lineup here.

Dead Bird Brewing, Milwaukee’s first vegan brewery, is throwing its second annual “flock” party — a birthday celebration for the brewery. The celebration will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday featuring performances by Jorge Vallentine and Orlando Peña. Riley’s Good Dogs will have a food truck posted up as well. Friday’s event will end at 9 p.m. On Saturday, the celebration begins again at 9 a.m., kicking off with a yoga session led by MKE Social Yoga. Then, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a mini pop-up will take place featuring Pilcrow Coffee, Jenna bakes, Super Creative Co., Glass Pantry and Rubbish Remade. For the rest of the day until 10 p.m., attendees can experience live music by Raf & Co., TRUE Skool and Peña and order food from Twisted Plants’ and Riley’s Good Dogs’ food trucks.

September 11: Southeastern Wisconsin Heart & Stroke Walk/5k Run

The Southeastern Wisconsin Heart & Stroke Walk/5k returns in a socially-distanced format where participants can run the predetermined path or make up their own. The event is a nation-wide fundraiser that aims to educate people on and raise awareness of heart disease. This year, the event hopes to raise $1,200,000, and as of this writing, it’s almost halfway there. Participants have the option to participate in a 5k run, a one-mile walk or a three-mile walk. The run and walks will begin at Veterans Park, with the run starting at 8:15 a.m. and the walks starting at various times. Registration is required before the event. Click here for more info.

September 11: The Riverwest Fall Rummage Sale & Flea Market

The biggest Riverwest Rummage sale is back and will feature over 150 vendors on a blocked off street in front of Art*Bar and Wonderland. This year, the sale features an expanded event space, taking up the entire 3000 block of N. Fratney St. As well as the entire 700 block of Fratney. Vendors will be selling vintage clothing, toys, instruments, artwork and more. Food trucks will be on deck, and live music will keep the party going. Shoppers can also order from Art Bar’s sidewalk patio bar or Wonderland’s takeout window. The rummage sale will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The sky above Veteran’s Park will be filled with giant kites for the free, family-friendly Frank Mots International Kite Festival. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. In the past, the festival has boasted over 600 beautiful kites filling the sky.

September 12: SistaStrings and Sara and Kenny at Anodyne Coffee

If the hustle and bustle of Summerfest isn’t your thing, there are still plenty of live music opportunities this weekend. For a cozier, more intimate environment and soundscape, check out Sistastrings and Sara and Kenny’s performance at Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co.’s Walker’s Point location. Milwaukee’s Sistastrings combines classical, R&B and gospel for a unique sound backed by a violin and cello. The show begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 in advance or $20 at the door.