An effort to build a large downtown dog park received a boost Thursday.

PetSafe announced that the proposed park was one of the top five vote-getters in an online Bark for Your Park contest and will receive a $25,000 grant.

The park would be built on state-owned land at 103 W. Clybourn St. overlooking the Milwaukee River. Plans call for a 12,000-square-foot dog run with separated small and large dog areas and irrigated, synthetic turf. Much of the park would be built under Interstate 794.

Two business improvement districts are leading the project, Milwaukee Downtown and the Historic Third Ward

Organizers aim to raise $750,000 to bring the dog park to fruition. The city is contributing $200,000 in incremental property tax revenue from an adjacent tax incremental financing district to pay for a new Milwaukee RiverWalk segment that will border the park. Additional sponsors are also being sought.

A fundraising campaign was launched in mid-August to raise additional capital. A variety of donation levels are available, from Benji ($10) to Beethoven ($2,500). Some funding levels include perks ranging from a t-shirt to an engraved plaque at the future park.

It would be the first public dog park located Downtown. The nearest dog parks are approximately three miles away, either to the north in Riverwest or south in Bay View.

Voting in the PetSafe contest closed August 31. The other $25,000 grant winners are Binghamton, NY, Carbondale, IL, Creston, IA and Newport, NH. Five existing parks won $5,000 grants: Fenton, MI, Horsham, PA, Hudson, NY, Lihue, HI and Tyler, TX.

The lifestyle pet product brand runs the contest annually.

