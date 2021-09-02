Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s hard to believe that Summerfest is actually happening this year, but thanks to a new weekend-only schedule and a mandatory proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test, it’s sure to be a fun and comfortable event for all. And if you’re still not feeling okay attending Summerfest, or if it simply isn’t your jam, there’s plenty of other events to check out this Labor Day Weekend. Harley-Davidson is putting on its Hometown Rally event all weekend long, and the Historic Third Ward is putting on its 10th Annual Art Festival.

September 2-4: Summerfest 2021’s First Weekend

The Big Gig is back after a year hiatus with a slightly different schedule than its previous iterations. This year, Summerfest is taking place over the course of three weekends, as opposed to the pre-COVID-19 festival that ran daily over two weeks. There are plenty of local and big-name acts to catch this first weekend. On Friday, local artist Abby Jeanne is performing on the BMO Harris Pavilion stage at 7:30 p.m. Another local artist, Zed Kenzo, performs Saturday at 8 p.m. on the Miller Lite Oasis Stage. As for big name acts, check out Yola on Friday, Sept. 3 at 4 p.m. on the BMO Harris Pavilion stage, Chance the Rapper, also on Friday, at 7:30 p.m. in the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and Rise Against on Saturday at 10 p.m. on the Generac Power Stage. As usual, there are daily deals for free admission into the fest, so check summerfest.com for more information.

Make sure to watch out for motorcycles while driving in Milwaukee this weekend, because Harley-Davidson is inviting all two-wheelers to join in on celebrating Labor Day Weekend. The Harley-Davidson Museum will act as the focal point of the rally, with six nearby Harley-Davidson dealerships hosting events of their own. The various events will feature live music, food, stunt exhibitions and demonstrations, including a showcase of the company’s 2021 models. For more information on what to expect at each dealership’s celebration, click here.

September 3: Friday Night Yoga and a Cocktail

Add some fitness to your cocktail hour with the East Side’s Friday Night Yoga and a Cocktail event. The outdoor yoga course is beginner friendly and will take place at Black Cat Alley, the alleyway on the East Side filled with beautiful street art and murals. After the session, participants will head indoors at the Crossroads Collective to enjoy a drink at the Pharmacy Bar. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

September 4-5: Third Ward Art Festival

The 10th Annual Third Ward Art Festival is back and will feature over 120 juried artists spanning a multitude of mediums, including ceramics, sculpture, paintings, photography and more. Artist booths will be set up along the many Third Ward businesses, allowing participants a chance to not only fill their walls with new art, but fill their stomachs as well with some of the best food that the district has to offer. The event will also feature live music, art demonstrations and booth chats with some of the participating artists. The event is free and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Everyone’s favorite dive, Y-Not II, is turning 50 years old this year. To celebrate, the bar is hosting a three-day-long event, starting with a performance by Buddy Love at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Then, on Sunday, the bar is blocking off the street for a fest-style lineup of performances, including Roxie Beane, The Squeezettes, Axehandle Hound and Primitive Broadcast Service. Roll MKE will have their food truck posted up that day, as well, starting at 1 p.m. Then, on Monday, the bar will be curing everyone’s hangovers with a breakfast, followed by homemade cheesesteaks around 1 p.m.

September 9: Insects in the Valley

Join the Urban Ecology Center for a family-friendly event learning about the various instruments that call the Menomonee Valley home. Participants will traverse prairies and observe ponds, using a net to catch bugs along the way. All necessary materials will be provided by the Urban Ecology Center. The event will take place at the Urban Ecology Center located at 3700 W. Pierce St. Admission to the event is $9 for members and $14 for non-members.