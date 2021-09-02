City Could Lose 40% of ARPA Funds to Revenue Recovery
Funds would go towards plugging revenue shortfalls, not generational investments.
Milwaukee’s ability to make a generational investment with its $394 million American Rescue Plan Act grant is likely to be more limited than expected.
Mayor Tom Barrett delivered the news Thursday morning to the Finance & Personnel Committee.
The city is eligible to use the funds to replace lost revenue compared to its 2019 budget.
Through 2024, the last year of the grant, the city could ultimately need to use more than $158 million for that purpose according to a report from budget director Dennis Yaccarino.
“I think that will be fairly surprising to people because that hasn’t been talked about in many forums,” said finance committee chair Alderman Michael Murphy.
Much of the money could be used to support basic city services, like the operations of the Milwaukee Fire Department, Milwaukee Police Department and Department of Public Works.
But, the lost revenue provision of the American Rescue Plan Act also presents an opportunity. Some restrictions on how the money can be spent are removed if it is first certified as lost revenue.
Barrett’s $93 million summer plan calls for $10 million to be certified as lost revenue then used on capital expenses to upgrade the city’s street lights. Such an expenditure is ineligible without the lost revenue workaround.
Barrett’s plan would also use $6.15 million to combat reckless driving through the same format, paying for infrastructure and overtime from lost revenue funds.
A total of $19.06 million of the $93 million plan would rely on lost revenue funds.
But despite facing a looming obligation to contribute an additional $70 million per year starting in 2023 to fully fund the city pension system, Barrett and Yaccarino are not pursuing using all of the lost-revenue-certified funds they can to fill a reserve fund.
The two are advocating for Barrett’s summer plan, which is centered on housing, workforce development, reckless driving and a host of smaller efforts.
“Why do any of this given that pension is going to wipe out everything?” asked Ald. Scott Spiker.
Yaccarino said because the reserve fund, which the city is already slowly filling, would be wiped out in a single year.
“That will only delay the whole problem by one year perhaps, maybe two years,” said the budget director. “The real issue is the long-term issues we face with the structural issues with the imbalance in the fund.”
The city will soon need some combination of a sizable new revenue source, an increase in employee retirement contributions (particularly from the public safety unions) and benefit changes. Virtually any scenario will require support from the Wisconsin State Legislature.
But with or without the pension issue, the city’s question on how to spend $394 million now appears to be a question of how to spend $236 million.
As we detailed in a column Wednesday, the question could be answered as early as October.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the American Rescue Plan Act
- City Hall: City Could Lose 40% of ARPA Funds to Revenue Recovery - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 2nd, 2021
- City Hall: Council Delays Action On ARPA Funds - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 1st, 2021
- City Hall: Council Holds ARPA Spending Until September - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 27th, 2021
- Committee moves forward ARPA funding for Universal Basic Income program, Office of Veterans Affairs - Ald. Chantia Lewis - Jul 14th, 2021
- City Hall: Barrett Plan Combats Reckless Driving - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 13th, 2021
- Barrett Calls For $44 Million In Workforce And Housing Spending - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 12th, 2021
- Mayor Barrett Prioritizes Investments in Housing in Plan for American Rescue Expenditures - Mayor Tom Barrett - Jul 11th, 2021
- Council approves resolution related to ARPA fund distribution and tracking - Ald. Khalif Rainey - Jul 7th, 2021
- Committee to discuss file related to $150 million allocation of ARPA funding for affordable housing - Ald. Bob Bauman - Jun 28th, 2021
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bauman’s $150 Million Affordable Housing Plan - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 18th, 2021
Read more about American Rescue Plan Act here
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
City Hall
-
Council Delays Action On ARPA FundsSep 1st, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Donovan, Taylor Eyeing Mayoral RunsAug 26th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
-
2022 City Budget Process Kicks OffAug 17th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene