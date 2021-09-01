Now available in this beautiful cream city brick building, is this two bedroom, two bathroom, southwest corner unit at Western Leather Lofts! Upon entry is a large storage closet, coat closet with central vacuum and laundry room, washer/dryer included. The spacious eat-in kitchen has stainless appliances, expansive counters and custom cabinets with plenty of space for storage. Living room with many windows gives an abundance of natural light. Cream city brick and wood ceilings throughout. Bonus den or office is great for working from home. Master bedroom en-suite has oversized walk-in closet and master bathroom with heated towel bar. Second bedroom and full bathroom are great for guests. Two deeded indoor side by side parking spaces and a storage unit are included! Leave the cars home and walk to all the East Side and Brady Street has to offer!

The Breakdown

Address: 904 E. Pearson St., #303

Size: 1,643 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 6

Year Built: 1889

Parking: 2 Indoor

Price: $414,900

Taxes: $7,897

Fees: $510/Month

Walkscore: 89

MLS#: 1761036

