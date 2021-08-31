Sen. Jacque’s Wife Asks Public to Get Vaccinated

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

DePere Republican Sen. Andre Jacque’s wife is publicly recommending the COVID-19 vaccine after Jacque was hospitalized with COVID-19 and placed on a ventilator. The couple has six children including an infant, and Renée Jacque stated that five out of their eight immediate family members have tested positive.

Sen. Jacque has been an outspoken opponent of mandated masks and vaccines. Renée Jacque put out a statement reported by WBAY TV in Green Bay:

“My children and I are filled with humble gratitude for the remarkable, compassionate medical professionals that are working tirelessly to care for Andre in the hospital. Speaking on my family’s experience, 5 of our 8 family members tested positive for COVID-19. Of the 3 fully vaccinated people in our family, there was one breakthrough case of COVID-19 with mild symptoms. While vaccination is a personal choice, I ask that those individuals who are eligible and able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine please consider placing their trust in the medical professionals who recommend it. These professionals, and their peers, are those whom we have also placed our trust in to care for my husband. We are so thankful for the generous outpour of heartfelt well wishes and sincere prayers for Andre and for our family.”

Sen. Jacque’s state office has kept the public informed on his condition “as warranted,” according to a spokesperson, and has not released an update on his condition this week. Jacque’s brother, Pierre Jacque, who often takes public stands in opposition to Andre Jacque’s staunchly conservative views, has been equally outspoken in support of the vaccine and masks on social media and Milwaukee television.

Pierre Jacque responded strongly on Facebook to one of the staunchest anti-mask legislators, Rep. Shae Sortwell (R-Two Rivers), when he requested for prayers for Sen. Jacque from all of his followers.

“Go get the vaccine. Or at least be honest and let your flock know the ‘choice’ they are making is between effective scientifically-backed preventative medicine, or choking on a vent while their friends and colleagues hide their condition and some insufferable (expletives) uses their name to beg for prayers and MAGA points,” Jacque wrote on Facebook. He also told WISN Milwaukee television “All of these things that are the common-sense tools that we have to fight the virus, he has been very against, so the surprise kind of quickly faded and it was just, oh crap, like my brother is very, very sick.”

Jacque’s diagnosis with COVID-19 created a stir in the Capitol, first because he had spoken at a public hearing and been in meetings without a mask days before his status was made public on Aug. 17, and because Democrats said he failed to notify them of his diagnosis after they had been in close contact with him. Sen. Kelda Roys (D-Madison) took him to task after Jacque had exposed her to COVID via a report in the Journal Sentinel. Roys linked her post to a fundraising pitch. After his condition was reported to be serious, Republicans including Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine) slammed Roys’ tweets as “absolutely disgusting.”

Sen. Jacque’s wife asks public to get vaccinated was originally published by the Wisconsin Examiner.