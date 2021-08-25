MKE Listing

Luxury Regency House Condo

Features a high-end kitchen, beautiful ensuite bathroom and a private balcony. Plus building has an outdoor pool

Aug 25th, 2021 11:32 am
929 N. Astor St., #508. Photo courtesy of Holly Hennessy.

Luxury living in an iconic Milwaukee highrise! Lake facing corner unit with balcony, upgrades throughout. Huge outdoor pool, 24 hour doorman, fitness room, rooftop deck, patio with gas grills, valet parking. Condo fee includes A/C, heat and hot water. Those systems are central to the building, so you don’t have to worry about maintaining them. Live your best life in this pet friendly building!

Sponsored by Holly Hennessy

Holly Hennessy, owner of the unit, is a licensed Florida real estate agent.

You can contact Holly at 904-226-8679.

The Breakdown

  • Address: 929 N. Astor St., #508
  • Size: 1,211 sq-ft
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Year Built: 1968
  • Price: $359,000
  • Taxes: $7,885.18
  • Fees: $878/Month
  • Walkscore: 90
  • MLS#: 1756526

Photos

Contact

Learn more about this listing

