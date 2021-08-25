Luxury Regency House Condo
Features a high-end kitchen, beautiful ensuite bathroom and a private balcony. Plus building has an outdoor pool
Luxury living in an iconic Milwaukee highrise! Lake facing corner unit with balcony, upgrades throughout. Huge outdoor pool, 24 hour doorman, fitness room, rooftop deck, patio with gas grills, valet parking. Condo fee includes A/C, heat and hot water. Those systems are central to the building, so you don’t have to worry about maintaining them. Live your best life in this pet friendly building!
Holly Hennessy, owner of the unit, is a licensed Florida real estate agent.
You can contact Holly at 904-226-8679.
The Breakdown
- Address: 929 N. Astor St., #508
- Size: 1,211 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 1
- Bathrooms: 2
- Year Built: 1968
- Price: $359,000
- Taxes: $7,885.18
- Fees: $878/Month
- Walkscore: 90
- MLS#: 1756526
