Angeline Terry

Grab a Slice in Franklin Heights

Pizza House planned for N. Hopkins St. That logo looks familiar.

By - Aug 4th, 2021 02:01 pm

2100 W. Hopkins St. This photo was taken by Jeramey Jannene on July 22nd, 2018.

A new fast food pizza joint is set to open in the Franklin Heights neighborhood.

Pizza House, soon to be located at 2100 W. Hopkins St., a block north of Burleigh St., is owned by Issa Rabeh Hamed and Hazem Amro. The pair has worked in fast food and pizza sector for the past four years according to their food dealer license application. Neither owner responded to a request for more information by the time of publication.

The menu for Pizza House includes pizzas, fried fish, chicken, cheeseburgers, Italian beef Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, ice cream, milkshakes and cake, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. The license application says the restaurant will provide delivery as well.

Both the name and the logo are similar to the chain pizza restaurant, Pizza Hut. The Pizza House logo on the restaurant’s Facebook page features red and yellow colors and a house above the font and a yellow dash below, similar to the 1999 logo from Pizza Hut (which has been streamlined a bit since then).

Pizza House and Pizza Hut logos. Pizza House logo from the restaurant’s Facebook Page.

Pizza House will replace Haji’s Red Hot, another fast food restaurant that closed in 2020.

The 1,043-square-foot building was built in 1960, according to city records. The property is assessed at $31,700 and is owned by Sadaqat Ali.

Pizza House will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Food & Drink, Uncategorized

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us