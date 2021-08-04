Grab a Slice in Franklin Heights

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new fast food pizza joint is set to open in the Franklin Heights neighborhood.

Pizza House, soon to be located at 2100 W. Hopkins St., a block north of Burleigh St., is owned by Issa Rabeh Hamed and Hazem Amro. The pair has worked in fast food and pizza sector for the past four years according to their food dealer license application. Neither owner responded to a request for more information by the time of publication.

. The license application says the restaurant will provide delivery as well.

The menu for Pizza House includes pizzas, fried fish, chicken, cheeseburgers, Italian beef Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, ice cream, milkshakes and cake, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page

Both the name and the logo are similar to the chain pizza restaurant, Pizza Hut. The Pizza House logo on the restaurant’s Facebook page features red and yellow colors and a house above the font and a yellow dash below, similar to the 1999 logo from Pizza Hut (which has been streamlined a bit since then).

Pizza House will replace Haji’s Red Hot, another fast food restaurant that closed in 2020.

The 1,043-square-foot building was built in 1960, according to city records. The property is assessed at $31,700 and is owned by Sadaqat Ali.

Pizza House will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.