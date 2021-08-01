UWM Institutes Pandemic Restrictions
Despite Republican objections, requires testing for unvaccinated and masks indoors for all.
Hours after state Sen. Steve Nass (R-Whitewater) introduced a proposed rule to prevent Wisconsin’s public universities from instituting measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, UW-Milwaukee officials announced they are instituting those measures anyway on the second largest campus in the state.
In an email, university officials announced that everyone will be required to wear masks while indoors on campus starting Aug. 4. Additionally, unvaccinated students, faculty and staff will be required to take a COVID-19 test weekly.
The university is encouraging students and employees to get vaccinated and is holding vaccine clinics on campus, but is not mandating the shot.
On Thursday, Nass announced that the Legislature’s Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules (JCRAR) would be voting remotely next Tuesday on a rule that would require university officials to get legislative approval before mandating vaccines, masks or testing. If passed, the rule would mean the Republican-held committee would have control over the public health measures used to protect the state’s thousands of public university students and the communities in which they live.
Nass proposed the rule as the contagious delta variant of the virus spreads rapidly through Wisconsin and university systems across the country are moving to require vaccination.
So far, UW-Milwaukee is the only school in the UW System to institute mask and testing requirements after Nass announced his proposed rule. UW System interim President Tommy Thompson said in a statement after Nass’ announcement that the rule threatened the return of full in-person classes in the fall.
A spokesperson for UWM said she couldn’t comment on the legal issues of the mask and testing requirements and Nass’ proposed rule.
Classes at UWM are set to begin on campus on Sept. 2.
UW-Milwaukee institutes COVID measures in the face of Republican objections was originally published by the Wisconsin Examiner.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- UWM Institutes Pandemic Restrictions - Henry Redman - Aug 1st, 2021
- MKE County: COVID-19 Metrics Show Disease Surging Countywide - Graham Kilmer - Jul 30th, 2021
- City Hall: Six Council Members Want Tougher Pandemic Rules - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 27th, 2021
- Officials Urge a Return to Mask Wearing - Graham Kilmer - Jul 27th, 2021
- MKE County: Plan Offers Vaccine Incentive for Jail, HOC - Graham Kilmer - Jul 26th, 2021
- UW System To Offer Scholarships For Vaccinated Students - Rich Kremer - Jul 26th, 2021
- Will Bucks Celebrations Hike COVID-19 Cases? - Corri Hess - Jul 25th, 2021
- MKE County: City COVID-19 Transmission Higher Than Suburbs - Graham Kilmer - Jul 23rd, 2021
- City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Jul 23rd, 2021
- Milwaukee Health Department Hosts 20th Annual Back-to-School Health Fairs - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Jul 23rd, 2021
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here