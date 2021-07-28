Angeline Terry

New Riverwest Bar Planned

Elevate on Humboldt, just south of North Ave. will serve drinks only, no food.

By - Jul 28th, 2021 02:52 pm
2221 N. Humboldt Ave. Photo by Mariiana Tzotcheva.

2221 N. Humboldt Ave. Photo by Mariiana Tzotcheva.

A new bar called Elevate on Humboldt will open in the Riverwest neighborhood, according to its license application. 

The application was filed by Samona McCann, who owned Milwaukee Nights Pub for five years. McCann did not respond to a request for more information by the time of publication. 

Elevate on Humboldt will serve drinks only, no food. It will have a pool table, jukebox and some other games inside according to a public entertainment license application. 

The location, 2221 N. Humboldt Ave., previously held Tha Circle sports bar. Before that, it was Treats tavern, which closed in 2015

The property was sold in 2018 for $124,000. It was built in 1895. It is assessed at $132,100, according to city records. 

The website for the bar shows business hours from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Fridays, 2 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Saturdays and 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. on Sundays. The license application, however, suggests a desire to open as early as 6 a.m.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories:

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us