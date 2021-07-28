New Riverwest Bar Planned
Elevate on Humboldt, just south of North Ave. will serve drinks only, no food.
A new bar called Elevate on Humboldt will open in the Riverwest neighborhood, according to its license application.
The application was filed by Samona McCann, who owned Milwaukee Nights Pub for five years. McCann did not respond to a request for more information by the time of publication.
The location, 2221 N. Humboldt Ave., previously held Tha Circle sports bar. Before that, it was Treats tavern, which closed in 2015.
The property was sold in 2018 for $124,000. It was built in 1895. It is assessed at $132,100, according to city records.
The website for the bar shows business hours from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Fridays, 2 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Saturdays and 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. on Sundays. The license application, however, suggests a desire to open as early as 6 a.m.
