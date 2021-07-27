Officials Urge a Return to Mask Wearing
Dangerous Delta variant leads to rising cases. Local officials recommend masks at indoor public places.
Public health officials are asking residents to once again wear masks when they are inside public spaces.
At a joint city-county media briefing Tuesday, Mayor Tom Barrett said that Milwaukee residents should begin wearing masks — once again — when they are indoors in public places. The city is not planning to issue a new mask mandate, the mayor said, but, “We certainly have the hope that Milwaukeeans will embrace masks once more.”
The number of daily new cases of COVID-19 has been rising quickly in Milwaukee in recent weeks. This trend is also happening statewide and across the country. As Urban Milwaukee has reported, public health officials are attributing the cause of this latest surge in cases to the highly transmissible Delta variant.
Delta has been the dominant variant in the U.S. since June, and it poses a risk, especially to the unvaccinated, that is more severe than previous variants of the disease.
Dr. Ben Weston, director of medical services for the county, explained during the briefing that the variant has been shown to produce approximately 1,200 times more virus in the body of an infected person than the original variant that hit the U.S. more than a year ago. On top of this, he said, it also appears the virus has adapted such that it actually requires less virus to infect a person.
Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley also encouraged residents, whether vaccinated or not, to wear a mask. The county executive also said that masking policies are being tightened for county employees. County employees will soon have to wear a mask at work whether they are vaccinated or not.
Dr. Weston and others reiterated that the best defense against COVID-19 for individuals and the community at large remains vaccination. It’s true, he said, that the vaccines are less effective against the Delta variant. But they’re still very effective at preventing disease, and even more effective at preventing death or hospitalization.
The variant is leading to “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19 among vaccinated individuals. Milwaukee Brewers Outfielder Christian Yelich recently tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.
These breakthrough cases are one of the reasons the CDC has changed its guidance on masking. The other reason is that a significant portion of the population, approximately 50% in Milwaukee County, remain unvaccinated. Children under the age of 12 are still not eligible for the vaccine.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- City Hall: Six Council Members Want Tougher Pandemic Rules - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 27th, 2021
- Officials Urge a Return to Mask Wearing - Graham Kilmer - Jul 27th, 2021
- MKE County: Plan Offers Vaccine Incentive for Jail, HOC - Graham Kilmer - Jul 26th, 2021
- UW System To Offer Scholarships For Vaccinated Students - Rich Kremer - Jul 26th, 2021
- Will Bucks Celebrations Hike COVID-19 Cases? - Corri Hess - Jul 25th, 2021
- MKE County: City COVID-19 Transmission Higher Than Suburbs - Graham Kilmer - Jul 23rd, 2021
- City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Jul 23rd, 2021
- Milwaukee Health Department Hosts 20th Annual Back-to-School Health Fairs - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Jul 23rd, 2021
- Are Vaccine Mandates Legal? - Elizabeth Dohms-Harter - Jul 23rd, 2021
- Governor Evers, DHS Urge COVID-19 Vaccination Ahead of 2021-2022 School Year - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Jul 22nd, 2021
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
MKE County
-
Beerline Trail Extension Could Get Federal FundsJul 27th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer
-
Plan Offers Vaccine Incentive for Jail, HOCJul 26th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer
-
Pay Raise, Bonuses Proposed to Address Lifeguard ShortageJul 23rd, 2021 by Graham Kilmer