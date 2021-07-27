MATC Spending $6.75 Million On Student Financial Relief

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Area Technical College will spend approximately $6.75 million of federal relief funds to help students who were financially burdened by the cost of their education during the pandemic.

$5.75 million will go towards forgiving student debt owed for MATC tuition and fees from spring 2020 to spring 2021. Funds will only be used for past due tuition fees owed to the institution and will not apply to debt from student loans.

An additional $1 million will go to students who don’t owe MATC money but who experienced hardship paying tuition during the pandemic. Students who fall into this category can request up to $500.

“We believe that it is crucial to reach out to help those students overcome debt at this time when so many are struggling,” said Vicki J. Martin, president of MATC.

This funding came from the U.S. Department of Education’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, meant to provide pandemic relief. Allocations were determined based on the federal Education Department’s methodology, which prioritizes institutions like MATC that enroll a high number of Pell Grant recipients.

The Pell Grant comes from a federal aid program designed to support undergraduate students who have a high amount of financial need. 62% of MATC students received Pell Grants based on statistics from fall 2020.

“Recipients are not required to enroll in MATC in the fall semester, but we hope this will provide the opportunity for many students to return to college this fall to continue studies which will lead them to jobs with family-sustaining wages,” Martin said. “This initiative will have a positive financial impact not only on our students, but also on the communities we serve.”

MATC is Wisconsin’s largest technical college with a history going back to 1912. More than 30,000 students per year attend the college’s four campuses and community-based sites or learn online.