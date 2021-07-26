Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Has New CEO

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Forest County Potawatomi tribe announced Monday that Dominic Ortiz will be the new CEO and general manager of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

Ortiz was selected following a nationwide search for a new casino leader. He has 17 years of experience in leadership at tribal casinos across the country and most recently served as chief financial officer of Soaring Eagle Gaming Properties and Corporate Services in Michigan.

“I would like to thank the Tribal Council and the Forest County Potawatomi for the opportunity to join an amazing team,” Ortiz said in a statement. He was not available for an interview.

Former CEO Rodney Ferguson stepped down from the position on April 7 to develop and manage a new casino property by the Pamunkey Indian Tribe in Virginia. Chief Financial Officer Sheryl Schnering was named interim CEO and general manager.

Ortiz is a graduate of the University of Kansas School of Business and the Harvard Business School’s general manager/executive education program. He will lead Potawatomi’s reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are truly excited to welcome Dominic into this role at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino,” said Ned Daniels Jr., chairman of the Forest County Potawatomi in a statement. “We’re confident his years of experience in tribal gaming will prove valuable in charting the course during a pivotal time at our Milwaukee property.”

Ortiz is an enrolled member of the Praire Band Potawatomi Nation of Kansas.

In addition to operating the Menomonee Valley casino, Forest County Potawatomi operates the second-largest hotel in the city. A 19-story, 119-room addition was completed in 2019, creating a 500-room hotel and conference center that is the fourth most valuable property in Milwaukee. The hotel is directly connected to the casino at 1721 W. Canal St.