$20,000 each from three-dozen individuals and $1 million from state Democratic Party.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers accepted $20,000 contributions from about three-dozen individuals and about $1 million from the state Democratic Party en route to raising $5 million in the first half of 2021.

The governor’s campaign finance report covering fundraising and spending between January and June showed he accepted almost $3.1 million in total individual contributions and more than $1.9 million from political action committees (PACs) and political committees.

His campaign spent just shy of $1.1 million and had more than $7.3 million in the bank as of June 30.

Evers’s top contributor in the first half of 2021 was the state Democratic Party, which gave his campaign $1,010,000. That follows about $2.2 million in contributions to Evers from the state party last year.

Evers’s other top PAC and political committee contributors between January and June were:

Democratic Governors Association, $86,000,

American Federation of Teachers, $86,000,

Engineers Political Education Committee, $86,000,

Laborers International Union of North America, $86,000.

The governor also received the maximum annual individual contribution, which is $20,000, from 35 individuals totaling $700,000, or nearly a quarter of his individual contributions.

The $20,000 contributors were:

Michael Sonnenfeldt, of New York City, owner and chairman of TIGER 21,

Stacy Schusterman, of Tulsa, OK, chairman of the Samson Energy Co.,

Lynn Schusterman, of Tulsa OK, founder of the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies,

Steven Stauber, of Beloit, retired owner of the Beloit Airport,

Rebecca Krantz, of Madison, owner of Many Stones Consulting,

Gwendolyn Sontheim, of Minnetonka, MN, whose family owns Cargill,

Mark Bakken, of Madison, founder of HealthX Ventures,

Judith Faulkner, of Mount Horeb, founder of Epic Systems,

Gordon Faulkner, of Mount Horeb, co-owner of Epic Systems,

Thomas Neujahr, a Madison developer,

Michael Williamson, of Chapel Hill, NC, a deputy state treasurer,

Karla Jurvetson, a Los Altos, CA physician,

Lynde Uihlein, of Milwaukee, president of the Brico Fund,

Alida Messinger, of Afton, MN, a philanthropist and an heir to the Rockefeller family fortune,

David Matthews, a Houston, TX attorney,

Robert Haselow, Medina, MN, a doctor and president of Minneapolis Radiation Oncology,

Edward Snowdon, a New York City theatrical producer,

Deborah Kern, of Fox Point, president of the Garden Room and Anaba Tea Room,

Sage Weil, a Madison software developer who founded RedHat, Ceph, WebRing, DreamHost, and InkTank,

Elise Lawson, a Madison surgeon,

Joel Rogers, a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor,

Michael Morrissey, of Danville, CA, president and chief executive officers of Exelixis,

Meghan Morrissey, of Danville, CA, not employed,

Laurits Christensen, of Madison, founder of Christensen Associates,

Beatrice Christensen, of Madison, founder of Christensen Associates,

Marie McKellar, of Dobbs Ferry, NY, retired Mercy College mathematics professor,

Marianne Lubar, of River Hills, co-owner of Lubar & Co.,

Sheldon Lubar, of River Hills, co-owner of Lubar & Co.,

Wendy Greeney, of Mequon, retired,

Paul Greeney, of Mequon, a retired University School of Milwaukee teacher,

James Berbee, of Madison, a University of Wisconsin Medical School professor,

Karen Walsh, of Madison, director of the BerbeeWalsh Foundation,

William Penzey, of Milwaukee, founder of Penzeys Spices,

Jeri Penzey, of Milwaukee, a director at Penzeys Spices,

Joseph Sensenbrenner, a director at the Center for Resilient Cities.