The Wisconsin State Fair is back!

That’s right, it’s that time of the year where we forget to count our calories, grab the sunscreen and head down to the State Fair.

After losing 2020 to the pandemic the State Fair returns, and that means, cream puffs, beer-battered cheese curds and much more deep fried and on a stick.

If the food isn’t enough, the State Fair also offers dozens of free stages, plus the Main Stage featuring Boyz II Men with Ginuwine, The Beach Boys, Foreigner and Billy Idol among the many headliners, as well as dozens of rides and games, family activities and plenty of farm animals to meet. This year, we want you to save your money on admission, so you can spend it eating and shopping your heart out.

Urban Milwaukee members can reserve up to two free general admission tickets, while supplies last. Click here to reserve tickets. Once you reserve your tickets you can pick them up at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, 755 N. Milwaukee St. during normal store hours, or we are happy to mail them to you.

The 2021 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, runs Thursday, August 5th through Sunday, August 15th. State Fair Park is located at 640 S. 84th St. For more information on vendors, performances, food and more, visit their website.

