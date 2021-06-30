Meticulously maintained, one bedroom unit now available at Waterfront! Open floor plan with wood floors, 12 foot Russian timber ceilings, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and large breakfast bar. Bedroom with walk-in closet. Bathroom with travertine walk-in shower. In-unit laundry. One storage unit and one indoor parking space included. Walking distance to dining, entertainment, boutiques and the Public Market. Don’t miss out on this gem, call today for a tour!

The Breakdown

Address: 130 S. Water St., #208

Size: 908 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Total Rooms: 3

Year Built: 2004

Parking: 1 Indoor

Price: $295,000

Taxes: $6,717

Fees: $420/Month

Walk Score: 89

MLS#: 1749598

