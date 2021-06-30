Meticulous Walker’s Point Condo
Features 12 foot Russian timber ceilings, granite counters and stainless appliances
Meticulously maintained, one bedroom unit now available at Waterfront! Open floor plan with wood floors, 12 foot Russian timber ceilings, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and large breakfast bar. Bedroom with walk-in closet. Bathroom with travertine walk-in shower. In-unit laundry. One storage unit and one indoor parking space included. Walking distance to dining, entertainment, boutiques and the Public Market. Don’t miss out on this gem, call today for a tour!
The Breakdown
- Address: 130 S. Water St., #208
- Size: 908 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 1
- Bathrooms: 1
- Total Rooms: 3
- Year Built: 2004
- Parking: 1 Indoor
- Price: $295,000
- Taxes: $6,717
- Fees: $420/Month
- Walk Score: 89
- MLS#: 1749598
To take an online 3D tour click here.
Photos
