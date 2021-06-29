National Blood Shortage, Local Donors Needed
15 blood drives in metro area scheduled. Donors can win a year of gas.
The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe shortage of blood and is urging anyone eligible to make an appointment to donate. All blood types are needed.
This depletion of the national blood supply has a multitude of causes. There has been an increase in trauma cases, emergency room visits, overdoses and transplants. Medical professionals are also beginning to see patients who deferred treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic, so they are treating diseases that have progressed substantially.
Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Biomedical Services, said in a press release that the Red Cross distributed about 75,000 more blood products than anticipated over the past three months.
The shortage is also partially caused by a decrease in donors over the summer months. This annual decrease in donor turnout has been exacerbated by Americans beginning to return to pre-pandemic activities, according to another Red Cross press release.
Healthy people who are at least 16 years old and weigh 110 pounds or more can donate blood in Wisconsin. Individuals under 18 years old need permission from a parent or guardian before donating.
Donors can schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets through the Red Cross Donor App or RedCrossBlood.org. Appointments can also be made over the phone at 1-800-733-2767.
All donors who give blood between July 1-6 will get an American Red Cross hat by mail, while supplies last. Donors who come between July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card via email and be entered into a drawing to win gasoline for a year.
Upcoming Blood Drives:
- June 29: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Blue Mound Rd.
- June 30: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Blue Mound Rd.
- July 1: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., West Allis Rec Center, 2450 S. 68th St.
- July 6: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Black Husky Brewing, 909 E. Locust St.
- July 6: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., HA Todd American Legion Post 537, 9159 W. Beloit Rd.
- July 7: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., United Methodist Children’s Services, 3910 W. Lisbon Ave.
- July 8: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., MobCraft Beer, 505 S. 5th St.
- July 9: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W. Wisconsin Ave.
- July 13: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall Ave.
- July 14: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing, 135 E. Pittsburgh Ave.
- July 16: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mayfair Professional Tower, 2500 N. Mayfair Rd.
- July 20: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Indeed Brewing Company, 530 S. 2nd St.
- July 22: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Kelly’s Bleachers, 5218 W. Blue Mound Rd.
- July 29: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N. River Center Dr.
- July 30: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W. Grange Ave.
