SHARP Literacy fundraiser offers gourmet food with a twist.

SHARP Literacy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on academic achievement through creative expression, is hosting its sixth annual Unwrapped event at the Sherman Phoenix on July 15th.

The event, a fundraiser for the organization, will feature Milwaukee chefs making gourmet appetizers, entrees and desserts from McDonald’s ingredients.

It will also allow the organization to share details on its partnership with area educators on science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM)-based experiential programs.

The organization serves students in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Racine counties.

Tickets to the event, food and drink included, are $100 per person.

Chefs include Alexa Alfaro and Matthew Alfaro of Meat on the Street, Jason Alston of Heaven’s Table, Monica Blake of Rise & Grind Cafe, Marco Garcia of Modern Maki, Angie Rondinelli of Downtown Kitchen, Brian Taborski of Saz’s Hospitality Group, Marcia Taylor and Mark Taylor of Lush Gourmet Popcorn and David Wolfe of Joey Gerard’s.

Chefs will need to use at least three core components in their dishes.

Those claiming a pair of tickets can choose to either attend in person, pick up the meal via curbside pickup or donate the meal to The Tandem‘s meal program. The donation will be made in your name.

The Tandem has operated a free meal program throughout the pandemic that is now being transitioned to the nearby Upstart Kitchen as the restaurant reopens to dine-in service.

The event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on July 15th at the Sherman Phoenix, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave.

Didn’t get the free tickets before they sold out? You can buy tickets online.

