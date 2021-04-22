Urban Milwaukee
732 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DHS reported 4 COVID-19 deaths.

By - Apr 22nd, 2021 03:39 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 732 new COVID-19 cases Thursday from 5,896 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 4,490, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946. The seven-day testing total stands at 32,046, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests.

The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 14.01%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 15.56%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 346 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 18 from the day prior and an increase of 53 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 217.

The state reported 53 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 28,817 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 424 in the past week.

DHS reported 4 COVID-19 deaths. A total of 6,725 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,280 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 4.60, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 10.10.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 18,073.9 cases per 100,000 residents (unchanged). Dodge County has recorded 13,128.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 13,114.7). Jackson, Barron, Brown, Trempealeau, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Oconto, Juneau, Pepin, Chipewa, Shawano,  Kewaunee, Calumet, Eau Claire and Outagamie are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 11,000.2 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents (up from 10,987.0) have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 10,257.5 (up from 10,244.9).

The City of Milwaukee revised its gating criteria on March 18th in accordance with its new health order. The three criteria are intended to guide what phase of the health order the city should progress to, either loosening or tightening restrictions.

The five-level scale measures range from blue (good, low transmission) to purple (bad, extreme transmission).

The data, last updated April 16th and excluding the four days prior, indicates the city has a high transmission level (110.5) with regards to new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days (100-149 is high transmission).

The city has moderate transmission based on the positive test rate (5.6%). Moderate transmission is defined as between 5% and 7.9%.

The adult vaccination rate (which the city defines as any individual over the age of 15 completing the dose course for any COVID-19 vaccine) stands at 20.2%. The low transmission target is 80% and the city has not defined the lower benchmark thresholds.

The city is no longer using hospital bed usage, contact tracing or personal protective equipment supply to guide its COVID-19 health order.

The city is currently in phase six of its health order. According to a chart produced by the health department, the city would enter phase 7 when all three criteria reach the low transmission benchmarks.

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,692 8,406 178 12 5 8,255.7 58.6 0.7%
Ashland 1,227 7,386 84 15 0 7,735.0 94.6 1.2%
Barron 5,666 19,893 156 77 0 12,349.6 167.8 1.4%
Bayfield 1,119 7,132 117 19 0 7,359.9 125.0 1.7%
Brown 31,181 134,822 3,365 234 40 11,977.5 89.9 0.8%
Buffalo 1,345 5,524 34 7 0 9,956.3 51.8 0.5%
Burnett 1,332 6,297 140 22 0 8,623.0 142.4 1.7%
Calumet 5,720 22,134 649 46 4 11,112.0 89.4 0.8%
Chippewa 7,282 30,015 191 94 2 11,339.1 146.4 1.3%
Clark 3,213 11,171 399 58 4 9,248.4 166.9 1.8%
Columbia 5,309 27,909 390 57 12 9,293.2 99.8 1.1%
Crawford 1,704 7,690 58 17 0 10,293.0 102.7 1.0%
Dane 43,765 339,570 1,470 293 23 8,281.0 55.4 0.7%
Dodge 11,711 42,361 907 162 21 13,128.2 181.6 1.4%
Door 2,575 14,569 215 22 6 9,179.7 78.4 0.9%
Douglas 3,940 19,746 755 33 17 8,980.3 75.2 0.8%
Dunn 4,575 19,493 399 32 0 10,217.3 71.5 0.7%
Eau Claire 11,415 51,067 345 106 12 11,094.0 103.0 0.9%
Florence 443 1,642 54 12 0 10,020.4 271.4 2.7%
Fond du Lac 12,245 46,622 1,218 105 9 11,845.5 101.6 0.9%
Forest 948 4,455 77 23 3 10,324.5 250.5 2.4%
Grant 4,859 24,045 763 85 5 9,277.5 162.3 1.7%
Green 3,453 17,367 115 17 6 9,366.9 46.1 0.5%
Green Lake 1,559 8,074 441 19 3 8,167.4 99.5 1.2%
Iowa 1,993 11,457 88 10 1 8,374.3 42.0 0.5%
Iron 571 2,672 117 21 19 9,770.7 359.3 3.7%
Jackson 2,609 9,554 62 26 2 12,638.1 125.9 1.0%
Jefferson 8,253 37,124 1,164 108 23 9,746.7 127.5 1.3%
Juneau 3,081 14,780 111 21 5 11,450.1 78.0 0.7%
Kenosha 15,344 76,178 2,641 305 15 9,120.8 181.3 2.0%
Kewaunee 2,322 7,694 333 25 9 11,247.8 121.1 1.1%
La Crosse 12,582 56,899 772 80 0 10,632.7 67.6 0.6%
Lafayette 1,544 6,793 150 7 1 9,145.3 41.5 0.5%
Langlade 1,980 7,343 164 32 14 10,011.6 161.8 1.6%
Lincoln 3,036 11,142 214 61 28 10,674.4 214.5 2.0%
Manitowoc 7,447 31,616 1,217 69 18 9,279.3 86.0 0.9%
Marathon 14,353 52,983 1,502 185 34 10,652.3 137.3 1.3%
Marinette 4,066 19,296 433 65 3 9,932.1 158.8 1.6%
Marquette 1,362 6,406 184 22 5 8,856.8 143.1 1.6%
Menominee 792 3,852 8 11 0 18,073.9 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 103,895 500,522 9,828 1,280 45 11,000.2 135.5 1.2%
Monroe 4,452 19,522 112 37 1 9,678.7 80.4 0.8%
Oconto 4,378 17,502 519 50 8 11,532.6 131.7 1.1%
Oneida 3,589 15,423 157 68 6 9,993.6 189.3 1.9%
Outagamie 20,376 91,079 2,925 201 16 11,086.0 109.4 1.0%
Ozaukee 8,070 43,190 984 83 7 9,133.1 93.9 1.0%
Pepin 835 3,198 27 7 0 11,362.1 95.3 0.8%
Pierce 3,807 17,469 961 36 6 9,143.7 86.5 0.9%
Polk 4,267 20,127 124 43 6 9,719.8 97.9 1.0%
Portage 6,659 27,515 559 67 3 9,416.1 94.7 1.0%
Price 1,218 5,757 105 7 0 8,821.0 50.7 0.6%
Racine 21,231 101,291 2,960 337 28 10,876.4 172.6 1.6%
Richland 1,295 8,224 73 15 0 7,311.4 84.7 1.2%
Rock 15,416 77,725 1,827 167 20 9,619.1 104.2 1.1%
Rusk 1,282 5,228 51 17 1 8,820.7 117.0 1.3%
Sauk 5,685 35,399 269 46 6 9,069.0 73.4 0.8%
Sawyer 1,617 8,536 46 24 1 9,759.2 144.8 1.5%
Shawano 4,666 18,019 574 70 12 11,308.8 169.7 1.5%
Sheboygan 13,595 48,968 893 136 9 11,871.8 118.8 1.0%
St. Croix 7,402 37,680 1,678 50 7 8,395.2 56.7 0.7%
Taylor 1,851 6,105 233 24 8 8,994.2 116.6 1.3%
Trempealeau 3,502 12,667 105 40 3 11,939.2 136.4 1.1%
Vernon 1,897 12,898 70 39 3 6,263.4 128.8 2.1%
Vilas 2,220 9,239 145 39 2 10,251.2 180.1 1.8%
Walworth 9,309 43,054 2,759 133 22 9,071.8 129.6 1.4%
Washburn 1,421 6,768 83 18 2 8,963.6 113.5 1.3%
Washington 14,435 56,679 1,999 143 10 10,733.5 106.3 1.0%
Waukesha 43,219 182,975 4,833 515 51 10,841.6 129.2 1.2%
Waupaca 4,858 21,326 1,108 117 44 9,390.9 226.2 2.4%
Waushara 2,142 11,181 323 33 3 8,815.5 135.8 1.5%
Winnebago 17,904 84,777 3,020 191 21 10,572.6 112.8 1.1%
Wood 6,888 33,012 486 77 13 9,304.8 104.0 1.1%

