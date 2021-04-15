Public Museum Seeking Environmental Cleanup Funds
Will be used to support demolition of one three warehouses on future museum site.
The Milwaukee Public Museum, in partnership with the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee, is seeking a $150,000 state grant to support the environmental cleanup and demolition of structures on the site of its proposed future home.
The $240 million project would yield a new 230,000-square-foot-facility for the natural history museum and Betty Brinn Children’s Museum at the northeast corner of N. 6th St. and W. McKinley Ave.
“WEDC requires a local government entity to be the application,” said RACM senior environmental project coordinator Mat Reimer in explaining the city’s involvement to members of the authority’s board on Thursday afternoon.
The building on the one-acre site, 1340 N. 6th St., was built in 1969 according to assessment records, but before that the site was used as a haymarket and later a municipal market.
“Most recently the eastern portion of the parcel was occupied by First Stage,” said Reimer.
The western portion of the building is vacant following a 2009 flood. At the time it was home to Bucketworks, an incubator that housed, among other tenants, the first office for Urban Milwaukee.
The much earlier uses have left behind filled land that needs to be remediated if a new structure is constructed. “It’s low-level contamination typical of sites in Milwaukee that have this fill,” said Reimer.
Two other warehouses remain and would not be subject to the grant.
“The ultimate plan is to demolish each of the warehouses,” said Katie Sanders, chief planning officer for MPM.
The grant is a small piece of the funding the museum will ultimately need to construct the new facility.
Governor Tony Evers inserted $40 million in state capital funding for the project into his proposed 2021-2023 budget, but a state board struck his entire capital borrowing plan. The Joint Finance Committee could reinsert all or a portion of the funding before sending the budget to the full Legislature in the coming months.
The properties have a combined assessed value of $3,085,600.
The board unanimously approved seeking the pass-through grant.
Last year RACM made a successful application on behalf of Near West Side Partners for $150,000 from WEDC to support the demolition of The Travis Building on the 27th and Wisconsin development site. The property has been selected for a new state office building, but similar to the museum had its funding struck.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the MPM and Betty Brinn Complex
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Public Museum Seeking Environmental Cleanup Funds - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 15th, 2021
- Plats and Parcels: The Milwaukee Public Museum’s Big Week - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 28th, 2021
- Milwaukee Public Museum Applauds Governor Evers’ Proposed Funding of New Museum in Capital Budget - Milwaukee Public Museum - Feb 22nd, 2021
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Public Museum Selects Architects, Contractors for New Home - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 29th, 2021
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Public Museum Announces New Location Near Fiserv Forum - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 11th, 2020
- Milwaukee Public Museum Announces Site for Future Home - Milwaukee Public Museum - Sep 11th, 2020
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Public Museum, Betty Brinn to Share New Facility - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 2nd, 2020
- Op Ed: Public Museum Hasn’t Moved Yet - Katie Sanders - Mar 11th, 2020
- Op Ed: Worried About Milwaukee Public Museum - Christopher Hillard - Feb 25th, 2020
- Public Museum Could Lose Accreditation - Corri Hess - Aug 22nd, 2019
Read more about MPM and Betty Brinn Complex here