Celebrate Milwaukee Day With an Urban Milwaukee Membership

It’s been over a year since the pandemic struck, and things still aren’t back to normal.

So we need all the good news we can get. Like the fact that, as of April 13th, more than 37% of residents of Wisconsin have gotten their first vaccine dose and everyone 16 and up is eligible to get vaccinated.

Or the fact that, well, today is Milwaukee Day. And oh, do we need that.

It offers us a chance to celebrate what we love about Milwaukee, to support local businesses and organizations, and to enjoy some of the best Milwaukee has to offer.

Looking for opportunities to celebrate?

The Cooperage has put together a lineup of live music, including the Hughes Family Band, NilexNile (featuring 39tharchitect), Jayk and more, that will be streamed starting at 5:30 p.m.

This year Milwaukee Day expands to include multiple days with the MKExpanded 414 Digital Festival. According to the Milwaukee Day website it will have “32 performing artists, 20 DJ sets, 20 producer sets, 3 panels, 1 film, 1 community clean-up/food-drive and 1 protest.”

Beyond the live streams, this day is also a call to help organizations that are working to help Milwaukee. Groups such as: United Way Urgent Needs Fund, Interchange Food Pantry, Tandem Community Meals, and the Imagine MKE Artists Relief Fund.

Business such as the Bronzeville Collective, Gothic Milwaukee, Historic Milwaukee, and the Nomad World Pub (a free beer for getting your vaccine shot) are offering specials. Details here.

And don’t forget the Milwaukee Record’s Pretty Good Auction (lot’s of great Milwaukee doodads to be found here!) wraps up today as well.

Milwaukee Day truly is all about supporting the city we all love and call home.

