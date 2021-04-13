Graham Kilmer

City Won’t Enhance Current COVID-19 Restrictions

A week ago the health department anticipated rolling back current health order.

By - Apr 13th, 2021 08:22 pm
2019 Novel Coronavirus. Image by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

2019 Novel Coronavirus. Image by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The City of Milwaukee Health Department will not be moving back its COVID-19 health order after all.

Last week, Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson announced that her department was anticipating moving the health order, currently in phase six back to phase five, to combat rising cases of COVID-19.

This move would have reduced capacity limits at businesses and organizations without approved safety plans, though businesses with approved safety plans would not have been “substantially affected,” the department said at the time. The city’s mask mandate is still in effect.

Johnson said Tuesday the rise in cases appeared to be a blip, at least in the city, and cases are now plateauing. Given this, the current level of disease does not necessitate increased restrictions, she said.

The positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that come back positive for COVID-19 is at approximately 5% and the disease burden is between 80 and 90 cases per 100,000 people. This data puts the city somewhere between phase five and phase six.

“Because of this, and because we are hopeful more people will be vaccinated, we are keeping the phase six order in place for the next four weeks,” she said.

Milwaukee COVID-19 Health Performance Review. Image from MHD.

Milwaukee COVID-19 Health Performance Review. Image from MHD.

Milwaukee Health Department COVID-19 Gating Criteria. Image from MHD

Milwaukee Health Department COVID-19 Gating Criteria. Image from MHD

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Health

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us