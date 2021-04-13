City Won’t Enhance Current COVID-19 Restrictions
A week ago the health department anticipated rolling back current health order.
The City of Milwaukee Health Department will not be moving back its COVID-19 health order after all.
Last week, Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson announced that her department was anticipating moving the health order, currently in phase six back to phase five, to combat rising cases of COVID-19.
This move would have reduced capacity limits at businesses and organizations without approved safety plans, though businesses with approved safety plans would not have been “substantially affected,” the department said at the time. The city’s mask mandate is still in effect.
The positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that come back positive for COVID-19 is at approximately 5% and the disease burden is between 80 and 90 cases per 100,000 people. This data puts the city somewhere between phase five and phase six.
“Because of this, and because we are hopeful more people will be vaccinated, we are keeping the phase six order in place for the next four weeks,” she said.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- WI Daily: 929 New COVID-19 Cases Reported - Urban Milwaukee - Apr 14th, 2021
- “We are not out of the woods yet. Let’s not lose our way.” – Sen. Larson statement on COVID-19 diagnosis - State Sen. Chris Larson - Apr 14th, 2021
- Court Kills Another Evers Pandemic Order - Shawn Johnson - Apr 14th, 2021
- WI Daily: 922 New COVID-19 Cases Reported - Urban Milwaukee - Apr 13th, 2021
- City Won’t Enhance Current COVID-19 Restrictions - Graham Kilmer - Apr 13th, 2021
- State Wants Pause in Johnson & Johnson Vaccine - WPR Staff - Apr 13th, 2021
- Wisconsin DHS Pauses Administration of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Apr 13th, 2021
- More of State’s Urban Schools Went Virtual - Madeline Fox - Apr 13th, 2021
- WI Daily: 402 New COVID-19 Cases Reported - Urban Milwaukee - Apr 12th, 2021
- Special Work Session Called on MPS School Reopening - Larry Miller - Apr 12th, 2021
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here