MCTS Increasing Bus Capacity Limits
Up to 20 riders per bus will be allowed starting April 12th.
Starting Monday, April 12th, the Milwaukee County Transit System will allow five more people on each bus.
The system is increasing the maximum passenger capacity from 15 to 20.
Federal law requires that all riders must wear face masks.
“While we are making significant progress vaccinating residents as quickly as possible, it is important that we continue working together to crush COVID-19 once and for all,” said County Executive David Crowley. “Becoming vaccinated, masking up, staying physically distant, washing hands, and getting tested are all crucial tools for protecting ourselves and our families.”
It’s the second time the county has increased the limit since instituting it in April 2020. In August it increased the limit from 10 to 15, at that point the system attributed the increase to a surge in the number of people willing to wear masks.
The increase will yield commute time improvements on the busiest routes where riders may have had to wait for a second bus if the first one had 15 passengers. Bus ridership, like other modes of transportation, is still down due to the pandemic.
MCTS is maintaining its guidance in how to ride. Use a contactless payment method (M-Card pass or smartphone app), leave seats between you and other passengers, exit through the back door and stay home if sick.
The system, for driver safety, installed plexiglass shields for the drivers in years prior. Hand sanitizer dispensers are included at the front of every bus.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- WI Daily: 804 New COVID-19 Cases Reported - Urban Milwaukee - Apr 10th, 2021
- WI Daily: 1,092 New COVID-19 Cases Reported - Urban Milwaukee - Apr 9th, 2021
- Ad Campaign Launched to Boost Vaccine Confidence - Shamane Mills - Apr 9th, 2021
- Milwaukee Anticipates New COVID-19 Restrictions Next Week - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 9th, 2021
- The City of Milwaukee Order Phase 6 Update - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Apr 9th, 2021
- MTEA calls on MPS School Board to hold Special Meeting to discuss reopening preparations - Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association - Apr 9th, 2021
- Community Organizations Tackle Vaccine Hesitancy - Ana Martinez-Ortiz - Apr 9th, 2021
- New COVID-19 Variants Behind Spiking Cases - Erik Gunn - Apr 9th, 2021
- Regulators OK Utilities’ Plan For Past Due Bills - Danielle Kaeding - Apr 9th, 2021
- Coalition of Leaders Launching Multi-Media and Grassroots Campaign to Build COVID Vaccine Confidence Throughout Milwaukee Area - Healthy MKE - Apr 9th, 2021
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
Transportation
-
Freeway Expansion Opponents To Meet With Biden AdministrationApr 8th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
-
I-94 Rebuild Could Be Multi-Modal SuccessApr 7th, 2021 by Dave Steele
-
First Streetcar Smart Kiosks InstalledApr 3rd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene