Up to 20 riders per bus will be allowed starting April 12th.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Starting Monday, April 12th, the Milwaukee County Transit System will allow five more people on each bus.

The system is increasing the maximum passenger capacity from 15 to 20.

“This adjustment, which comes as a growing number of people in Milwaukee County become vaccinated, aligns with phased reopening plans and relaxed restrictions from health officials,” said the system in announcing the change.

Federal law requires that all riders must wear face masks.

“While we are making significant progress vaccinating residents as quickly as possible, it is important that we continue working together to crush COVID-19 once and for all,” said County Executive David Crowley. “Becoming vaccinated, masking up, staying physically distant, washing hands, and getting tested are all crucial tools for protecting ourselves and our families.”

It’s the second time the county has increased the limit since instituting it in April 2020. In August it increased the limit from 10 to 15, at that point the system attributed the increase to a surge in the number of people willing to wear masks.

The increase will yield commute time improvements on the busiest routes where riders may have had to wait for a second bus if the first one had 15 passengers. Bus ridership, like other modes of transportation, is still down due to the pandemic.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The 40-foot-long buses have between 35 and 42 seats depending on their configuration.

MCTS is maintaining its guidance in how to ride. Use a contactless payment method (M-Card pass or smartphone app), leave seats between you and other passengers, exit through the back door and stay home if sick.

The system, for driver safety, installed plexiglass shields for the drivers in years prior. Hand sanitizer dispensers are included at the front of every bus.