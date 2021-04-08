Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There’s plenty to do in Milwaukee this weekend while practicing safe social distancing. The WMSE Rockabilly Chili is in full swing, so get out there and try out your favorite restaurant’s 2021 entry. The Mitchel Park Domes Spring Floral Show is open with social-distancing precautions put into place. Attend a bird walk at the Lynden Sculpture Garden, or head on over to the Sugar Maple for a celebrity roast of a Lakefront Brewery co-founder.

Ongoing: Florentine Opera Presents Shakespeare

The Florentine Opera is celebrating music inspired by Shakespeare with performances of classics from Britten, Gounod, Verdi and more. The hour-and-a-half long program will take place in a secret room in a Milwaukee landmark home with ties to England and bootlegging. Historian John Eastberg will make an appearance to provide some historical background. The performance is digital only and can be purchased for $25 by following this link

The Mitchell Park Domes is putting on its spring floral show titled Seasons of Legend. The show will take a look at the ways different cultures crafted intricate stories to explain the changing of the seasons. The show will be divided into five sections, each exploring a different folklore legend. For safety purposes, the domes are now offering timeslot reservations. For more information on admission fees and reserving your timeslot, click here.

April 8-11 WMSE Rockabilly Chili

What would normally be a singe-day-chili-tasting experience has instead been stretched into a weeklong event. For the 19th annual WMSE Rockabilly Chili, chili enthusiasts will once again be able to try out chili from a number of local restaurants and cafes. Participants can vote for their favorite chilis on the WMSE website. For a complete list of participating restaurants, click here.

April 8: Harley-Davidson Virtual Gallery Talk

The Harley-Davidson Museum’s Virtual Gallery Talk series continues with a study on the iconic engine of the Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Follow along with instructors as they guide you through how the Milwaukee-Eight engines are assembled at the Menomonee Falls plant. The event will begin at 7 p.m. and run for approximately 45 minutes. Tickets are $6 and can be purchased here.

Despite the melting snow, the Winter Farmers Market is still on. The market, which is celebrating its 12th season, takes place on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.) until March 27th. The market will feature 30 vendors offering fresh local produce, baked goods, cheeses, handmade soaps and more. COVID-19 safety precautions and guidelines will be enforced, including a mandatory mask policy and restrictions on eating and drinking in the market.

April 10: Riverwest Records Livestream featuring Kat and the Hurricane

Madison-based Kat and the Hurricane, a multi-genre synth group, will take the stage at Riverwest Records, a new independent label that’s been hosting virtual shows for the past half a year. The band was named New Artist of the Year 2020 by the Madison Area Music Association and has been recognized as a Best Alt/Indie Band in Madison Magazine’s Best of 2020. A livestream of the show will play on Riverwest Records’ Facebook and Youtube pages starting at 8 p.m., and is free to watch. For more information, click here.

April 11: The Sugar Maple Third Annual Celebrity Roast

The Sugar Maple is celebrating its third annual Celebrity Roast event, this time putting Jim Klisch, co-founder of Lakefront Brewery, in the hot seat. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., enjoy a variety of delicious craft beers while watching a maker of delicious craft beer be hilariously mocked and teased — all in good fun, of course. Tickets to the event are $10 and and can be purchased on the Facebook event page. Admission includes a Lakefront Welcome Beer.

Poet and birder Chuck Stebelton will take small groups on a socially-distanced bird walk on the grounds of the Lynden Sculpture Garden. Catch a glimpse of seasonal migrants and resident bird species while learning about and identifying the various birds seen throughout the garden. The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and is $10 for non-members and $5 for members. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. For more information and to register, click here.

April 12: Women’s Speaker Series featuring Stephanie Dray

Stephanie Dray, author of The Women of Chateau Lafayette, will virtually visit Milwaukee to host a book talk about her new novel. The Women of Chateau Lafayette tells the true story of a French castle and the women intertwined with its legacy. The event is a partnership between the Lynden Sculpture Garden and Boswell Book Company. Admission to the virtual event is $5, or upgrade your admission to include a copy of the book for either $27 or $31. For more information and to register, click here.

April 14: Eric Ferring with Laurann Gilley

The Florentine Opera Company is finally making its return to the stage this spring with three productions. One of these productions includes a performance by the young breakout-tenor Eric Ferring, who will be accompanied by Laurann Gilley. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here. For more information on Florentine Opera’s return to stage, check out Urban Milwaukee’s preview here.