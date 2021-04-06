Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There is one item in Governor Tony Evers’s proposed budget that hasn’t received the attention it deserves, and that’s making undocumented students eligible for in-state tuition.

There are tens of thousands of undocumented people who live in Wisconsin and who keep our economy running. It’s only fair that the children of these hard-working individuals receive in-state tuition.

Although the Evers proposal comes with some preconditions, they seem to be pretty straightforward. Students must have lived in Wisconsin for a minimum of three years, graduated from a high school in Wisconsin, or have received the equivalent of a state-issued GED certificate. They also must prove that they plan to file, or have filed an application for a permanent visa, when eligible.

We’re not talking about a lot of people here. According to the Higher Ed Immigration Portal, the number of qualifying students in Wisconsin is around 10,000. But that number is likely to be an undercount due to so many undocumented youth living in the shadows.

As someone who fought for in-state tuition after Scott Walker removed it, I know just how transformative it would be for these young people to get access to higher education. So do high school guidance counselors. Many of them realize that some of their students are undocumented and don’t qualify for federal aid. The counselors know that the only way these students can afford a college education is with in-state tuition.

Contrary to Republican lawmakers’ talking points, in-state tuition would not give undocumented students a “free ride.” These students would still not qualify for federal aid, private bank loans, or a majority of scholarships. But at least they would have a chance. They would simply be expected to pay the same rate as any high school graduate from Wisconsin.

By passing this item in the budget, the Legislature would increase Wisconsin’s educated population and boost the revenues of local universities.

Without in-state tuition, these Wisconsin high school graduates would not have any reason to stay in the state, so they would likely take their education and their careers elsewhere. This wouldn’t benefit a state that has already invested in a student’s education up through high school. And it would just add to the brain drain.

Gov. Evers’s proposal is the fair thing to do for our undocumented students, and the wise thing to do for our universities and our economy. It’s not the be all and end all, but it’s a start.

Iuscely Flores, racial equity and economic justice advocate.

El presupuesto del gobernador ofrece a los estudiantes indocumentados un futuro más brillante

Hay un elemento en el presupuesto por el gobernador Tony Evers que no ha recibido la atención que merece, y es que hace que los estudiantes indocumentados sean elegibles para pagar lo mismo que los estudiantes de Wisconsin hacía la cuota de su matrícula o licenciatura.

Hay decenas de miles de personas indocumentadas que viven en Wisconsin y que mantienen funcionando nuestra economía. Es justo que los hijos de estas personas trabajadoras reciban la misma cuota estatal para matricularse.

Aunque la propuesta de Evers viene con algunas condiciones, parecen ser bastante sencillas. Para recibir la misma cuota estatal, los estudiantes deben haber vivido en Wisconsin durante un mínimo de tres años, haberse graduado de una escuela secundaria/bachillerato en Wisconsin o haber recibido el equivalente a un certificado GED emitido por el estado. También deben demostrar que planean presentar, o han presentado una solicitud para una visa permanente, cuando sean elegibles.

Según Higher Ed Immigration Portal, la cantidad de estudiantes calificados en Wisconsin es de alrededor de 10,000. Pero es probable que ese número sea un recuento insuficiente debido a la gran cantidad de jóvenes indocumentados que viven en las sombras.

Como alguien que luchó para que los estudiantes indocumentados pagaran lo mismo en las universidades después de que Scott Walker la eliminó, sé que tan transformador sería para estos jóvenes tener acceso a educación más alta. También se dan cuenta los consejeros de orientación de la escuela secundaria que sus estudiantes son indocumentados y no califican para recibir ayuda federal. Los consejeros saben que la única forma en que estos estudiantes pueden pagar una educación universitaria es con que la matrícula estatal tenga el mismo precio para todos sin importar su estado migratorio.

Contrario a los puntos de discusión de los legisladores republicanos, el precio de una matrícula estatal equitativa no les daría a los estudiantes indocumentados un “viaje gratis”. Estos estudiantes aún no calificarían para ayuda federal, préstamos de bancos privados o la mayoría de becas. Pero al menos tendrían una oportunidad. Simplemente se esperaría que pagarán la misma tarifa que cualquier graduado de bachillerato de Wisconsin.

Al aprobar este artículo en el presupuesto, la legislatura aumentaría la población educada de Wisconsin y aumentaría los ingresos de las universidades locales.

Sin que el precio de la matrícula estatal sea igual para todos, los estudiantes de Wisconsin no tendrían ninguna razón para permanecer en el estado, por lo que probablemente llevarían su educación y sus carreras a otra parte. Esto no beneficiaría a un estado que ya ha invertido en la educación de un estudiante hasta la escuela secundaria. Y solo se sumaría a la fuga de cerebros.

La propuesta del gobernador Evers es lo justo para nuestros estudiantes indocumentados y lo más inteligente para nuestras universidades y nuestra economía. No es el principio ni el final, pero es un comienzo.

Iuscely Flores, Partidaria de la equidad racial y justicia económica.