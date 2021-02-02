New Milwaukee Health Order Eases Capacity Restrictions

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The City of Milwaukee is again updating its COVID-19 health order. The biggest change is to capacity limits

Businesses, organizations and events without a safety plan can again have up to 250 people in attendance, up from 10. But the individuals must still remain seated unless entering, leaving or going to a restroom.

The over 600 businesses and organizations with a city-approved safety plan can continue to follow capacity limits as their individual plans allows, as well as allowing more movement. The city previously refused to share those plans with the public so individuals could know if a business was in compliance. Urban Milwaukee has again requested access.

The change helps clear the way for a limited number of fans to attend Milwaukee Bucks or Marquette University games at Fiserv Forum. The exact number of fans would be dictated by an under-review health plan, but the team said earlier this week it is anticipating up to 25% capacity. That would be approximately 4,250 fans per game.

It would also allow museums and other exhibit spaces to explore reopening. The Milwaukee Art Museum, Discovery World and other cultural attractions are temporarily closed to the public.

“Changes in our public health orders are based on a careful review of disease trends and authoritative information from the scientific community. The modifications we are making this week allow for additional reopening while maintaining public safety,” said interim Health Commissioner Marlaina Jackson in a statement. “We are cautiously optimistic that Milwaukee will see continued improvement in our gating criteria. Even so, the pandemic continues to take its toll here, and we cannot let our guard down.”

Capacity limits are now defined as limited to the lesser of the following: “(i) 25% of the total occupancy of the location established by the City of Milwaukee, if any, (ii) one person for every 30 square feet of floor space open to the public, or (iii) 250 people in addition to any employees or contractors required to operate. Gatherings with a maximum capacity equal to the lesser of 25% capacity or 1 person per 30 square feet that exceed 250 people will be allowed only with a COVID Safety Plan approved by the City of Milwaukee Health Department.”

The new order allows bars and restaurants to establish indoor counter service.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The new order also eliminates the requirement for pre-event COVID-19 testing for all participants in team and contact sports. It allows for up to two observers per participant without the presence of an approved safety plan.

Known as Moving Milwaukee Forward Safely – Order 4.4, the revised order goes into effect February 4th.

The mask requirement is still included in the health order and would continue to be in effect even if the Wisconsin State Legislature strikes down Governor Tony Evers‘ health emergency.

Milwaukee, according to data from last week Wednesday, has seen the status of its five gating criteria improve. The city is reaching target (“green”) levels of testing (over 2,500 per day) and the positive case rate (under 10%) for the first time since early October. The three other criteria remain with a “yellow” classification.

Jackson said future order changes would be evaluated after two incubation cycles (four weeks).

A full copy of order 4.4 can be found on Urban Milwaukee.