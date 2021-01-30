State Launching Vaccine Appointment Website
It launches in February. Anyone can sign up, those ineligible will go on wait list.
Beginning next month, Wisconsinites will be able to sign up online for vaccination appointments.
The state is contracting with Microsoft to create the new online signup system. In a Friday call with reporters, state Deputy Health Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said it will launch in 10 Wisconsin communities beginning Feb. 15.
The state plans to use that first week to work out any problems with the software before launching it statewide.
“If you’re not eligible yet, the system will put you on a waiting list,” Willems Van Dijk said. “You’ll be notified when you are eligible and you can go back into the system and schedule your appointment.”
Wisconsin’s efforts to vaccinate health care workers began in late 2020. The state is also vaccinating first responders, police and fire personnel and corrections workers, and the largest currently eligible group: adults over 65. Eligibility is tentatively slated to expand to many essential workers beginning March 1.
Willems Van Dijk said the state has the infrastructure and capacity to ramp up the administration of vaccines. What it doesn’t have is the supply. That means in the near term, for many, appointments scheduled through the new site will likely come with long wait times.
“Right now we just don’t have enough vaccine,” she said. “And so many of (the vaccination sites) will be working much fewer days or shorter hours than they may be able to work, because the vaccine supply is limited.”
According to an NPR state vaccination tracker, as of Friday, Wisconsin has vaccinated 5.2 percent of its population and has used 46 percent of its allotted doses. But Willems Van Dijk cautioned that national data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is used by many tracking sites set up by news media, lags behind Wisconsin’s actual vaccination totals. Wisconsin has administered 476,855 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, according to the Department of Health Services. Of those, 91,058 were second doses, meaning those people are fully vaccinated against the disease.
State To Launch Online Vaccine Appointment Portal In February was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- State Launching Vaccine Appointment Website - Rob Mentzer - Jan 30th, 2021
- WI Daily: 1 in 10 Milwaukee County Residents Have Tested Positive For COVID-19 - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 29th, 2021
- MKE County: County Gets $10 Million For Housing Assistance - Graham Kilmer - Jan 29th, 2021
- City Vaccination Program Delayed by Old Computer System - Corri Hess - Jan 29th, 2021
- Bucks VP Alex Lasry Gets Vaccinated by “Pure Happenstance” - Rob Mentzer - Jan 29th, 2021
- Rep. Brostoff Statement on Senate Joint Resolution 3 - State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff - Jan 29th, 2021
- Evers Likely to Veto GOP COVID-19 Bill - Shawn Johnson - Jan 29th, 2021
- UW System announces tuition credit for students working at COVID-19 vaccination sites - University of Wisconsin System - Jan 29th, 2021
- COVID-19 Scams proved costly in 2020. Here’s what you can expect in 2021. - Wisconsin Better Business Bureau - Jan 29th, 2021
- WI Daily: 1,802 New COVID-19 Cases - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 28th, 2021
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here