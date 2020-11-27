Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Department of Health Services reported 1,300 new cases on Friday from 9,798 processed tests. The data reported each day is current as of 6 a.m. that morning, meaning most of the data reported Friday is from Thursday, Thanksgiving.

The seven-day case total stands at 30,892, below last Thursday’s record 45,946. September, when Wisconsin’s surge started, accounted for 46,671 cases in its entirety. The seven-day testing total stands at 102,401, below last Wednesday’s record 133,019 tests. The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 30.17%, below the record of 36.33% set on November 13th. The 14-day average is 32.07%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.

DHS reported 57 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 16,715 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 1,189 in the past week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,843 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of four from a day ago and 233 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,439.

A total of 3,257 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 730 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at a record average of 45.33. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 20.47.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 24th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels.

Menominee County has recorded 12,688.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 12,574.2). Dodge County has recorded 9,204.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 9,135.1). Shawano, Brown, Oconto, Kewaunee, Jackson, Fond du Lac, Trempealeau, Forest, Calumet, Sheboygan, Langlade, Winnebago, Barron, Eau Claire, Outagamie, Waushara, Chippewa, Racine, Marinette, Marathon and Crawford counties are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 6,991.7 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 6,937.5).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 6,501.2 (up from 6,478.7). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 1,445.3 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday. That’s down from the record 1,519.4 reported November 18th.

