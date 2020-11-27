Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

1,033 New COVID-19 Cases

Thanksgiving holiday causes data blip

By - Nov 27th, 2020 09:19 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Department of Health Services reported 1,300 new cases on Friday from 9,798 processed tests. The data reported each day is current as of 6 a.m. that morning, meaning most of the data reported Friday is from Thursday, Thanksgiving.

The seven-day case total stands at 30,892, below last Thursday’s record 45,946. September, when Wisconsin’s surge started, accounted for 46,671 cases in its entirety. The seven-day testing total stands at 102,401, below last Wednesday’s record 133,019 tests. The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 30.17%, below the record of 36.33% set on November 13th. The 14-day average is 32.07%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.

DHS reported 57 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 16,715 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 1,189 in the past week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,843 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of four from a day ago and 233 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,439.

A total of 3,257 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 730 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at a record average of 45.33. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 20.47.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 24th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels.

Menominee County has recorded 12,688.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 12,574.2). Dodge County has recorded 9,204.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 9,135.1). Shawano, Brown, Oconto, Kewaunee, Jackson, Fond du Lac, Trempealeau, Forest, Calumet, Sheboygan, Langlade, Winnebago, Barron, Eau Claire, Outagamie, Waushara, Chippewa, Racine, Marinette, Marathon and Crawford counties are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 6,991.7 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 6,937.5).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 6,501.2 (up from 6,478.7). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 1,445.3 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday. That’s down from the record 1,519.4 reported November 18th.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS website

Data from DHS website

Data from DHS

Data from DHS

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS

Data from DHS

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS

Data from DHS

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS

Data from DHS

Cases and deaths by county

  Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,013 6,009 69 6 1 4,942.7 29.3 0.6%
Ashland 638 5,251 27 9 0 4,021.9 56.7 1.4%
Barron 3,465 15,195 61 41 0 7,552.3 89.4 1.2%
Bayfield 643 5,159 18 11 0 4,229.2 72.3 1.7%
Brown 22,261 105,356 672 133 6 8,551.1 51.1 0.6%
Buffalo 774 3,882 15 4 0 5,729.5 29.6 0.5%
Burnett 745 4,714 43 11 0 4,822.9 71.2 1.5%
Calumet 3,990 16,042 209 25 1 7,751.2 48.6 0.6%
Chippewa 4,531 22,828 50 50 2 7,055.4 77.9 1.1%
Clark 2,103 8,363 170 37 3 6,053.4 106.5 1.8%
Columbia 3,355 22,378 195 10 1 5,872.8 17.5 0.3%
Crawford 1,165 6,132 19 7 0 7,037.1 42.3 0.6%
Dane 26,412 273,981 752 80 3 4,997.6 15.1 0.3%
Dodge 8,211 33,123 396 71 4 9,204.6 79.6 0.9%
Door 1,565 11,167 115 11 0 5,579.1 39.2 0.7%
Douglas 1,950 12,621 107 1 0 4,444.5 2.3 0.1%
Dunn 2,720 14,389 109 12 0 6,074.5 26.8 0.4%
Eau Claire 7,563 37,665 111 57 5 7,350.4 55.4 0.8%
Florence 306 1,320 17 11 0 6,921.5 248.8 3.6%
Fond du Lac 8,154 34,951 420 50 6 7,887.9 48.4 0.6%
Forest 715 3,288 42 17 2 7,787.0 185.1 2.4%
Grant 3,377 19,196 233 62 2 6,447.9 118.4 1.8%
Green 1,647 12,403 26 5 1 4,467.8 13.6 0.3%
Green Lake 1,161 6,084 241 6 0 6,082.4 31.4 0.5%
Iowa 1,256 8,777 40 5 1 5,277.5 21.0 0.4%
Iron 341 2,058 64 10 3 5,835.0 171.1 2.9%
Jackson 1,634 8,789 18 4 0 7,915.1 19.4 0.2%
Jefferson 5,142 28,934 358 37 1 6,072.6 43.7 0.7%
Juneau 1,874 12,401 9 7 0 6,964.5 26.0 0.4%
Kenosha 9,089 57,835 998 142 3 5,402.7 84.4 1.6%
Kewaunee 1,648 5,842 44 16 0 7,982.9 77.5 1.0%
La Crosse 7,813 40,286 266 35 0 6,602.6 29.6 0.4%
Lafayette 1,059 5,187 36 3 0 6,272.6 17.8 0.3%
Langlade 1,505 5,578 83 25 7 7,609.8 126.4 1.7%
Lincoln 1,871 8,314 95 27 8 6,578.3 94.9 1.4%
Manitowoc 4,728 23,006 651 36 4 5,891.3 44.9 0.8%
Marathon 9,486 39,190 783 123 16 7,040.2 91.3 1.3%
Marinette 2,880 14,138 242 27 0 7,035.0 66.0 0.9%
Marquette 1,016 4,786 119 15 0 6,606.8 97.5 1.5%
Menominee 556 3,580 1 8 0 12,688.3 182.6 1.4%
Milwaukee 66,035 372,328 4,700 730 12 6,991.7 77.3 1.1%
Monroe 2,461 14,829 29 12 0 5,350.2 26.1 0.5%
Oconto 3,057 13,301 207 27 3 8,052.8 71.1 0.9%
Oneida 2,198 13,138 59 29 1 6,120.3 80.8 1.3%
Outagamie 13,460 64,043 792 122 0 7,323.2 66.4 0.9%
Ozaukee 4,629 30,555 561 36 4 5,238.8 40.7 0.8%
Pepin 457 2,356 6 2 0 6,218.5 27.2 0.4%
Pierce 2,077 12,642 352 17 4 4,988.6 40.8 0.8%
Polk 2,042 14,587 18 8 0 4,651.5 18.2 0.4%
Portage 4,579 20,996 210 36 2 6,474.9 50.9 0.8%
Price 700 4,312 36 4 0 5,069.5 29.0 0.6%
Racine 13,769 87,923 1,352 163 5 7,053.7 83.5 1.2%
Richland 858 7,743 18 13 0 4,844.2 73.4 1.5%
Rock 8,992 57,829 420 77 3 5,610.7 48.0 0.9%
Rusk 830 3,808 22 7 0 5,710.7 48.2 0.8%
Sauk 3,418 29,223 121 17 0 5,452.6 27.1 0.5%
Sawyer 861 6,452 10 7 0 5,196.5 42.2 0.8%
Shawano 3,620 13,669 158 47 3 8,773.6 113.9 1.3%
Sheboygan 8,819 35,822 314 53 2 7,701.2 46.3 0.6%
St. Croix 4,171 26,857 216 20 0 4,730.7 22.7 0.5%
Taylor 1,157 4,554 108 10 3 5,622.0 48.6 0.9%
Trempealeau 2,307 9,573 37 15 0 7,865.1 51.1 0.7%
Vernon 1,096 10,432 6 9 0 3,618.7 29.7 0.8%
Vilas 1,216 6,809 30 13 0 5,615.1 60.0 1.1%
Walworth 5,766 33,280 920 48 2 5,619.1 46.8 0.8%
Washburn 648 4,755 36 2 0 4,087.6 12.6 0.3%
Washington 8,607 40,526 981 69 5 6,399.9 51.3 0.8%
Waukesha 25,399 129,227 2,065 192 10 6,371.4 48.2 0.8%
Waupaca 3,569 15,869 498 85 30 6,899.2 164.3 2.4%
Waushara 1,724 9,068 68 8 0 7,095.2 32.9 0.5%
Winnebago 12,861 63,607 1,188 106 4 7,594.6 62.6 0.8%
Wood 4,092 23,389 227 26 4 5,527.8 35.1 0.6%

