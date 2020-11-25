Jeramey Jannene
COVID-19 Testing, Cases Falling

30-day daily death average hits 46.33

By - Nov 25th, 2020 04:16 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The number of new COVID-19 cases and people getting tested for the first time (or seeing a change in their result on a subsequent test) is falling in Wisconsin.

The Department of Health Services reported 5,469 new cases on Wednesday from 17,262 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 37,605, below Thursday’s record 45,946. September, when Wisconsin’s surge started, accounted for 46,671 cases in its entirety. The seven-day testing total stands at 117,213, below Wednesday’s record 133,019 tests. The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 32.08%, below the record of 36.33% set on November 13th. The 14-day average is 33.39%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.

DHS reported 248 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 16,457 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 1,357 in the past week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,986 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 13 from a day ago and 291 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,295.

Seven patients, a number that has fallen in recent days, were in the Alternate Care Facility in West Allis.

A total of 3,178 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 723 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at a record average of 46.33. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 16.90.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 25th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels.

Menominee County has recorded 12,460.1 cases per 100,000 residents (no change). Dodge County has recorded 9,045.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 8,788.7). Shawano, Brown, Oconto, Forest, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Calumet, Winnebago, Langlade, Sheboygan, Outagamie, Waushara, Trempealeau, Jackson, Waupaca, Barron, Eau Claire, Marinette, Marathon, Juneau, Chippewa and Racine counties are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 6,831 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 6,724).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 6,390.6 (up from 6,296). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 1,519.4 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released last Wednesday.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,005 5,974 62 6 1 4,903.6 29.3 0.6%
Ashland 626 5,208 25 9 0 3,946.3 56.7 1.4%
Barron 3,407 14,958 60 39 0 7,425.9 85.0 1.1%
Bayfield 635 5,128 18 9 0 4,176.5 59.2 1.4%
Brown 22,054 104,777 623 130 4 8,471.6 49.9 0.6%
Buffalo 756 3,846 16 4 0 5,596.3 29.6 0.5%
Burnett 735 4,678 38 11 0 4,758.2 71.2 1.5%
Calumet 3,965 15,915 204 25 1 7,702.6 48.6 0.6%
Chippewa 4,455 22,690 47 48 2 6,937.1 74.7 1.1%
Clark 2,056 8,307 163 36 3 5,918.1 103.6 1.8%
Columbia 3,226 22,235 194 10 1 5,647.0 17.5 0.3%
Crawford 1,141 6,082 19 7 0 6,892.2 42.3 0.6%
Dane 25,990 271,803 737 77 3 4,917.7 14.6 0.3%
Dodge 8,069 32,866 393 70 4 9,045.5 78.5 0.9%
Door 1,549 11,084 113 11 0 5,522.1 39.2 0.7%
Douglas 1,866 12,495 93 1 0 4,253.1 2.3 0.1%
Dunn 2,651 14,240 107 12 0 5,920.5 26.8 0.5%
Eau Claire 7,479 37,323 102 56 4 7,268.7 54.4 0.7%
Florence 301 1,303 17 11 0 6,808.4 248.8 3.7%
Fond du Lac 8,110 34,698 409 46 5 7,845.4 44.5 0.6%
Forest 706 3,232 42 17 2 7,689.0 185.1 2.4%
Grant 3,299 19,057 206 61 2 6,298.9 116.5 1.8%
Green 1,600 12,293 27 5 1 4,340.3 13.6 0.3%
Green Lake 1,155 6,050 226 5 0 6,050.9 26.2 0.4%
Iowa 1,242 8,721 42 5 1 5,218.7 21.0 0.4%
Iron 337 2,049 61 9 3 5,766.6 154.0 2.7%
Jackson 1,606 8,723 18 4 0 7,779.5 19.4 0.2%
Jefferson 5,062 28,782 337 35 1 5,978.2 41.3 0.7%
Juneau 1,830 12,330 9 7 0 6,801.0 26.0 0.4%
Kenosha 8,925 57,389 961 139 3 5,305.2 82.6 1.6%
Kewaunee 1,614 5,810 44 16 0 7,818.3 77.5 1.0%
La Crosse 7,651 39,989 268 34 0 6,465.7 28.7 0.4%
Lafayette 1,042 5,156 28 3 0 6,171.9 17.8 0.3%
Langlade 1,485 5,536 79 25 7 7,508.7 126.4 1.7%
Lincoln 1,852 8,209 94 26 8 6,511.5 91.4 1.4%
Manitowoc 4,696 22,936 648 35 4 5,851.4 43.6 0.7%
Marathon 9,269 38,764 749 117 15 6,879.1 86.8 1.3%
Marinette 2,823 14,084 237 26 0 6,895.8 63.5 0.9%
Marquette 1,006 4,771 118 15 0 6,541.8 97.5 1.5%
Menominee 546 3,552 1 8 0 12,460.1 182.6 1.5%
Milwaukee 64,517 369,120 4,601 723 12 6,831.0 76.6 1.1%
Monroe 2,403 14,721 28 12 0 5,224.1 26.1 0.5%
Oconto 3,037 13,198 209 24 3 8,000.1 63.2 0.8%
Oneida 2,185 13,041 68 29 1 6,084.1 80.8 1.3%
Outagamie 13,330 63,474 774 117 0 7,252.4 63.7 0.9%
Ozaukee 4,532 30,290 546 35 3 5,129.0 39.6 0.8%
Pepin 452 2,314 6 2 0 6,150.5 27.2 0.4%
Pierce 1,973 12,521 349 16 4 4,738.8 38.4 0.8%
Polk 2,003 14,484 18 6 0 4,562.6 13.7 0.3%
Portage 4,491 20,846 198 36 2 6,350.5 50.9 0.8%
Price 684 4,277 34 4 0 4,953.7 29.0 0.6%
Racine 13,595 87,336 1,321 163 5 6,964.5 83.5 1.2%
Richland 852 7,753 18 12 0 4,810.3 67.8 1.4%
Rock 8,863 57,141 368 74 2 5,530.2 46.2 0.8%
Rusk 808 3,765 22 6 0 5,559.4 41.3 0.7%
Sauk 3,346 28,960 122 17 0 5,337.7 27.1 0.5%
Sawyer 842 6,394 10 7 0 5,081.8 42.2 0.8%
Shawano 3,578 13,559 150 46 2 8,671.8 111.5 1.3%
Sheboygan 8,734 35,549 312 52 2 7,626.9 45.4 0.6%
St. Croix 4,130 26,639 207 20 0 4,684.2 22.7 0.5%
Taylor 1,121 4,520 107 10 3 5,447.0 48.6 0.9%
Trempealeau 2,276 9,496 35 15 0 7,759.4 51.1 0.7%
Vernon 1,043 10,257 6 7 0 3,443.7 23.1 0.7%
Vilas 1,170 6,743 30 12 0 5,402.7 55.4 1.0%
Walworth 5,705 32,912 881 48 2 5,559.6 46.8 0.8%
Washburn 624 4,697 31 2 0 3,936.2 12.6 0.3%
Washington 8,403 40,195 951 68 5 6,248.2 50.6 0.8%
Waukesha 24,897 128,099 2,041 187 9 6,245.5 46.9 0.8%
Waupaca 3,557 15,739 486 80 27 6,876.0 154.6 2.2%
Waushara 1,718 9,035 64 8 0 7,070.5 32.9 0.5%
Winnebago 12,758 63,246 1,146 104 4 7,533.8 61.4 0.8%
Wood 3,993 23,185 222 26 4 5,394.1 35.1 0.7%

