Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Oak Creek based restaurant Dairyland Old-Fashioned Hamburgers is opening a food trailer in the Zócalo Food Park, 636 S. 6th St., in Walker’s Point.

Dairyland’s menu will include the classic fare of Wisconsin burger joints: Burgers (naturally), onion rings, french fries, house-battered cheese curds and a Friday fish fry. It will also have baked goods like cookies and brownies, baked by Dairyland co-owner and pastry chef Katie Fogle.

Fogle, with her husband Kurt, cousin Brent and Joe McCormick opened Dairyland in the Common Cookhouse with curbside service in September.

In a statement announcing its new food trailer, the restaurant said that during the pandemic it implemented COVID-19 mitigation efforts and has followed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Milwaukee Health Department. Guests will be required to wear a mask and physically distance when they are at Zócalo. The mobile food trailer will also utilize the CashDrop App, enabling contactless pickup.

In a press release, McCormick said, “We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Zócalo, a venue which shares our passion for bringing people together with delicious, well-prepared food. Dairyland was founded with the goal of bringing back the classic nostalgic flavors of Wisconsin found in the restaurants our parents and grandparents enjoyed, and we can’t wait to share that with a new audience in Walker’s Point.”

Milk Can Food Truck to Open Brick & Mortar Location

Milk Can Hamburgers & Custard, a food truck that has been making the rounds in the Milwaukee area since last fall, has plans to open a permanent location in Muskego sometime in mid-December. The food truck would take over a building that was previously home to an Arby’s at S73 W16770 Janesville Rd. Biztimes’ Maredithe Meyer reports:

The Milk Can concept is known for Wisconsin staples like old-fashioned hamburgers, cheese curds, onion rings, shakes and custard. The food truck, which has popped up in Wauwatosa, Bay View, Hales Corners, Muskego and downtown Milwaukee, also sells breakfast sandwiches and Anodyne Coffee. The menu at its permanent location won’t be much different. Milk Can is leasing a 2,400-square-foot former Arby’s restaurant building with a drive-thru — that was a huge draw while searching for potential sites amid the ongoing pandemic and its strain on sit-down dining business, said (co-owner Ryan) Oschmann. Plus, the space didn’t require much of a build out, so the group was able to expedite the timeline. Plans were approved by the Muskego Plan Commission earlier this week. Milk Can’s restaurant location will keep its existing food truck staff employed once it’s too cold to operate the mobile unit. Plus, it will allow Oschmann and his team to move employees from Bass Bay when business slows down, in order to “keep as many people employed as we can.” Once warmer weather rolls around, Milk Can will make use of the property’s existing 22-seat outdoor patio, with working plans to build a second patio area based on demand. Summer plans also include stationing the Milk Can Scoop Shop Custard Trailer in the parking lot to support high volume orders for custard, sundaes and malts.

Immy’s African Cuisine Now Open for Takeout

Immy’s African Cuisine, a long-running food stand, which during a normal year would pop up at festivals like Brady Street Festival and PrideFest, has been unable to operate its usual business thanks to the pandemic making festivals impossible. However, the business now serves takeout for lunch and dinner regularly at 8103 W. Tower Ave. The Journal Sentinel’s Carol Deptolla reports: