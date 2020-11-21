State Officials Warn of Vaccine Trial Scams
Claiming to recruit participants for vaccine trials, they’ll request your personal information.
With news of progress in the effort to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) are warning people of vaccine trial scams that aim to steal people’s personal information.
Scammers are using the recruitment of participants for vaccine trials as cover, according to a news release from DATCP and DHS.
Any clinical trial will require someone to give some personal information, according to the release, but never Social Security or financial account numbers.
DHS and DATCP say that if you are invited to join a clinical trial, you should first do a search for news of the trial and attempt to verify it with a database maintained by the National Institutes of Health.
“Clinical trials are big news; you should be able to find news stories online for legitimate trials on COVID-19 vaccines in your area by looking at local news sites,” the release states. “If you see an advertisement for a study, do an online search with the provided information and the terms “news,” “scam,” or “review” to check whether the study is legitimate. Do not click on links in emails, messages, or pop-up advertisements. Instead, use a verified website for the study host to ensure that you are not providing information to a scammer.”
Victims of scams can notify DATCP by filing a complaint online at datcp.wi.gov, calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 422-7128, or by emailing DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov.
Reprinted with permission of Wisconsin Examiner.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- State Officials Warn of Vaccine Trial Scams - Henry Redman - Nov 21st, 2020
- WI Daily: 6,473 New COVID-19 Cases, 78 Deaths - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 20th, 2020
- Evers Issues New COVID-19 Order - Graham Kilmer - Nov 20th, 2020
- MKE County: 90 Cases of COVID-19 at House of Correction - Graham Kilmer - Nov 20th, 2020
- Milwaukee Museums Temporarily Closing - Graham Kilmer - Nov 20th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Announces New Public Health Emergency Due to Overwhelmed Wisconsin Hospitals, Issues New Face Coverings Order - Gov. Tony Evers - Nov 20th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Provides Update on the Investment of Nearly $2 Billion in Wisconsin Communities in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic - Gov. Tony Evers - Nov 20th, 2020
- New Outpatient Treatments Could Reduce COVID-19 Hospitalizations - Megan Hart - Nov 20th, 2020
- Milwaukee County House of Correction Announces Changes in COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Efforts - County Executive David Crowley - Nov 20th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Invests $120 Million to Support Small Businesses as COVID-19 Cases Surge - Gov. Tony Evers - Nov 20th, 2020
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here