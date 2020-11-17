Trump Lawsuit Against TV Station Dismissed
Campaign’s claim of defamation for ad run by Rhinelander TV station dismissed by federal court.
A lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump‘s campaign against a Northwoods TV station has been dismissed in federal court.
The Trump campaign in April sued the Rhinelander-based WJFW-TV over an ad that juxtaposed clips of Trump’s statements about the coronavirus in January and February with a graph showing the rising case count in the United States. The ad was produced by the liberal advocacy group Priorities USA, but the Trump campaign initially targeted WJFW-TV in the lawsuit. The station’s owner, Rockfleet Communications, is a small company that also owns stations in Bangor, Maine.
The case was initially filed in Price County Circuit Court and was moved to federal court in late April.
Legal experts had said it was unlikely the campaign would be able to prove defamation. The Trump campaign contended the advertisement’s editing of Trump’s audio was misleading.
In July, attorney Charles Tobin told WPR the Trump campaign was engaged in a “SLAPP lawsuit,” an acronym for “strategic lawsuit against public participation.”
“It’s a political case,” Tobin said then. “It’s meant to slap down participation in public debate … The Trump campaign is trying to chill the rights of broadcasters.”
In a statement Friday on the lawsuit’s dismissal, the chair of Priorities USA, Guy Cecil, said, “Priorities stood strong against the Trump campaign’s onslaught of baseless legal actions and we have successfully rebuffed Donald Trump’s effort to censor the truth about his failed leadership.”
After the campaign initially sent cease and desist letters to TV stations in March, Priorities USA expanded its purchase of the ad to the swing state of Arizona. Both Wisconsin and Arizona voted for Democrat Joe Biden in the election, according to unofficial results.
Trump Campaign Lawsuit Against Northwoods TV Station Dismissed was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
More about the 2020 General Election
- Wisconsin Canvass of Votes Finished - Graham Kilmer - Nov 17th, 2020
- Trump Lawsuit Against TV Station Dismissed - Rob Mentzer - Nov 17th, 2020
- City Hall: COVID Outbreak Delays Election Workers Pay - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 17th, 2020
- Presidential Recount Would Cost $7.9 Million - Laurel White - Nov 16th, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: Are Parties Realigning In Wisconsin? - Bruce Murphy - Nov 16th, 2020
- The State of Politics: How Will Legislature Investigate Election? - Steven Walters - Nov 16th, 2020
- Milwaukee County Submits Results of 2020 Canvass to Wisconsin Elections Commission - George Christenson - Nov 16th, 2020
- WEC Releases County and State Recount Cost Estimates and Recount Timeline - Wisconsin Elections Commission - Nov 16th, 2020
- Lawsuit Targeting Democratic County Votes is Dropped - Laurel White - Nov 16th, 2020
- Op Ed: The Virus, Violence and Voting - John Hagedorn - Nov 15th, 2020
Read more about 2020 General Election here