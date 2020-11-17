Free COVID-19 Testing Expanded to Saturday
The city's Miller Park site will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
The City of Milwaukee Health Department will now offer free testing at its Miller Park site on Saturdays.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can get tested at a site set up in the stadium’s parking lot at 1 Brewers Way. The location will still be open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well.
The health department’s free testing locations have been regularly operating at or above capacity for weeks. The Miller Park location has a daily capacity of 2,000 tests, but the workers there are daily exceeding that capacity.
On Monday, they performed 2,562 tests. That day, the department’s three testing sites together did nearly 4,000 tests.
Mayor Tom Barrett said the weekend testing hours are intended to “alleviate some of the high demand we’ve been seeing on Mondays, and provide the opportunity to get tested for those who do not have time during the week.”
If you need transposition to the Miller Park testing site, you can catch a free shuttle ride from one of 13 stops around the city. To find a stop near you, visit this page.
Because testing resources are already being pushed to their limits, the health department is asking that you prioritize getting tested based upon your risk of having COVID-19. Anyone who is symptomatic and/or has been exposed to COVID-19 should get tested, said Marlaina Jackson, interim health commissioner.
The city’s other two testing sites will not be open on Saturdays, but remain open during the week. One is at the Northwest Health Center at 7630 W. Mill Rd. The other is at the Southside Health Center, 1639 S. 23rd. St.
Both locations are open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
And all three city testing sites are free and do not require an appointment.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- City Hall: Police Will Accompany Health Inspectors - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 17th, 2020
- Free COVID-19 Testing Expanded to Saturday - Graham Kilmer - Nov 17th, 2020
- WI Daily: Record 92 Deaths and 318 New Hospitalizations - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 17th, 2020
- Erpenbach Responds to Vos Press Conference with No New Ideas - State Sen. Jon Erpenbach - Nov 17th, 2020
- A Better Wisconsin Together Applauds Gov. Tony Evers’ New Effort to Take on COVID - A Better Wisconsin Together - Nov 17th, 2020
- Virtual & Drive – Up Housing Resource Fair will Feature Key Agencies, Workshops - Ald. Milele Coggs - Nov 17th, 2020
- Kids From Wisconsin Receives COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grant Award - Kids From Wisconsin - Nov 17th, 2020
- Governor Evers and DHS Direct an Additional $80 Million to Support Skilled Nursing Facilities - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Nov 17th, 2020
- Op Ed: COVID-19 Apocalypse Now - Bill Kaplan - Nov 17th, 2020
- Wisconsin Teachers’ Unions Defend Local Health Departments’ Authority and Call for Even Stronger Action! - Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association - Nov 17th, 2020
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here