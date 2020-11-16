Get free tickets to Present Music's virtual concert, while supplies last.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

On Sunday, November 22 at 5:00 p.m., Present Music is holding its Thanksgiving performance, Thanksgiving: Wherein Lies the Good.

An essential fixture of Milwaukee’s cultural landscape, Present Music’s annual Thanksgiving concert is a musical embrace of our differences and shared humanity. It will explore new ways of connecting people, inviting audience participation from home. Participants will be invited to sing, dance, and even play an instrument made with a popsicle stick. After the performance, audience members will be invited to ask questions of artists and composers and enjoy one another’s company.

The program includes Alex Weiser’s 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist work and all the days were purple, which sets wise aphorisms in Yiddish and English to poignant music, sung by soprano Eliza Bagg. The concert also features a special performance by instrument builder and composer Mark Stewart along with music by Robin Holcomb, Angélica Negrón, and Milwaukee native and another 2020 Pulitzer finalist, Michael Torke. Favorite guests The Bucks Native American Singing and Drumming Group and Reagan High School Choir return for special remote performances.

If would like to join the virtual concert, you can click here to pick up a discount code for a free ticket, while supplies last.

Once you checkout, click on the link in the confirmation notification to download your discount code. Then go to eventbrite to reserve your ticket.

Following the event, ticket holders will have access to the concert video to watch on-demand until February 22, 2021.

Not yet a member of Urban Milwaukee?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s only news-site membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 75 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, when we rebuild post-fire

The ability to comment on articles

Completely ad-free content on our website and daily newsletter

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today. Once you’ve become a member, you can follow this link to claim your ticket, or a cocktail kit.