Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There’s plenty to do in Milwaukee this week.

Each week, Urban Milwaukee is curating a list of events that are taking the necessary safety precautions provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This week, MIAD is virtually holding its annual senior theses showcase. The Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market is in full swing. It’s officially Startup Week Milwaukee. And if you need a good laugh, Charlie Berens will be featured in a free ReactJS Wisconsin event.

November 14: Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market

Even though Fall is coming to a close, there are still farmers markets to enjoy, such as the Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market. The market, which is celebrating its 12th season, is running Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.) until March 27, 2021. The market will feature 30 vendors offering fresh local produce, baked goods, cheeses, handmade soaps and more. COVID-19 safety precautions and guidelines will be enforced, including a mandatory mask policy and restrictions on eating and drinking in the market.

88Nine Radio Milwaukee will premier the pilot episode of its new podcast that focuses on representation in the tech industry. The pilot episode is scheduled to line up with Startup Week Milwaukee, a seven-day long celebration of entrepreneurship in Southeast Wisconsin. The podcast, titled Diverse Disruptors, will explore how certain tech industry leaders have achieved innovation while also practicing inclusion and accessibility. 88Nine’s Tarik Moody will be speak with Amanda DoAmaral Founder & CEO of Fiveable, a Milwaukee based tech startup, about her startup. Register to attend the podcast premier by following this link.

November 17: New Grohmann Museum Exhibit Opening

The Grohmann Museum (1000 N. Broadway) is opening its newest exhibit: “Two Edmunds: Fitzgerald and Lewandowski. The exhibit will look at both the Great Lakes freighter — Edumund Fitzgerald — that sunk on November 10, 1975 as well as celebrate Milwaukee industrial painter Edmund Lewandowski. The exhibit opens at 9 a.m. on November 17th and moving forward will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

November 17-19: Podcast Town Virtual Summit

Podcast Town is a three-day long virtual summit celebrating podcasters of color. The event will feature nine speakers, nine sessions and live networking events for those interested in the podcasting industry. Each session will begin at 5 p.m. and will run until 8 p.m. General admission for the summit is $14, which will allow guests to meet and exchange ideas with other podcasters and speakers. The “Networker” admission will cost $34 and will grant guests access to recordings and all nine sessions from the summit. To access just the recordings, Podcast Town is charging a $20 fee.

ReactJS Wisconsin is wrapping up Startup Week Milwaukee with a comedy show featuring Charlie Berens of Manitowoc Minute fame (“keep ‘er movin’”). The show will primarily focus on life during the pandemic — attempting to work remote with a noisy household, wearing pajamas all day and attending countless Zoom meetings. The event is free and will be streamed via Zoom from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

November 18: MIAD Virtual Senior Exhibition

Every year, MIAD celebrates the works of its senior class with an exhibition. This year, that exhibition is going virtual. Over 130 emerging creative professionals will showcase their senior theses in the event, which is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. To view the digital gallery on November 18, follow this link. The gallery is sorted by medium with an option to search students by name.

November 18: Breaking the Gender Barrier in Tech

Join a panel of tech experts as they discuss how startup companies can break the gender barrier and practice employment equality. Panelists include Kathy Henrich, the CEO of Milwaukee Tech Hub Coalition and Glenn Reid, the CEO of Milwaukee-based Marathon Machines and former software engineer at Apple. For more information on viewing this virtual event, click here.