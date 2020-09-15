Jeramey Jannene
COVID-19 Cases Declining In Every Age Group Except 18-24

But seven-day case total is at an all-time high.

By - Sep 15th, 2020 07:08 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The number of cases in individuals aged 18 to 24 is surging and in the past month has gone from the second highest case rate for any age group to five times the next closest age group (25-34). For each of the past two weeks, a Wisconsin Department of Health Services interactive graphing tool shows that every age group except the 18-24 age group has seen a decrease in new cases.

Individuals aged 18 to 24 have a new case rate of 517 cases per 100,000 residents in the past week, while no other age group exceeds 92 cases per 100,000 residents.

Many of the new cases in individuals aged 18 to 24 can be attributed to outbreaks at college campuses said DHS officials during a press briefing Tuesday afternoon. And while young people have lower hospitalization and death rates, state health officials said that shouldn’t cause young people to let down their guard.

“There are severe long-term outcomes of this disease other than death,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases. He ticked off a list of maladies that have been linked to COVID-19 infections including everything from fatigue to long-term lung damage.

There is also the issue of transmission networks. Westergaard and DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm warned that everyone needs to work to suppress the spread of the disease to protect the state’s most vulnerable residents.

“Testing, tracing and quarantine are key to boxing in the virus,” said Palm. “I think the most important thing I can say is if you need a test, please go get tested.” She said it was important for people to stay home while awaiting test results and even if the results come back negative individuals should self-quarantine for a period to make sure they don’t develop delayed symptoms.

The DHS reported 1,348 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon from 12,266 processed tests. That’s the highest one-day testing total reported since August 13th.

The seven-day testing total jumped to 63,193 tests, the highest it has been since August 21st. But the seven-day case total went from a record rolling total of 8,196 cases on September 14th to a new high of 8,827 reported Tuesday.

The seven- and 14-day positive case rates now stand at 13.97 and 12.74 percent, the latter of which is an all-time high. The figure is a measure of the percentage of tests that indicate a new case of the disease. The 14-day figure hit a low of 2.69 percent on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case figure to be sustained under five percent. During an appearance before the Milwaukee Press Club Wednesday Governor Tony Evers called the five percent figure a “golden target” and encouraged more people to get tested.

A lagging indicator of the disease’s spread, hospitalizations, is again trending upward.

A total of 343 Wisconsin residents are actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association COVID-19 dashboard. The figure is up two from Sunday and up 46 from a week ago. DHS reports that 56 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, bringing the outbreak total to 6,406.

Ten deaths were reported by DHS, bringing the statewide total to 1,220. There have been 517 deaths recorded in Milwaukee County. An average of 6.03 deaths per day have been reported across the state over the past 30 days.

According to DHS data, 2,723.3 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,713.3) since the outbreak began. Brown County has recorded 2,493 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,557.1). Iron County, the northernmost county that borders Michigan, has 2,327.2 cases per 100,000 residents (no change). Racine County has recorded 2,182.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,202.3).

Walworth (2,181.9), Kenosha (1,881.9), Forest (1,818.8), Marinette (1,643.9) and Trempealeau (1,622.8) are the only other counties with more than 1,600 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,579.4 (up from 1,556). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 191.6 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

A total of 91,304 residents have tested positive for the disease.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS

Data from DHS

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 9/15/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 9/15/2020
Ever hospitalized 6,406 7%
Never hospitalized 53,135 58%
Unknown 31,763 35%
Total 91,304 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS

Data from DHS

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS

Data from DHS

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS

Data from DHS

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS

Data from DHS

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths** Cases per 100,000 people (counties)
Case fatality percentage***
Adams 9/15/2020 170 3,516 13 3 829.50 1.80%
Ashland 9/15/2020 43 2,254 6 1 271.10 2.30%
Barron 9/15/2020 401 8,142 21 4 874.00 1.00%
Bayfield 9/15/2020 69 2,655 8 1 453.80 1.40%
Brown 9/15/2020 6,657 64,028 174 58 2,557.10 0.90%
Buffalo 9/15/2020 111 2,194 5 2 821.70 1.80%
Burnett 9/15/2020 85 2,405 3 2 550.30 2.40%
Calumet 9/15/2020 713 8,828 37 2 1,385.10 0.30%
Chippewa 9/15/2020 423 13,084 24 0 658.70 0.00%
Clark 9/15/2020 297 4,957 27 8 854.90 2.70%
Columbia 9/15/2020 447 12,982 42 2 782.50 0.40%
Crawford 9/15/2020 130 4,147 6 0 785.30 0.00%
Dane 9/15/2020 7,896 175,620 442 41 1,494.10 0.50%
Dodge 9/15/2020 1,459 20,769 23 8 1,635.60 0.50%
Door 9/15/2020 192 6,195 10 3 684.50 1.60%
Douglas 9/15/2020 336 6,877 7 0 765.80 0.00%
Dunn 9/15/2020 259 7,405 16 0 578.40 0.00%
Eau Claire 9/15/2020 1,286 20,231 20 6 1,249.80 0.50%
Florence 9/15/2020 49 783 0 0 1,108.30 0.00%
Fond du Lac 9/15/2020 1,490 21,026 45 12 1,441.40 0.80%
Forest 9/15/2020 167 1,367 2 4 1,818.80 2.40%
Grant 9/15/2020 624 11,904 37 19 1,191.40 3.00%
Green 9/15/2020 362 7,035 20 2 982.00 0.60%
Green Lake 9/15/2020 146 3,356 33 0 764.90 0.00%
Iowa 9/15/2020 134 4,907 26 0 563.00 0.00%
Iron 9/15/2020 136 1,426 7 1 2,327.20 0.70%
Jackson 9/15/2020 94 6,013 3 1 455.30 1.10%
Jefferson 9/15/2020 1,097 17,426 70 7 1,295.50 0.60%
Juneau 9/15/2020 278 7,763 3 1 1,033.10 0.40%
Kenosha 9/15/2020 3,166 35,349 359 65 1,881.90 2.10%
Kewaunee 9/15/2020 277 3,319 4 2 1,341.80 0.70%
La Crosse 9/15/2020 1,889 22,605 129 2 1,596.30 0.10%
Lafayette 9/15/2020 198 3,081 5 0 1,172.80 0.00%
Langlade 9/15/2020 112 2,997 1 2 566.30 1.80%
Lincoln 9/15/2020 115 4,284 8 1 404.30 0.90%
Manitowoc 9/15/2020 734 13,443 33 2 914.60 0.30%
Marathon 9/15/2020 905 19,081 80 14 671.70 1.50%
Marinette 9/15/2020 673 8,988 18 7 1,643.90 1.00%
Marquette 9/15/2020 147 2,759 9 1 955.90 0.70%
Menominee 9/15/2020 34 2,082 0 1 775.90 2.90%
Milwaukee 9/15/2020 25,721 240,698 1568 517 2,723.30 2.00%
Monroe 9/15/2020 330 9,268 10 2 717.40 0.60%
Oconto 9/15/2020 575 7,844 33 4 1,514.70 0.70%
Oneida 9/15/2020 286 7,233 6 2 796.40 0.70%
Outagamie 9/15/2020 2,888 36,150 182 24 1,571.30 0.80%
Ozaukee 9/15/2020 1,112 17,217 90 18 1,258.50 1.60%
Pepin 9/15/2020 51 1,279 2 0 694.00 0.00%
Pierce 9/15/2020 341 6,704 98 6 819.00 1.80%
Polk 9/15/2020 212 8,039 6 2 482.90 0.90%
Portage 9/15/2020 974 11,785 31 3 1,377.30 0.30%
Price 9/15/2020 39 2,348 2 0 282.40 0.00%
Racine 9/15/2020 4,299 59,917 394 94 2,202.30 2.20%
Richland 9/15/2020 74 3,898 11 4 417.80 5.40%
Rock 9/15/2020 2,063 32,687 176 32 1,287.20 1.60%
Rusk 9/15/2020 39 2,017 5 1 268.30 2.60%
Sauk 9/15/2020 730 18,202 57 3 1,164.50 0.40%
Sawyer 9/15/2020 185 4,255 0 1 1,116.50 0.50%
Shawano 9/15/2020 407 8,372 4 0 986.40 0.00%
Sheboygan 9/15/2020 1,277 20,726 51 12 1,115.10 0.90%
St. Croix 9/15/2020 733 14,216 60 7 831.40 1.00%
Taylor 9/15/2020 137 2,538 3 3 665.70 2.20%
Trempealeau 9/15/2020 476 6,039 17 2 1,622.80 0.40%
Vernon 9/15/2020 144 5,167 4 0 475.50 0.00%
Vilas 9/15/2020 148 3,818 3 1 683.40 0.70%
Walworth 9/15/2020 2,239 21,735 141 33 2,181.90 1.50%
Washburn 9/15/2020 83 2,581 2 1 523.60 1.20%
Washington 9/15/2020 2,016 22,772 68 32 1,499.00 1.60%
Waukesha 9/15/2020 6,170 74,293 598 85 1,547.80 1.40%
Waupaca 9/15/2020 821 9,735 98 19 1,587.10 2.30%
Waushara 9/15/2020 243 6,215 4 2 1,000.10 0.80%
Winnebago 9/15/2020 2,100 36,442 105 22 1,240.10 1.00%
Wood 9/15/2020 590 13,052 29 3 797.00 0.50%

