Highest Three-Day COVID-19 Total Since Pandemic Began
Cases continue to climb across the state, while Milwaukee's growth rate stabilizes.
Wisconsin recorded 1,353 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours according to data released Saturday afternoon the state Department of Health Services.
The total brings the three-day total 4,269, the highest since the pandemic began in March. It is the first time three days with over 1,000 cases have been recorded consecutively.
Saturday’s results come from 11,624 tests, the highest testing total in the stretch.
The seven- and 14-day positive case rates now stand at 13.44 and 11.39 percent, the latter of which is an all-time high. The figure is a measure of the percentage of tests that indicate a new case of the disease. The 14-day figure hit a low of 2.69 percent on June 19th.
Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case figure to be sustained under five percent. During an appearance before the Milwaukee Press Club Wednesday Governor Tony Evers called the five percent figure a “golden target” and encouraged more people to get tested.
A total of 7,303 Wisconsin residents have tested positive in the past seven days, while 54,330 tests were processed. The case total is now at its highest point since the outbreak began, while testing is below the high of 99,920,
A lagging indicator of the disease’s spread, hospitalizations, is again trending upward.
A total of 319 Wisconsin residents are currently hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association COVID-19 dashboard. The figure is down seven from yesterday and up 46 from a week ago. DHS reports that 41 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, bringing the outbreak total to 6,309.
Twelve deaths were reported by DHS, bringing the statewide total to 1,209. There have been 513 deaths recorded in Milwaukee County. An average of 6.37 deaths per day have been reported across the state over the past 30 days.
According to DHS data, 2,693.5 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,676.9) since the outbreak began. Brown County has recorded 2,445.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,394.7). Iron County, the northernmost county that borders Michigan, has 2,258.7 cases per 100,000 residents (no change). Racine County has recorded 2,173.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,164.9).
Walworth (2,005.6), Kenosha (1,855.8), Marinette (1,612.2), Forest (1,601), Waupaca (1,558.1), Dodge (1,557.1), Trempealeau (1,551.2) and Waukesha (1,518.4) are the only other counties with more than 1,500 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,515.3 (up from 1,491.9). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 191.6 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.
A total of 87,603 residents have tested positive for the disease.
Charts and Maps
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitalization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 9/12/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 9/12/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|6,309
|7%
|Never hospitalized
|51,197
|58%
|Unknown
|30,097
|34%
|Total
|87,603
|100%
Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Number of confirmed cases
|Number of negatives*
|Number of probable cases
|Number of deaths**
|Cases per 100,000 people (counties)
|
Case fatality percentage***
|Adams
|9/12/2020
|160
|3,457
|12
|3
|780.7
|1.90%
|Ashland
|9/12/2020
|38
|2,190
|6
|1
|239.6
|2.60%
|Barron
|9/12/2020
|395
|7,929
|21
|4
|860.9
|1.00%
|Bayfield
|9/12/2020
|66
|2,599
|8
|1
|434.1
|1.50%
|Brown
|9/12/2020
|6,366
|63,083
|173
|58
|2,445.40
|0.90%
|Buffalo
|9/12/2020
|100
|2,169
|5
|2
|740.2
|2.00%
|Burnett
|9/12/2020
|68
|2,358
|3
|2
|440.2
|2.90%
|Calumet
|9/12/2020
|668
|8,617
|33
|2
|1,297.70
|0.30%
|Chippewa
|9/12/2020
|409
|12,908
|24
|0
|636.9
|0.00%
|Clark
|9/12/2020
|283
|4,866
|20
|8
|814.6
|2.80%
|Columbia
|9/12/2020
|418
|12,611
|42
|2
|731.7
|0.50%
|Crawford
|9/12/2020
|125
|4,095
|5
|0
|755.1
|0.00%
|Dane
|9/12/2020
|7,389
|173,348
|432
|41
|1,398.10
|0.60%
|Dodge
|9/12/2020
|1,389
|20,414
|23
|8
|1,557.10
|0.60%
|Door
|9/12/2020
|176
|6,079
|12
|3
|627.4
|1.70%
|Douglas
|9/12/2020
|319
|6,743
|8
|0
|727.1
|0.00%
|Dunn
|9/12/2020
|237
|7,263
|17
|0
|529.3
|0.00%
|Eau Claire
|9/12/2020
|1,171
|19,766
|20
|6
|1,138.10
|0.50%
|Florence
|9/12/2020
|41
|767
|0
|0
|927.4
|0.00%
|Fond du Lac
|9/12/2020
|1,405
|20,609
|46
|12
|1,359.20
|0.90%
|Forest
|9/12/2020
|147
|1,325
|2
|4
|1,601.00
|2.70%
|Grant
|9/12/2020
|561
|11,591
|37
|19
|1,071.10
|3.40%
|Green
|9/12/2020
|340
|6,852
|20
|2
|922.3
|0.60%
|Green Lake
|9/12/2020
|128
|3,275
|32
|0
|670.6
|0.00%
|Iowa
|9/12/2020
|131
|4,814
|25
|0
|550.4
|0.00%
|Iron
|9/12/2020
|132
|1,405
|7
|1
|2,258.70
|0.80%
|Jackson
|9/12/2020
|89
|5,988
|3
|1
|431.1
|1.10%
|Jefferson
|9/12/2020
|1,047
|16,952
|70
|7
|1,236.50
|0.70%
|Juneau
|9/12/2020
|267
|7,545
|3
|1
|992.3
|0.40%
|Kenosha
|9/12/2020
|3,122
|34,991
|356
|65
|1,855.80
|2.10%
|Kewaunee
|9/12/2020
|246
|3,243
|4
|2
|1,191.60
|0.80%
|La Crosse
|9/12/2020
|1,625
|22,558
|68
|2
|1,373.20
|0.10%
|Lafayette
|9/12/2020
|192
|3,051
|5
|0
|1,137.20
|0.00%
|Langlade
|9/12/2020
|94
|2,909
|1
|2
|475.3
|2.10%
|Lincoln
|9/12/2020
|104
|4,208
|7
|1
|365.7
|1.00%
|Manitowoc
|9/12/2020
|676
|13,205
|30
|2
|842.3
|0.30%
|Marathon
|9/12/2020
|859
|18,946
|74
|14
|637.5
|1.60%
|Marinette
|9/12/2020
|660
|8,846
|18
|7
|1,612.20
|1.10%
|Marquette
|9/12/2020
|136
|2,707
|8
|1
|884.4
|0.70%
|Menominee
|9/12/2020
|32
|2,063
|0
|0
|730.3
|0.00%
|Milwaukee
|9/12/2020
|25,440
|237,452
|1,531
|513
|2,693.50
|2.00%
|Monroe
|9/12/2020
|315
|9,160
|10
|2
|684.8
|0.60%
|Oconto
|9/12/2020
|543
|7,767
|25
|4
|1,430.40
|0.70%
|Oneida
|9/12/2020
|263
|7,016
|6
|2
|732.3
|0.80%
|Outagamie
|9/12/2020
|2,655
|35,336
|178
|24
|1,444.50
|0.90%
|Ozaukee
|9/12/2020
|1,067
|17,045
|90
|18
|1,207.60
|1.70%
|Pepin
|9/12/2020
|52
|1,264
|2
|0
|707.6
|0.00%
|Pierce
|9/12/2020
|325
|6,522
|82
|6
|780.6
|1.80%
|Polk
|9/12/2020
|204
|7,841
|6
|2
|464.7
|1.00%
|Portage
|9/12/2020
|870
|11,444
|27
|3
|1,230.20
|0.30%
|Price
|9/12/2020
|37
|2,306
|2
|0
|268
|0.00%
|Racine
|9/12/2020
|4,243
|58,863
|388
|93
|2,173.60
|2.20%
|Richland
|9/12/2020
|70
|3,811
|11
|4
|395.2
|5.70%
|Rock
|9/12/2020
|1,980
|32,016
|175
|29
|1,235.50
|1.50%
|Rusk
|9/12/2020
|36
|1,857
|5
|1
|247.7
|2.80%
|Sauk
|9/12/2020
|708
|17,958
|57
|3
|1,129.40
|0.40%
|Sawyer
|9/12/2020
|176
|4,170
|0
|1
|1,062.20
|0.60%
|Shawano
|9/12/2020
|378
|8,214
|4
|0
|916.1
|0.00%
|Sheboygan
|9/12/2020
|1,227
|20,436
|49
|11
|1,071.50
|0.90%
|St. Croix
|9/12/2020
|711
|13,946
|59
|7
|806.4
|1.00%
|Taylor
|9/12/2020
|129
|2,478
|3
|3
|626.8
|2.30%
|Trempealeau
|9/12/2020
|455
|5,938
|17
|2
|1,551.20
|0.40%
|Vernon
|9/12/2020
|136
|5,018
|4
|0
|449
|0.00%
|Vilas
|9/12/2020
|136
|3,724
|3
|1
|628
|0.70%
|Walworth
|9/12/2020
|2,058
|21,465
|142
|32
|2,005.60
|1.60%
|Washburn
|9/12/2020
|80
|2,525
|3
|1
|504.6
|1.30%
|Washington
|9/12/2020
|1,921
|22,629
|67
|32
|1,428.40
|1.70%
|Waukesha
|9/12/2020
|6,053
|73,210
|589
|85
|1,518.40
|1.40%
|Waupaca
|9/12/2020
|806
|9,664
|100
|19
|1,558.10
|2.40%
|Waushara
|9/12/2020
|229
|6,124
|4
|2
|942.5
|0.90%
|Winnebago
|9/12/2020
|1,926
|35,960
|103
|22
|1,137.30
|1.10%
|Wood
|9/12/2020
|563
|12,801
|30
|3
|760.5
|0.50%
