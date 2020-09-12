Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

Highest Three-Day COVID-19 Total Since Pandemic Began

Cases continue to climb across the state, while Milwaukee's growth rate stabilizes.

By - Sep 12th, 2020 06:24 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Wisconsin recorded 1,353 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours according to data released Saturday afternoon the state Department of Health Services.

The total brings the three-day total 4,269, the highest since the pandemic began in March. It is the first time three days with over 1,000 cases have been recorded consecutively.

Saturday’s results come from 11,624 tests, the highest testing total in the stretch.

The seven- and 14-day positive case rates now stand at 13.44 and 11.39 percent, the latter of which is an all-time high. The figure is a measure of the percentage of tests that indicate a new case of the disease. The 14-day figure hit a low of 2.69 percent on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case figure to be sustained under five percent. During an appearance before the Milwaukee Press Club Wednesday Governor Tony Evers called the five percent figure a “golden target” and encouraged more people to get tested.

A total of 7,303 Wisconsin residents have tested positive in the past seven days, while 54,330 tests were processed. The case total is now at its highest point since the outbreak began, while testing is below the high of 99,920,

A lagging indicator of the disease’s spread, hospitalizations, is again trending upward.

A total of 319 Wisconsin residents are currently hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association COVID-19 dashboard. The figure is down seven from yesterday and up 46 from a week ago. DHS reports that 41 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, bringing the outbreak total to 6,309.

Twelve deaths were reported by DHS, bringing the statewide total to 1,209. There have been 513 deaths recorded in Milwaukee County. An average of 6.37 deaths per day have been reported across the state over the past 30 days.

According to DHS data, 2,693.5 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,676.9) since the outbreak began. Brown County has recorded 2,445.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,394.7). Iron County, the northernmost county that borders Michigan, has 2,258.7 cases per 100,000 residents (no change). Racine County has recorded 2,173.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,164.9).

Walworth (2,005.6), Kenosha (1,855.8), Marinette (1,612.2), Forest (1,601), Waupaca (1,558.1), Dodge (1,557.1), Trempealeau (1,551.2) and Waukesha (1,518.4) are the only other counties with more than 1,500 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,515.3 (up from 1,491.9). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 191.6 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

A total of 87,603 residents have tested positive for the disease.

Charts and Maps

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 9/12/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 9/12/2020
Ever hospitalized 6,309 7%
Never hospitalized 51,197 58%
Unknown 30,097 34%
Total 87,603 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths** Cases per 100,000 people (counties)
Case fatality percentage***
Adams 9/12/2020 160 3,457 12 3 780.7 1.90%
Ashland 9/12/2020 38 2,190 6 1 239.6 2.60%
Barron 9/12/2020 395 7,929 21 4 860.9 1.00%
Bayfield 9/12/2020 66 2,599 8 1 434.1 1.50%
Brown 9/12/2020 6,366 63,083 173 58 2,445.40 0.90%
Buffalo 9/12/2020 100 2,169 5 2 740.2 2.00%
Burnett 9/12/2020 68 2,358 3 2 440.2 2.90%
Calumet 9/12/2020 668 8,617 33 2 1,297.70 0.30%
Chippewa 9/12/2020 409 12,908 24 0 636.9 0.00%
Clark 9/12/2020 283 4,866 20 8 814.6 2.80%
Columbia 9/12/2020 418 12,611 42 2 731.7 0.50%
Crawford 9/12/2020 125 4,095 5 0 755.1 0.00%
Dane 9/12/2020 7,389 173,348 432 41 1,398.10 0.60%
Dodge 9/12/2020 1,389 20,414 23 8 1,557.10 0.60%
Door 9/12/2020 176 6,079 12 3 627.4 1.70%
Douglas 9/12/2020 319 6,743 8 0 727.1 0.00%
Dunn 9/12/2020 237 7,263 17 0 529.3 0.00%
Eau Claire 9/12/2020 1,171 19,766 20 6 1,138.10 0.50%
Florence 9/12/2020 41 767 0 0 927.4 0.00%
Fond du Lac 9/12/2020 1,405 20,609 46 12 1,359.20 0.90%
Forest 9/12/2020 147 1,325 2 4 1,601.00 2.70%
Grant 9/12/2020 561 11,591 37 19 1,071.10 3.40%
Green 9/12/2020 340 6,852 20 2 922.3 0.60%
Green Lake 9/12/2020 128 3,275 32 0 670.6 0.00%
Iowa 9/12/2020 131 4,814 25 0 550.4 0.00%
Iron 9/12/2020 132 1,405 7 1 2,258.70 0.80%
Jackson 9/12/2020 89 5,988 3 1 431.1 1.10%
Jefferson 9/12/2020 1,047 16,952 70 7 1,236.50 0.70%
Juneau 9/12/2020 267 7,545 3 1 992.3 0.40%
Kenosha 9/12/2020 3,122 34,991 356 65 1,855.80 2.10%
Kewaunee 9/12/2020 246 3,243 4 2 1,191.60 0.80%
La Crosse 9/12/2020 1,625 22,558 68 2 1,373.20 0.10%
Lafayette 9/12/2020 192 3,051 5 0 1,137.20 0.00%
Langlade 9/12/2020 94 2,909 1 2 475.3 2.10%
Lincoln 9/12/2020 104 4,208 7 1 365.7 1.00%
Manitowoc 9/12/2020 676 13,205 30 2 842.3 0.30%
Marathon 9/12/2020 859 18,946 74 14 637.5 1.60%
Marinette 9/12/2020 660 8,846 18 7 1,612.20 1.10%
Marquette 9/12/2020 136 2,707 8 1 884.4 0.70%
Menominee 9/12/2020 32 2,063 0 0 730.3 0.00%
Milwaukee 9/12/2020 25,440 237,452 1,531 513 2,693.50 2.00%
Monroe 9/12/2020 315 9,160 10 2 684.8 0.60%
Oconto 9/12/2020 543 7,767 25 4 1,430.40 0.70%
Oneida 9/12/2020 263 7,016 6 2 732.3 0.80%
Outagamie 9/12/2020 2,655 35,336 178 24 1,444.50 0.90%
Ozaukee 9/12/2020 1,067 17,045 90 18 1,207.60 1.70%
Pepin 9/12/2020 52 1,264 2 0 707.6 0.00%
Pierce 9/12/2020 325 6,522 82 6 780.6 1.80%
Polk 9/12/2020 204 7,841 6 2 464.7 1.00%
Portage 9/12/2020 870 11,444 27 3 1,230.20 0.30%
Price 9/12/2020 37 2,306 2 0 268 0.00%
Racine 9/12/2020 4,243 58,863 388 93 2,173.60 2.20%
Richland 9/12/2020 70 3,811 11 4 395.2 5.70%
Rock 9/12/2020 1,980 32,016 175 29 1,235.50 1.50%
Rusk 9/12/2020 36 1,857 5 1 247.7 2.80%
Sauk 9/12/2020 708 17,958 57 3 1,129.40 0.40%
Sawyer 9/12/2020 176 4,170 0 1 1,062.20 0.60%
Shawano 9/12/2020 378 8,214 4 0 916.1 0.00%
Sheboygan 9/12/2020 1,227 20,436 49 11 1,071.50 0.90%
St. Croix 9/12/2020 711 13,946 59 7 806.4 1.00%
Taylor 9/12/2020 129 2,478 3 3 626.8 2.30%
Trempealeau 9/12/2020 455 5,938 17 2 1,551.20 0.40%
Vernon 9/12/2020 136 5,018 4 0 449 0.00%
Vilas 9/12/2020 136 3,724 3 1 628 0.70%
Walworth 9/12/2020 2,058 21,465 142 32 2,005.60 1.60%
Washburn 9/12/2020 80 2,525 3 1 504.6 1.30%
Washington 9/12/2020 1,921 22,629 67 32 1,428.40 1.70%
Waukesha 9/12/2020 6,053 73,210 589 85 1,518.40 1.40%
Waupaca 9/12/2020 806 9,664 100 19 1,558.10 2.40%
Waushara 9/12/2020 229 6,124 4 2 942.5 0.90%
Winnebago 9/12/2020 1,926 35,960 103 22 1,137.30 1.10%
Wood 9/12/2020 563 12,801 30 3 760.5 0.50%

