Wisconsin is testing less for COVID-19, but finding more cases.

The Department of Health Services reported 1,369 new cases Friday from 9,955 tests, a positive case rate of 13.75 percent. The figure is a measure of the percentage of tests that indicate a new case of the disease.

The seven- and 14-day positive case rates now stand at 13.59 and 11.22 percent, both all-time highs. The 14-day figure hit a low of 2.69 percent on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case figure to be sustained under five percent. During an appearance before the Milwaukee Press Club Wednesday Governorcalled the five percent figure a “golden target” and encouraged more people to get tested.

A total of 6,896 Wisconsin residents have tested positive in the past seven days, while 50,727. The latter is at its lowest point since May 24th, while for two days in a row the case total has stood at an all-time high.

A lagging indicator of the disease’s spread, hospitalizations, is again trending upward.

A total of 326 Wisconsin residents are currently hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association COVID-19 dashboard. The figure is up by 22 from yesterday and 24 from a week ago. DHS reports that 41 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, bringing the outbreak total to 6,263.

Four deaths were reported by DHS, bringing the statewide total to 1,197. There have been 510 deaths recorded in Milwaukee County. An average of 6.2 deaths per day have been reported across the state over the past 30 days.

According to DHS data, 2,676.9 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,663.8) since the outbreak began. Brown County has recorded 2,394.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,372.4). Iron County, the northernmost county that borders Michigan, has 2,258.7 cases per 100,000 residents (no change). Racine County has recorded 2,164.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,158.3).

Walworth (1,952), Kenosha (1,844.5), Marinette (1,600), Waupaca (1,542.6), Trempealeau (1,541), Dodge (1,535.8) and Waukesha (1,507.9) are the only other counties with more than 1,500 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,491.9 (up from 1,468.3). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 191.6 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

A total of 86,250 residents have tested positive for the disease.

