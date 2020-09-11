COVID-19 Cases At All-Time High, Testing At Three-Month Low
Hospitalizations trending upward.
Wisconsin is testing less for COVID-19, but finding more cases.
The Department of Health Services reported 1,369 new cases Friday from 9,955 tests, a positive case rate of 13.75 percent. The figure is a measure of the percentage of tests that indicate a new case of the disease.
The seven- and 14-day positive case rates now stand at 13.59 and 11.22 percent, both all-time highs. The 14-day figure hit a low of 2.69 percent on June 19th.
A total of 6,896 Wisconsin residents have tested positive in the past seven days, while 50,727. The latter is at its lowest point since May 24th, while for two days in a row the case total has stood at an all-time high.
A lagging indicator of the disease’s spread, hospitalizations, is again trending upward.
A total of 326 Wisconsin residents are currently hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association COVID-19 dashboard. The figure is up by 22 from yesterday and 24 from a week ago. DHS reports that 41 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, bringing the outbreak total to 6,263.
Four deaths were reported by DHS, bringing the statewide total to 1,197. There have been 510 deaths recorded in Milwaukee County. An average of 6.2 deaths per day have been reported across the state over the past 30 days.
Walworth (1,952), Kenosha (1,844.5), Marinette (1,600), Waupaca (1,542.6), Trempealeau (1,541), Dodge (1,535.8) and Waukesha (1,507.9) are the only other counties with more than 1,500 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,491.9 (up from 1,468.3). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 191.6 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.
A total of 86,250 residents have tested positive for the disease.
Charts and Maps
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitalization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 9/11/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 9/11/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|6,263
|7%
|Never hospitalized
|50,341
|58%
|Unknown
|29,646
|34%
|Total
|86,250
|100%
Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Number of confirmed cases
|Number of negatives*
|Number of probable cases
|Number of deaths**
|Cases per 100,000 people (counties)
|Case fatality percentage***
|Adams
|9/11/2020
|154
|3,429
|12
|3
|751.4
|1.90%
|Ashland
|9/11/2020
|38
|2,170
|6
|1
|239.6
|2.60%
|Barron
|9/11/2020
|394
|7,922
|20
|4
|858.8
|1.00%
|Bayfield
|9/11/2020
|66
|2,584
|8
|1
|434.1
|1.50%
|Brown
|9/11/2020
|6,234
|63,002
|173
|58
|2,394.70
|0.90%
|Buffalo
|9/11/2020
|99
|2,149
|4
|2
|732.8
|2.00%
|Burnett
|9/11/2020
|64
|2,340
|3
|2
|414.3
|3.10%
|Calumet
|9/11/2020
|643
|8,487
|32
|2
|1,249.10
|0.30%
|Chippewa
|9/11/2020
|403
|12,847
|24
|0
|627.5
|0.00%
|Clark
|9/11/2020
|277
|4,819
|19
|8
|797.3
|2.90%
|Columbia
|9/11/2020
|413
|12,536
|42
|2
|722.9
|0.50%
|Crawford
|9/11/2020
|124
|4,080
|5
|0
|749
|0.00%
|Dane
|9/11/2020
|7,254
|172,750
|424
|41
|1,372.60
|0.60%
|Dodge
|9/11/2020
|1,370
|20,274
|22
|8
|1,535.80
|0.60%
|Door
|9/11/2020
|173
|6,025
|11
|3
|616.7
|1.70%
|Douglas
|9/11/2020
|306
|6,684
|3
|0
|697.5
|0.00%
|Dunn
|9/11/2020
|224
|7,154
|16
|0
|500.3
|0.00%
|Eau Claire
|9/11/2020
|1,098
|19,468
|20
|6
|1,067.10
|0.50%
|Florence
|9/11/2020
|37
|759
|0
|0
|836.9
|0.00%
|Fond du Lac
|9/11/2020
|1,380
|20,395
|46
|12
|1,335.00
|0.90%
|Forest
|9/11/2020
|129
|1,296
|2
|4
|1,404.90
|3.10%
|Grant
|9/11/2020
|546
|11,514
|37
|19
|1,042.50
|3.50%
|Green
|9/11/2020
|332
|6,809
|20
|2
|900.6
|0.60%
|Green Lake
|9/11/2020
|122
|3,247
|32
|0
|639.1
|0.00%
|Iowa
|9/11/2020
|128
|4,782
|25
|0
|537.8
|0.00%
|Iron
|9/11/2020
|132
|1,402
|7
|1
|2,258.70
|0.80%
|Jackson
|9/11/2020
|87
|5,961
|3
|1
|421.4
|1.10%
|Jefferson
|9/11/2020
|1,032
|16,898
|69
|7
|1,218.80
|0.70%
|Juneau
|9/11/2020
|261
|7,536
|3
|1
|970
|0.40%
|Kenosha
|9/11/2020
|3,103
|34,581
|357
|64
|1,844.50
|2.10%
|Kewaunee
|9/11/2020
|241
|3,233
|4
|2
|1,167.40
|0.80%
|La Crosse
|9/11/2020
|1,523
|22,407
|51
|2
|1,287.00
|0.10%
|Lafayette
|9/11/2020
|189
|3,033
|5
|0
|1,119.50
|0.00%
|Langlade
|9/11/2020
|93
|2,896
|1
|2
|470.2
|2.20%
|Lincoln
|9/11/2020
|99
|4,173
|7
|1
|348.1
|1.00%
|Manitowoc
|9/11/2020
|664
|13,098
|28
|2
|827.4
|0.30%
|Marathon
|9/11/2020
|854
|18,783
|74
|14
|633.8
|1.60%
|Marinette
|9/11/2020
|655
|8,834
|18
|7
|1,600.00
|1.10%
|Marquette
|9/11/2020
|128
|2,666
|8
|1
|832.4
|0.80%
|Menominee
|9/11/2020
|31
|2,052
|0
|0
|707.4
|0.00%
|Milwaukee
|9/11/2020
|25,283
|235,747
|1,524
|510
|2,676.90
|2.00%
|Monroe
|9/11/2020
|314
|9,094
|10
|2
|682.6
|0.60%
|Oconto
|9/11/2020
|534
|7,730
|19
|4
|1,406.70
|0.70%
|Oneida
|9/11/2020
|254
|6,953
|6
|1
|707.3
|0.40%
|Outagamie
|9/11/2020
|2,565
|34,316
|175
|24
|1,395.50
|0.90%
|Ozaukee
|9/11/2020
|1,048
|16,415
|88
|18
|1,186.10
|1.70%
|Pepin
|9/11/2020
|51
|1,253
|2
|0
|694
|0.00%
|Pierce
|9/11/2020
|321
|6,437
|80
|6
|771
|1.90%
|Polk
|9/11/2020
|200
|7,780
|6
|2
|455.6
|1.00%
|Portage
|9/11/2020
|846
|11,434
|26
|3
|1,196.30
|0.40%
|Price
|9/11/2020
|37
|2,296
|2
|0
|268
|0.00%
|Racine
|9/11/2020
|4,226
|58,252
|388
|92
|2,164.90
|2.20%
|Richland
|9/11/2020
|65
|3,779
|11
|4
|367
|6.20%
|Rock
|9/11/2020
|1,959
|31,660
|172
|29
|1,222.40
|1.50%
|Rusk
|9/11/2020
|35
|1,835
|5
|1
|240.8
|2.90%
|Sauk
|9/11/2020
|698
|17,842
|57
|3
|1,113.50
|0.40%
|Sawyer
|9/11/2020
|170
|4,161
|0
|1
|1,026.00
|0.60%
|Shawano
|9/11/2020
|370
|8,174
|4
|0
|896.8
|0.00%
|Sheboygan
|9/11/2020
|1,210
|20,367
|49
|10
|1,056.60
|0.80%
|St. Croix
|9/11/2020
|707
|13,817
|59
|7
|801.9
|1.00%
|Taylor
|9/11/2020
|128
|2,468
|3
|3
|622
|2.30%
|Trempealeau
|9/11/2020
|452
|5,897
|17
|2
|1,541.00
|0.40%
|Vernon
|9/11/2020
|132
|4,977
|4
|0
|435.8
|0.00%
|Vilas
|9/11/2020
|136
|3,701
|3
|1
|628
|0.70%
|Walworth
|9/11/2020
|2,003
|21,256
|140
|32
|1,952.00
|1.60%
|Washburn
|9/11/2020
|79
|2,523
|3
|1
|498.3
|1.30%
|Washington
|9/11/2020
|1,880
|22,054
|66
|31
|1,397.90
|1.60%
|Waukesha
|9/11/2020
|6,011
|72,808
|579
|81
|1,507.90
|1.30%
|Waupaca
|9/11/2020
|798
|9,560
|99
|19
|1,542.60
|2.40%
|Waushara
|9/11/2020
|222
|6,102
|4
|2
|913.7
|0.90%
|Winnebago
|9/11/2020
|1,861
|35,584
|103
|22
|1,098.90
|1.20%
|Wood
|9/11/2020
|555
|12,687
|30
|3
|749.7
|0.50%
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- Meet the Man Behind ‘Milwaukee in Pain’ - Matt Martinez - Sep 13th, 2020
- WI Daily: Highest Three-Day COVID-19 Total Since Pandemic Began - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 12th, 2020
- Wisconsin Judge Denies Kanye West’s Bid to be on Presidential Ballot - Shawn Johnson - Sep 12th, 2020
- WI Daily: COVID-19 Cases At All-Time High, Testing At Three-Month Low - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 11th, 2020
- COVID-19 Spreading Across UW System - Henry Redman - Sep 11th, 2020
- MKE County: COVID-19 Spread Stable, But Testing Declining - Graham Kilmer - Sep 11th, 2020
- U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Announces Over $23 Million in Community Development Block Grant Funding for Wisconsin - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Sep 11th, 2020
- School Plans Update - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Sep 11th, 2020
- UWM takes proactive approach to curbing student parties - University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee - Sep 11th, 2020
- The City of Milwaukee Phase 4.1 Order Update - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Sep 11th, 2020
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here