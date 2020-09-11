Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

COVID-19 Cases At All-Time High, Testing At Three-Month Low

Hospitalizations trending upward.

By - Sep 11th, 2020 05:33 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Wisconsin is testing less for COVID-19, but finding more cases.

The Department of Health Services reported 1,369 new cases Friday from 9,955 tests, a positive case rate of 13.75 percent. The figure is a measure of the percentage of tests that indicate a new case of the disease.

The seven- and 14-day positive case rates now stand at 13.59 and 11.22 percent, both all-time highs. The 14-day figure hit a low of 2.69 percent on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case figure to be sustained under five percent. During an appearance before the Milwaukee Press Club Wednesday Governor Tony Evers called the five percent figure a “golden target” and encouraged more people to get tested.

A total of 6,896 Wisconsin residents have tested positive in the past seven days, while 50,727. The latter is at its lowest point since May 24th, while for two days in a row the case total has stood at an all-time high.

A lagging indicator of the disease’s spread, hospitalizations, is again trending upward.

A total of 326 Wisconsin residents are currently hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association COVID-19 dashboard. The figure is up by 22 from yesterday and 24 from a week ago. DHS reports that 41 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, bringing the outbreak total to 6,263.

Four deaths were reported by DHS, bringing the statewide total to 1,197. There have been 510 deaths recorded in Milwaukee County. An average of 6.2 deaths per day have been reported across the state over the past 30 days.

According to DHS data, 2,676.9 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,663.8) since the outbreak began. Brown County has recorded 2,394.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,372.4). Iron County, the northernmost county that borders Michigan, has 2,258.7 cases per 100,000 residents (no change). Racine County has recorded 2,164.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,158.3).

Walworth (1,952), Kenosha (1,844.5), Marinette (1,600), Waupaca (1,542.6), Trempealeau (1,541), Dodge (1,535.8) and Waukesha (1,507.9) are the only other counties with more than 1,500 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,491.9 (up from 1,468.3). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 191.6 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

A total of 86,250 residents have tested positive for the disease.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 9/11/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 9/11/2020
Ever hospitalized 6,263 7%
Never hospitalized 50,341 58%
Unknown 29,646 34%
Total 86,250 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths** Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage***
Adams 9/11/2020 154 3,429 12 3 751.4 1.90%
Ashland 9/11/2020 38 2,170 6 1 239.6 2.60%
Barron 9/11/2020 394 7,922 20 4 858.8 1.00%
Bayfield 9/11/2020 66 2,584 8 1 434.1 1.50%
Brown 9/11/2020 6,234 63,002 173 58 2,394.70 0.90%
Buffalo 9/11/2020 99 2,149 4 2 732.8 2.00%
Burnett 9/11/2020 64 2,340 3 2 414.3 3.10%
Calumet 9/11/2020 643 8,487 32 2 1,249.10 0.30%
Chippewa 9/11/2020 403 12,847 24 0 627.5 0.00%
Clark 9/11/2020 277 4,819 19 8 797.3 2.90%
Columbia 9/11/2020 413 12,536 42 2 722.9 0.50%
Crawford 9/11/2020 124 4,080 5 0 749 0.00%
Dane 9/11/2020 7,254 172,750 424 41 1,372.60 0.60%
Dodge 9/11/2020 1,370 20,274 22 8 1,535.80 0.60%
Door 9/11/2020 173 6,025 11 3 616.7 1.70%
Douglas 9/11/2020 306 6,684 3 0 697.5 0.00%
Dunn 9/11/2020 224 7,154 16 0 500.3 0.00%
Eau Claire 9/11/2020 1,098 19,468 20 6 1,067.10 0.50%
Florence 9/11/2020 37 759 0 0 836.9 0.00%
Fond du Lac 9/11/2020 1,380 20,395 46 12 1,335.00 0.90%
Forest 9/11/2020 129 1,296 2 4 1,404.90 3.10%
Grant 9/11/2020 546 11,514 37 19 1,042.50 3.50%
Green 9/11/2020 332 6,809 20 2 900.6 0.60%
Green Lake 9/11/2020 122 3,247 32 0 639.1 0.00%
Iowa 9/11/2020 128 4,782 25 0 537.8 0.00%
Iron 9/11/2020 132 1,402 7 1 2,258.70 0.80%
Jackson 9/11/2020 87 5,961 3 1 421.4 1.10%
Jefferson 9/11/2020 1,032 16,898 69 7 1,218.80 0.70%
Juneau 9/11/2020 261 7,536 3 1 970 0.40%
Kenosha 9/11/2020 3,103 34,581 357 64 1,844.50 2.10%
Kewaunee 9/11/2020 241 3,233 4 2 1,167.40 0.80%
La Crosse 9/11/2020 1,523 22,407 51 2 1,287.00 0.10%
Lafayette 9/11/2020 189 3,033 5 0 1,119.50 0.00%
Langlade 9/11/2020 93 2,896 1 2 470.2 2.20%
Lincoln 9/11/2020 99 4,173 7 1 348.1 1.00%
Manitowoc 9/11/2020 664 13,098 28 2 827.4 0.30%
Marathon 9/11/2020 854 18,783 74 14 633.8 1.60%
Marinette 9/11/2020 655 8,834 18 7 1,600.00 1.10%
Marquette 9/11/2020 128 2,666 8 1 832.4 0.80%
Menominee 9/11/2020 31 2,052 0 0 707.4 0.00%
Milwaukee 9/11/2020 25,283 235,747 1,524 510 2,676.90 2.00%
Monroe 9/11/2020 314 9,094 10 2 682.6 0.60%
Oconto 9/11/2020 534 7,730 19 4 1,406.70 0.70%
Oneida 9/11/2020 254 6,953 6 1 707.3 0.40%
Outagamie 9/11/2020 2,565 34,316 175 24 1,395.50 0.90%
Ozaukee 9/11/2020 1,048 16,415 88 18 1,186.10 1.70%
Pepin 9/11/2020 51 1,253 2 0 694 0.00%
Pierce 9/11/2020 321 6,437 80 6 771 1.90%
Polk 9/11/2020 200 7,780 6 2 455.6 1.00%
Portage 9/11/2020 846 11,434 26 3 1,196.30 0.40%
Price 9/11/2020 37 2,296 2 0 268 0.00%
Racine 9/11/2020 4,226 58,252 388 92 2,164.90 2.20%
Richland 9/11/2020 65 3,779 11 4 367 6.20%
Rock 9/11/2020 1,959 31,660 172 29 1,222.40 1.50%
Rusk 9/11/2020 35 1,835 5 1 240.8 2.90%
Sauk 9/11/2020 698 17,842 57 3 1,113.50 0.40%
Sawyer 9/11/2020 170 4,161 0 1 1,026.00 0.60%
Shawano 9/11/2020 370 8,174 4 0 896.8 0.00%
Sheboygan 9/11/2020 1,210 20,367 49 10 1,056.60 0.80%
St. Croix 9/11/2020 707 13,817 59 7 801.9 1.00%
Taylor 9/11/2020 128 2,468 3 3 622 2.30%
Trempealeau 9/11/2020 452 5,897 17 2 1,541.00 0.40%
Vernon 9/11/2020 132 4,977 4 0 435.8 0.00%
Vilas 9/11/2020 136 3,701 3 1 628 0.70%
Walworth 9/11/2020 2,003 21,256 140 32 1,952.00 1.60%
Washburn 9/11/2020 79 2,523 3 1 498.3 1.30%
Washington 9/11/2020 1,880 22,054 66 31 1,397.90 1.60%
Waukesha 9/11/2020 6,011 72,808 579 81 1,507.90 1.30%
Waupaca 9/11/2020 798 9,560 99 19 1,542.60 2.40%
Waushara 9/11/2020 222 6,102 4 2 913.7 0.90%
Winnebago 9/11/2020 1,861 35,584 103 22 1,098.90 1.20%
Wood 9/11/2020 555 12,687 30 3 749.7 0.50%

