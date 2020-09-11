Lease a Beautiful BreakWater Condo
Features breathtaking views, hardwood floors, and a gourmet kitchen with granite counters and Viking appliances
Enjoy beautiful sunrises and lake views from this 9th floor luxury condo. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar and Viking appliances. Bedroom has spacious walk-in closet that leads to master bathroom with custom tiled shower. Half bathroom for guests. Hardwood floors and 11 foot ceilings. One indoor parking space included. Walk to the lakefront, restaurants and shopping. 12 month lease minimum, NO PETS!
Sponsored by Sheryl Short of Corley Real Estate
With almost a decade of experience in the real estate industry, Sheryl Short has a vast knowledge of the Milwaukee market.
The Breakdown
- Address: 1313 N. Franklin Pl., #905
- Size: 1,127 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 1
- Bathrooms: 1.5
- Total Rooms: 4
- Year Built: 2009
- Rent: $3,400/Month
- Property Type: Condominium
- Parking: 1 Indoor
- Walk Score: 92
- MLS#: 1695063
Photos
Contact Sheryl Short of Corley Real Estate
Learn more about this listing and others from Sheryl Short of Corley Real Estate.