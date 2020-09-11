Enjoy beautiful sunrises and lake views from this 9th floor luxury condo. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar and Viking appliances. Bedroom has spacious walk-in closet that leads to master bathroom with custom tiled shower. Half bathroom for guests. Hardwood floors and 11 foot ceilings. One indoor parking space included. Walk to the lakefront, restaurants and shopping. 12 month lease minimum, NO PETS!

The Breakdown

Address: 1313 N. Franklin Pl., #905

Size: 1,127 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1.5

Total Rooms: 4

Year Built: 2009

Rent: $3,400/Month

Property Type: Condominium

Parking: 1 Indoor

Walk Score: 92

MLS#: 1695063

Photos

