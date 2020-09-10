UW-Madison Moves Classes Online After COVID-19 Spike
After one week of classes. And two residence halls are currently quarantined.
In a press release sent at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Chancellor Rebecca Blank said all in-person classes will be paused from Thursday, Sept. 10 through Sept. 25. All classes through Friday this week will be canceled and will resume online on Monday, Sept. 14.
Blank said the decision to temporarily move classes online was made in consultation with UW System administration, Public Health Madison and Dane County and Gov. Tony Evers.
The chancellor said campus contact tracing hasn’t revealed evidence that COVID-19 is being transmitted from person to person during in-person classes. In previous announcements, Blank said positives have been traced to off-campus gatherings.
All told, UW-Madison has reported 1,070 positive cases of COVID-19.
All students living in UW-Madison’s Sellery and Witte dormitories are being directed to “quarantine in place” for the next two weeks, according to Blank. All residents in the buildings are required to be tested for COVID-19 on Thursday and Friday unless they’ve already done so.
She said the decision “follows the precedent set by several other universities that have paused in-person instruction for two weeks in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
UW System President Tommy Thompson issued a statement Wednesday night in support of Blank’s decision to pause in-person classes.
“We will continue to remain in close contact with officials at UW-Madison along with local, state and national health experts,” said Thompson. “Students, faculty and staff must be vigilant to combat this virus. These tactics have proven effective at other universities.”
On Aug. 18, the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, also temporarily moved its classes online after just one week of classes. On Wednesday, the Rev. John I. Jenkins, the university’s president, said new cases were declining as the school moved back to in-person learning.
The UW System on Wednesday released its first daily report of COVID-19 test results for all system campuses. According to the document, UW-Platteville had a 24.5 percent positive rate. Platteville had 24 positive cases out of 98 total tests. UW-Whitewater had a positive rate of 14.3 percent, with 45 positives out of 315 total tests.
UW-Madison’s decision to pause in-person classes for two weeks came just after Dane County Executive Joe Parisi sent a letter to UW-Madison administrators urging them to send students living in residence halls home following a surge of COVID-19 positives on campus. He said that since Sept. 1, nearly three-quarters of the county’s new positive cases came from the university. Parisi said the rate of infection was overwhelming UW-Madison contact tracers, which could place additional strain on the county’s health department staff.
Listen to the WPR report here.
UW-Madison Temporarily Moves Classes Online After Spike In Positive COVID-19 Tests was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
