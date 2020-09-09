Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Here’s the good news: Over the past two weeks Milwaukee County’s COVID-19 spread ranks 34th of out 72 counties.

Here’s the bad news: The actual rate in Milwaukee has only slightly slowed, going from 170 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents to 158.8. Milwaukee’s fall out of the top 20 (it still has the worst rate over the length of the pandemic) has been driven by growing spreads elsewhere.

Washington and Ozaukee county, with 226.8 and 181.1 cases per 100,000 residents, are the only counties that border Milwaukee with a higher rate. But Washington’s rate places it 20th in the state.

Waukesha’s rate has fallen to 133.7. Racine stands at 151.6.

Forest County, population 9,035, leads the state with 544.5 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks (but only 50 cases). Portage, Buffalo and Dodge counties are the only counties in the top 10 not part of a cluster centered on the border of the state-defined Fox Valley and Northeast regions.

Dane County, site of 1,280 new cases in the past two weeks, is 18th on the list with 242.2 cases per 100,000 residents. University of Wisconsin students have represented over 600 new cases in the past two weeks.

A total of 52 of the 72 Wisconsin counties have a two-week burden in excess of 100 cases per 100,000 residents. The state average is 191.6.

The data comes from the Department of Health Services activity level report that is updated every Wednesday.

Wednesday’s standard data release of 857 cases from 8,871 tests sent the positive case rate, a measure of the percentage of tests confirming a new case, upward again. The seven- and 14-day rates now stand at 11.75 and 10.01 percent, the former now at its highest point ever.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case figure to be sustained under five percent. During an appearance before the Milwaukee Press Club Wednesday Governor Tony Evers called the five percent figure a “golden target” and encouraged more people to get tested.

The 14-day positive case rate hit a low of 2.69 percent on June 19th.

A total of 302 Wisconsin residents are currently hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association COVID-19 dashboard. The figure is up by five from yesterday and 15 from a week ago. DHS reports that 55 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, bringing the outbreak total to 6,173.

Fifteen new deaths were reported by DHS, bringing the statewide total to 1,183. There have been 507 deaths recorded in Milwaukee County. An average of 6.17 deaths per day have been reported across the state over the past 30 days.

According to DHS data, 2,648.4 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,641) since the outbreak began. Brown County has recorded 2,330.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,263.3). Iron County, the northernmost county that borders Michigan, has 2,241.6 cases per 100,000 residents (no change). Racine County has recorded 2,148 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,130.1).

Walworth (1,832.1), Kenosha (1,827.2), Marinette (1,580.4), Trempealeau (1,517.1), Waupaca (1,513.6), Dodge (1,486.5), Waukesha (1,476.5) are the only other counties with more than 1,400 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,441.5 (up from 1,426.7). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 191.6 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

A total of 83,334 residents have tested positive for the disease.

Charts and Maps

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 9/9/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 9/9/2020 Ever hospitalized 6,173 7% Never hospitalized 48,928 59% Unknown 28,233 34% Total 83,334 100%

