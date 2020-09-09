Jeramey Jannene
Milwaukee County Now Has 34th Worst COVID-19 Outbreak

Fastest growing outbreak centered on Fox Valley, northeastern corner of Wisconsin.

By - Sep 9th, 2020 06:02 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Here’s the good news: Over the past two weeks Milwaukee County’s COVID-19 spread ranks 34th of out 72 counties.

Here’s the bad news: The actual rate in Milwaukee has only slightly slowed, going from 170 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents to 158.8. Milwaukee’s fall out of the top 20 (it still has the worst rate over the length of the pandemic) has been driven by growing spreads elsewhere.

Washington and Ozaukee county, with 226.8 and 181.1 cases per 100,000 residents, are the only counties that border Milwaukee with a higher rate. But Washington’s rate places it 20th in the state.

Waukesha’s rate has fallen to 133.7. Racine stands at 151.6.

Forest County, population 9,035, leads the state with 544.5 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks (but only 50 cases). Portage, Buffalo and Dodge counties are the only counties in the top 10 not part of a cluster centered on the border of the state-defined Fox Valley and Northeast regions.

Dane County, site of 1,280 new cases in the past two weeks, is 18th on the list with 242.2 cases per 100,000 residents. University of Wisconsin students have represented over 600 new cases in the past two weeks.

A total of 52 of the 72 Wisconsin counties have a two-week burden in excess of 100 cases per 100,000 residents. The state average is 191.6.

The data comes from the Department of Health Services activity level report that is updated every Wednesday.

Wednesday’s standard data release of 857 cases from 8,871 tests sent the positive case rate, a measure of the percentage of tests confirming a new case, upward again. The seven- and 14-day rates now stand at 11.75 and 10.01 percent, the former now at its highest point ever.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case figure to be sustained under five percent. During an appearance before the Milwaukee Press Club Wednesday Governor Tony Evers called the five percent figure a “golden target” and encouraged more people to get tested.

The 14-day positive case rate hit a low of 2.69 percent on June 19th.

A total of 302 Wisconsin residents are currently hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association COVID-19 dashboard. The figure is up by five from yesterday and 15 from a week ago. DHS reports that 55 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, bringing the outbreak total to 6,173.

Fifteen new deaths were reported by DHS, bringing the statewide total to 1,183. There have been 507 deaths recorded in Milwaukee County. An average of 6.17 deaths per day have been reported across the state over the past 30 days.

According to DHS data, 2,648.4 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,641) since the outbreak began. Brown County has recorded 2,330.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,263.3). Iron County, the northernmost county that borders Michigan, has 2,241.6 cases per 100,000 residents (no change). Racine County has recorded 2,148 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,130.1).

Walworth (1,832.1), Kenosha (1,827.2), Marinette (1,580.4), Trempealeau (1,517.1), Waupaca (1,513.6), Dodge (1,486.5), Waukesha (1,476.5) are the only other counties with more than 1,400 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,441.5 (up from 1,426.7). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 191.6 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

A total of 83,334 residents have tested positive for the disease.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 9/9/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 9/9/2020
Ever hospitalized 6,173 7%
Never hospitalized 48,928 59%
Unknown 28,233 34%
Total 83,334 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths** Cases per 100,000 people (counties)
Case fatality percentage***
Adams 9/9/2020 150 3,391 11 3 731.9 2.00%
Ashland 9/9/2020 38 2,162 6 1 239.6 2.60%
Barron 9/9/2020 393 7,787 20 3 856.6 0.80%
Bayfield 9/9/2020 63 2,578 9 1 414.4 1.60%
Brown 9/9/2020 6,067 62,223 169 58 2,330.50 1.00%
Buffalo 9/9/2020 97 2,119 4 2 718 2.10%
Burnett 9/9/2020 57 2,291 3 2 369 3.50%
Calumet 9/9/2020 619 8,372 32 2 1,202.50 0.30%
Chippewa 9/9/2020 389 12,673 23 0 605.7 0.00%
Clark 9/9/2020 261 4,745 16 8 751.3 3.10%
Columbia 9/9/2020 400 12,363 42 2 700.2 0.50%
Crawford 9/9/2020 121 4,048 5 0 730.9 0.00%
Dane 9/9/2020 6,489 171,531 406 41 1,227.80 0.60%
Dodge 9/9/2020 1,326 20,076 22 6 1,486.50 0.50%
Door 9/9/2020 157 5,877 9 3 559.7 1.90%
Douglas 9/9/2020 297 6,635 3 0 676.9 0.00%
Dunn 9/9/2020 208 7,057 16 0 464.5 0.00%
Eau Claire 9/9/2020 1,037 19,168 20 6 1,007.80 0.60%
Florence 9/9/2020 31 754 0 0 701.2 0.00%
Fond du Lac 9/9/2020 1,304 20,067 42 12 1,261.50 0.90%
Forest 9/9/2020 116 1,259 2 4 1,263.30 3.40%
Grant 9/9/2020 499 11,375 45 19 952.8 3.80%
Green 9/9/2020 316 6,645 20 2 857.2 0.60%
Green Lake 9/9/2020 114 3,192 28 0 597.2 0.00%
Iowa 9/9/2020 125 4,700 25 0 525.2 0.00%
Iron 9/9/2020 131 1,397 7 1 2,241.60 0.80%
Jackson 9/9/2020 77 5,915 3 1 373 1.30%
Jefferson 9/9/2020 1,007 16,703 67 7 1,189.30 0.70%
Juneau 9/9/2020 255 7,440 3 1 947.7 0.40%
Kenosha 9/9/2020 3,074 34,203 353 64 1,827.20 2.10%
Kewaunee 9/9/2020 224 3,193 4 2 1,085.10 0.90%
La Crosse 9/9/2020 1,370 22,056 50 2 1,157.70 0.10%
Lafayette 9/9/2020 188 2,987 5 0 1,113.50 0.00%
Langlade 9/9/2020 90 2,855 1 2 455.1 2.20%
Lincoln 9/9/2020 96 4,130 6 1 337.5 1.00%
Manitowoc 9/9/2020 632 12,998 24 2 787.5 0.30%
Marathon 9/9/2020 833 18,508 71 14 618.2 1.70%
Marinette 9/9/2020 647 8,745 18 7 1,580.40 1.10%
Marquette 9/9/2020 118 2,634 8 1 767.3 0.80%
Menominee 9/9/2020 30 2,030 0 0 684.6 0.00%
Milwaukee 9/9/2020 25,014 232,843 1,502 507 2,648.40 2.00%
Monroe 9/9/2020 303 9,042 11 2 658.7 0.70%
Oconto 9/9/2020 509 7,534 18 4 1,340.80 0.80%
Oneida 9/9/2020 241 6,842 5 1 671.1 0.40%
Outagamie 9/9/2020 2,407 33,646 169 23 1,309.60 1.00%
Ozaukee 9/9/2020 1,030 16,139 89 18 1,165.70 1.70%
Pepin 9/9/2020 48 1,219 2 0 653.2 0.00%
Pierce 9/9/2020 314 6,368 78 6 754.2 1.90%
Polk 9/9/2020 189 7,673 6 2 430.5 1.10%
Portage 9/9/2020 793 11,432 25 2 1,121.30 0.30%
Price 9/9/2020 36 2,274 2 0 260.7 0.00%
Racine 9/9/2020 4,193 57,621 382 92 2,148.00 2.20%
Richland 9/9/2020 61 3,730 11 4 344.4 6.60%
Rock 9/9/2020 1,875 31,132 170 29 1,169.90 1.50%
Rusk 9/9/2020 30 1,767 4 1 206.4 3.30%
Sauk 9/9/2020 683 17,684 57 3 1,089.60 0.40%
Sawyer 9/9/2020 167 4,121 0 1 1,007.90 0.60%
Shawano 9/9/2020 352 8,091 4 0 853.1 0.00%
Sheboygan 9/9/2020 1,192 20,128 48 10 1,040.90 0.80%
St. Croix 9/9/2020 688 13,681 59 7 780.3 1.00%
Taylor 9/9/2020 123 2,425 3 3 597.7 2.40%
Trempealeau 9/9/2020 445 5,827 17 2 1,517.10 0.40%
Vernon 9/9/2020 119 4,917 4 0 392.9 0.00%
Vilas 9/9/2020 136 3,651 3 0 628 0.00%
Walworth 9/9/2020 1,880 20,875 140 32 1,832.10 1.70%
Washburn 9/9/2020 77 2,495 2 0 485.7 0.00%
Washington 9/9/2020 1,826 21,554 56 30 1,357.80 1.60%
Waukesha 9/9/2020 5,886 71,611 558 78 1,476.50 1.30%
Waupaca 9/9/2020 783 9,474 100 19 1,513.60 2.40%
Waushara 9/9/2020 202 6,045 4 2 831.3 1.00%
Winnebago 9/9/2020 1,748 34,947 103 22 1,032.20 1.30%
Wood 9/9/2020 538 12,503 26 3 726.8 0.60%

