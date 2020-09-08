Positive Case Rate Highest Since March 14th
717 of 4,083 tested -- or 17.6% -- were positive, a new single day high.
COVID-19 cases aren’t disappearing, even as the number of people getting tested continues to fall.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 717 new COVID-19 cases Monday from 4,083 tests. That’s the highest percentage of tests to come back positive, 17.56 percent, in a single 24-hour period.
In the past seven days, 5,893 cases have been recorded from 52,335 processed tests.
Tuesday’s data release sent the positive case rate, a measure of the percentage of tests confirming a new case, upward again. The seven- and 14-day rates now stand at 11.26 and 9.79 percent, the highest they have been since March 14.
Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case figure to be sustained under five percent.
For the third day no new deaths were reported by DHS, holding the statewide total at 1,168. There have been 496 deaths recorded in Milwaukee County. An average of 5.67 deaths per day have been reported across the state over the past 30 days.
According to DHS data, 2,641 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,631.4) since the outbreak began. Brown County has recorded 2,263.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,260.6). Iron County, the northernmost county that borders Michigan, has 2,241.6 cases per 100,000 residents (no change). Racine County has recorded 2,130.1 cases per 100,000 residents (no change).
Kenosha (1,821.9), Walworth (1,789.2), Marinette (1,570.7), Waupaca (1,503.9), Trempealeau (1,503.5), Waukesha (1,473.3), Dodge (1,425.9), Washington (1,348.8) and Oconto (1,319.7) are the only other counties with more than 1,300 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,426.7 (up from 1,414.3). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 170 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.
A total of 82,477 residents have tested positive for the disease.
Charts and Maps
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitalization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 9/8/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 9/8/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|6,118
|7%
|Never hospitalized
|48,244
|58%
|Unknown
|28,115
|34%
|Total
|82,477
|100%
Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Number of confirmed cases
|Number of negatives*
|Number of probable cases
|Number of deaths**
|Cases per 100,000 people (counties)
|Case fatality percentage***
|Adams
|9/8/2020
|149
|3,379
|11
|3
|727
|2.00%
|Ashland
|9/8/2020
|37
|2,150
|6
|1
|233.2
|2.70%
|Barron
|9/8/2020
|393
|7,701
|19
|3
|856.6
|0.80%
|Bayfield
|9/8/2020
|58
|2,571
|9
|1
|381.5
|1.70%
|Brown
|9/8/2020
|5,892
|62,091
|164
|58
|2,263.30
|1.00%
|Buffalo
|9/8/2020
|93
|2,117
|3
|2
|688.4
|2.20%
|Burnett
|9/8/2020
|54
|2,258
|3
|2
|349.6
|3.70%
|Calumet
|9/8/2020
|611
|8,338
|29
|2
|1,187.00
|0.30%
|Chippewa
|9/8/2020
|385
|12,648
|22
|0
|599.5
|0.00%
|Clark
|9/8/2020
|260
|4,736
|14
|8
|748.4
|3.10%
|Columbia
|9/8/2020
|394
|12,328
|41
|2
|689.7
|0.50%
|Crawford
|9/8/2020
|120
|4,039
|5
|0
|724.9
|0.00%
|Dane
|9/8/2020
|6,427
|170,482
|397
|40
|1,216.10
|0.60%
|Dodge
|9/8/2020
|1,272
|19,958
|21
|6
|1,425.90
|0.50%
|Door
|9/8/2020
|152
|5,746
|9
|3
|541.9
|2.00%
|Douglas
|9/8/2020
|292
|6,480
|4
|0
|665.5
|0.00%
|Dunn
|9/8/2020
|202
|7,018
|16
|0
|451.1
|0.00%
|Eau Claire
|9/8/2020
|1,000
|19,162
|21
|6
|971.9
|0.60%
|Florence
|9/8/2020
|31
|752
|0
|0
|701.2
|0.00%
|Fond du Lac
|9/8/2020
|1,292
|19,999
|43
|12
|1,249.80
|0.90%
|Forest
|9/8/2020
|107
|1,251
|2
|4
|1,165.30
|3.70%
|Grant
|9/8/2020
|495
|11,328
|37
|19
|945.1
|3.80%
|Green
|9/8/2020
|310
|6,610
|20
|2
|840.9
|0.60%
|Green Lake
|9/8/2020
|112
|3,187
|28
|0
|586.8
|0.00%
|Iowa
|9/8/2020
|123
|4,645
|25
|0
|516.8
|0.00%
|Iron
|9/8/2020
|131
|1,386
|7
|1
|2,241.60
|0.80%
|Jackson
|9/8/2020
|78
|5,920
|3
|1
|377.8
|1.30%
|Jefferson
|9/8/2020
|1,001
|16,632
|67
|7
|1,182.20
|0.70%
|Juneau
|9/8/2020
|253
|7,425
|3
|1
|940.2
|0.40%
|Kenosha
|9/8/2020
|3,065
|34,168
|351
|64
|1,821.90
|2.10%
|Kewaunee
|9/8/2020
|215
|3,177
|3
|2
|1,041.50
|0.90%
|La Crosse
|9/8/2020
|1,351
|21,821
|50
|2
|1,141.70
|0.10%
|Lafayette
|9/8/2020
|188
|2,977
|5
|0
|1,113.50
|0.00%
|Langlade
|9/8/2020
|89
|2,844
|1
|2
|450
|2.20%
|Lincoln
|9/8/2020
|92
|4,095
|5
|1
|323.5
|1.10%
|Manitowoc
|9/8/2020
|627
|12,792
|24
|2
|781.3
|0.30%
|Marathon
|9/8/2020
|835
|18,282
|71
|14
|619.7
|1.70%
|Marinette
|9/8/2020
|643
|8,720
|18
|7
|1,570.70
|1.10%
|Marquette
|9/8/2020
|110
|2,625
|8
|1
|715.3
|0.90%
|Menominee
|9/8/2020
|30
|2,012
|0
|0
|684.6
|0.00%
|Milwaukee
|9/8/2020
|24,944
|231,686
|1,496
|502
|2,641.00
|2.00%
|Monroe
|9/8/2020
|303
|9,028
|11
|2
|658.7
|0.70%
|Oconto
|9/8/2020
|501
|7,475
|19
|3
|1,319.70
|0.60%
|Oneida
|9/8/2020
|233
|6,807
|5
|1
|648.8
|0.40%
|Outagamie
|9/8/2020
|2,344
|33,039
|163
|21
|1,275.30
|0.90%
|Ozaukee
|9/8/2020
|1,021
|16,115
|88
|18
|1,155.50
|1.80%
|Pepin
|9/8/2020
|48
|1,214
|2
|0
|653.2
|0.00%
|Pierce
|9/8/2020
|312
|6,346
|78
|6
|749.4
|1.90%
|Polk
|9/8/2020
|188
|7,650
|6
|2
|428.2
|1.10%
|Portage
|9/8/2020
|773
|11,392
|25
|2
|1,093.10
|0.30%
|Price
|9/8/2020
|36
|2,240
|2
|0
|260.7
|0.00%
|Racine
|9/8/2020
|4,158
|57,017
|382
|91
|2,130.10
|2.20%
|Richland
|9/8/2020
|61
|3,723
|11
|4
|344.4
|6.60%
|Rock
|9/8/2020
|1,862
|30,757
|168
|28
|1,161.80
|1.50%
|Rusk
|9/8/2020
|30
|1,767
|4
|1
|206.4
|3.30%
|Sauk
|9/8/2020
|682
|17,569
|56
|3
|1,088.00
|0.40%
|Sawyer
|9/8/2020
|166
|4,111
|0
|0
|1,001.90
|0.00%
|Shawano
|9/8/2020
|335
|8,035
|4
|0
|811.9
|0.00%
|Sheboygan
|9/8/2020
|1,175
|20,033
|49
|9
|1,026.10
|0.80%
|St. Croix
|9/8/2020
|679
|13,597
|59
|7
|770.1
|1.00%
|Taylor
|9/8/2020
|123
|2,412
|3
|3
|597.7
|2.40%
|Trempealeau
|9/8/2020
|441
|5,811
|16
|2
|1,503.50
|0.50%
|Vernon
|9/8/2020
|119
|4,890
|3
|0
|392.9
|0.00%
|Vilas
|9/8/2020
|135
|3,637
|3
|0
|623.4
|0.00%
|Walworth
|9/8/2020
|1,836
|20,698
|138
|32
|1,789.20
|1.70%
|Washburn
|9/8/2020
|77
|2,493
|2
|0
|485.7
|0.00%
|Washington
|9/8/2020
|1,814
|21,504
|55
|29
|1,348.80
|1.60%
|Waukesha
|9/8/2020
|5,873
|70,714
|555
|78
|1,473.30
|1.30%
|Waupaca
|9/8/2020
|778
|9,321
|97
|19
|1,503.90
|2.40%
|Waushara
|9/8/2020
|200
|6,028
|4
|2
|823.1
|1.00%
|Winnebago
|9/8/2020
|1,730
|34,775
|104
|21
|1,021.60
|1.20%
|Wood
|9/8/2020
|531
|12,425
|27
|3
|717.3
|0.60%
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- Meet the Man Behind ‘Milwaukee in Pain’ - Matt Martinez - Sep 13th, 2020
- WI Daily: Highest Three-Day COVID-19 Total Since Pandemic Began - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 12th, 2020
- Wisconsin Judge Denies Kanye West’s Bid to be on Presidential Ballot - Shawn Johnson - Sep 12th, 2020
- WI Daily: COVID-19 Cases At All-Time High, Testing At Three-Month Low - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 11th, 2020
- COVID-19 Spreading Across UW System - Henry Redman - Sep 11th, 2020
- MKE County: COVID-19 Spread Stable, But Testing Declining - Graham Kilmer - Sep 11th, 2020
- U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Announces Over $23 Million in Community Development Block Grant Funding for Wisconsin - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Sep 11th, 2020
- School Plans Update - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Sep 11th, 2020
- UWM takes proactive approach to curbing student parties - University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee - Sep 11th, 2020
- The City of Milwaukee Phase 4.1 Order Update - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Sep 11th, 2020
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here