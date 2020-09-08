Jeramey Jannene
Positive Case Rate Highest Since March 14th

717 of 4,083 tested -- or 17.6% -- were positive, a new single day high.

By - Sep 8th, 2020 03:38 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19 cases aren’t disappearing, even as the number of people getting tested continues to fall.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 717 new COVID-19 cases Monday from 4,083 tests. That’s the highest percentage of tests to come back positive, 17.56 percent, in a single 24-hour period.

In the past seven days, 5,893 cases have been recorded from 52,335 processed tests.

Tuesday’s data release sent the positive case rate, a measure of the percentage of tests confirming a new case, upward again. The seven- and 14-day rates now stand at 11.26 and 9.79 percent, the highest they have been since March 14.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case figure to be sustained under five percent.

A total of 297 Wisconsin residents are currently hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association COVID-19 dashboard. The figure is up by eight from yesterday and two from a week ago. DHS reports that 29 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, bringing the outbreak total to 6,118.

For the third day no new deaths were reported by DHS, holding the statewide total at 1,168. There have been 496 deaths recorded in Milwaukee County. An average of 5.67 deaths per day have been reported across the state over the past 30 days.

According to DHS data, 2,641 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,631.4) since the outbreak began. Brown County has recorded 2,263.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,260.6). Iron County, the northernmost county that borders Michigan, has 2,241.6 cases per 100,000 residents (no change). Racine County has recorded 2,130.1 cases per 100,000 residents (no change).

Kenosha (1,821.9), Walworth (1,789.2), Marinette (1,570.7), Waupaca (1,503.9), Trempealeau (1,503.5), Waukesha (1,473.3), Dodge (1,425.9), Washington (1,348.8) and Oconto (1,319.7) are the only other counties with more than 1,300 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,426.7 (up from 1,414.3). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 170 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

A total of 82,477 residents have tested positive for the disease.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 9/8/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 9/8/2020
Ever hospitalized 6,118 7%
Never hospitalized 48,244 58%
Unknown 28,115 34%
Total 82,477 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths** Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage***
Adams 9/8/2020 149 3,379 11 3 727 2.00%
Ashland 9/8/2020 37 2,150 6 1 233.2 2.70%
Barron 9/8/2020 393 7,701 19 3 856.6 0.80%
Bayfield 9/8/2020 58 2,571 9 1 381.5 1.70%
Brown 9/8/2020 5,892 62,091 164 58 2,263.30 1.00%
Buffalo 9/8/2020 93 2,117 3 2 688.4 2.20%
Burnett 9/8/2020 54 2,258 3 2 349.6 3.70%
Calumet 9/8/2020 611 8,338 29 2 1,187.00 0.30%
Chippewa 9/8/2020 385 12,648 22 0 599.5 0.00%
Clark 9/8/2020 260 4,736 14 8 748.4 3.10%
Columbia 9/8/2020 394 12,328 41 2 689.7 0.50%
Crawford 9/8/2020 120 4,039 5 0 724.9 0.00%
Dane 9/8/2020 6,427 170,482 397 40 1,216.10 0.60%
Dodge 9/8/2020 1,272 19,958 21 6 1,425.90 0.50%
Door 9/8/2020 152 5,746 9 3 541.9 2.00%
Douglas 9/8/2020 292 6,480 4 0 665.5 0.00%
Dunn 9/8/2020 202 7,018 16 0 451.1 0.00%
Eau Claire 9/8/2020 1,000 19,162 21 6 971.9 0.60%
Florence 9/8/2020 31 752 0 0 701.2 0.00%
Fond du Lac 9/8/2020 1,292 19,999 43 12 1,249.80 0.90%
Forest 9/8/2020 107 1,251 2 4 1,165.30 3.70%
Grant 9/8/2020 495 11,328 37 19 945.1 3.80%
Green 9/8/2020 310 6,610 20 2 840.9 0.60%
Green Lake 9/8/2020 112 3,187 28 0 586.8 0.00%
Iowa 9/8/2020 123 4,645 25 0 516.8 0.00%
Iron 9/8/2020 131 1,386 7 1 2,241.60 0.80%
Jackson 9/8/2020 78 5,920 3 1 377.8 1.30%
Jefferson 9/8/2020 1,001 16,632 67 7 1,182.20 0.70%
Juneau 9/8/2020 253 7,425 3 1 940.2 0.40%
Kenosha 9/8/2020 3,065 34,168 351 64 1,821.90 2.10%
Kewaunee 9/8/2020 215 3,177 3 2 1,041.50 0.90%
La Crosse 9/8/2020 1,351 21,821 50 2 1,141.70 0.10%
Lafayette 9/8/2020 188 2,977 5 0 1,113.50 0.00%
Langlade 9/8/2020 89 2,844 1 2 450 2.20%
Lincoln 9/8/2020 92 4,095 5 1 323.5 1.10%
Manitowoc 9/8/2020 627 12,792 24 2 781.3 0.30%
Marathon 9/8/2020 835 18,282 71 14 619.7 1.70%
Marinette 9/8/2020 643 8,720 18 7 1,570.70 1.10%
Marquette 9/8/2020 110 2,625 8 1 715.3 0.90%
Menominee 9/8/2020 30 2,012 0 0 684.6 0.00%
Milwaukee 9/8/2020 24,944 231,686 1,496 502 2,641.00 2.00%
Monroe 9/8/2020 303 9,028 11 2 658.7 0.70%
Oconto 9/8/2020 501 7,475 19 3 1,319.70 0.60%
Oneida 9/8/2020 233 6,807 5 1 648.8 0.40%
Outagamie 9/8/2020 2,344 33,039 163 21 1,275.30 0.90%
Ozaukee 9/8/2020 1,021 16,115 88 18 1,155.50 1.80%
Pepin 9/8/2020 48 1,214 2 0 653.2 0.00%
Pierce 9/8/2020 312 6,346 78 6 749.4 1.90%
Polk 9/8/2020 188 7,650 6 2 428.2 1.10%
Portage 9/8/2020 773 11,392 25 2 1,093.10 0.30%
Price 9/8/2020 36 2,240 2 0 260.7 0.00%
Racine 9/8/2020 4,158 57,017 382 91 2,130.10 2.20%
Richland 9/8/2020 61 3,723 11 4 344.4 6.60%
Rock 9/8/2020 1,862 30,757 168 28 1,161.80 1.50%
Rusk 9/8/2020 30 1,767 4 1 206.4 3.30%
Sauk 9/8/2020 682 17,569 56 3 1,088.00 0.40%
Sawyer 9/8/2020 166 4,111 0 0 1,001.90 0.00%
Shawano 9/8/2020 335 8,035 4 0 811.9 0.00%
Sheboygan 9/8/2020 1,175 20,033 49 9 1,026.10 0.80%
St. Croix 9/8/2020 679 13,597 59 7 770.1 1.00%
Taylor 9/8/2020 123 2,412 3 3 597.7 2.40%
Trempealeau 9/8/2020 441 5,811 16 2 1,503.50 0.50%
Vernon 9/8/2020 119 4,890 3 0 392.9 0.00%
Vilas 9/8/2020 135 3,637 3 0 623.4 0.00%
Walworth 9/8/2020 1,836 20,698 138 32 1,789.20 1.70%
Washburn 9/8/2020 77 2,493 2 0 485.7 0.00%
Washington 9/8/2020 1,814 21,504 55 29 1,348.80 1.60%
Waukesha 9/8/2020 5,873 70,714 555 78 1,473.30 1.30%
Waupaca 9/8/2020 778 9,321 97 19 1,503.90 2.40%
Waushara 9/8/2020 200 6,028 4 2 823.1 1.00%
Winnebago 9/8/2020 1,730 34,775 104 21 1,021.60 1.20%
Wood 9/8/2020 531 12,425 27 3 717.3 0.60%

