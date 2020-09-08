717 of 4,083 tested -- or 17.6% -- were positive, a new single day high.

COVID-19 cases aren’t disappearing, even as the number of people getting tested continues to fall.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 717 new COVID-19 cases Monday from 4,083 tests. That’s the highest percentage of tests to come back positive, 17.56 percent, in a single 24-hour period.

In the past seven days, 5,893 cases have been recorded from 52,335 processed tests.

Tuesday’s data release sent the positive case rate, a measure of the percentage of tests confirming a new case, upward again. The seven- and 14-day rates now stand at 11.26 and 9.79 percent, the highest they have been since March 14.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case figure to be sustained under five percent.

A total of 297 Wisconsin residents are currently hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association COVID-19 dashboard. The figure is up by eight from yesterday and two from a week ago. DHS reports that 29 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, bringing the outbreak total to 6,118.

For the third day no new deaths were reported by DHS, holding the statewide total at 1,168. There have been 496 deaths recorded in Milwaukee County. An average of 5.67 deaths per day have been reported across the state over the past 30 days.

According to DHS data, 2,641 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,631.4) since the outbreak began. Brown County has recorded 2,263.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,260.6). Iron County, the northernmost county that borders Michigan, has 2,241.6 cases per 100,000 residents (no change). Racine County has recorded 2,130.1 cases per 100,000 residents (no change).

Kenosha (1,821.9), Walworth (1,789.2), Marinette (1,570.7), Waupaca (1,503.9), Trempealeau (1,503.5), Waukesha (1,473.3), Dodge (1,425.9), Washington (1,348.8) and Oconto (1,319.7) are the only other counties with more than 1,300 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,426.7 (up from 1,414.3). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 170 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

A total of 82,477 residents have tested positive for the disease.

