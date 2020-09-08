Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin has known and documented problems with pollution from coal-burning power plants, and Trump has used the US Environmental Protection Agency to keep the pollutants flowing. As the Washington Post recently reported, the Trump administration “weakened a 2015 regulation that would have forced coal plants to treat wastewater with more modern, effective methods in order to curb toxic metals such as arsenic and mercury from contaminating lakes, rivers and streams near their facilities.” Dischanges by these power plants rank as the largest source of toxic water pollution in the United States, the story noted.

Is there any constituency outside of a few coal-mining and fossilized power plant board rooms for making this situation worse? As I’ve previously written, “Mercury is a known health hazard. Trump wans you exposed to more of it.” Trump wants what used to be the Environmental Protection Agency — now run by a former coal industry lobbyist — to allow larger mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants.