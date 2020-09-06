COVID Cases Rising at State’s Universities
Up 6.1% at UW-Madison, up 6% at UW-Milwaukee.
Some Wisconsin universities are seeing steep increases in the numbers of students and employees testing positive for COVID-19. The spikes come just after most colleges started their fall semester classes.
UW-Madison
On Saturday, the University of Wisconsin-Madison reported 92 students and one employee tested positive for COVID-19, which works out to a 6.1 percent positive rate. That’s the highest rate since UW-Madison began collecting testing data for its test data dashboard. The seven-day average for the positive rate at UW-Madison was 3.4 percent. That’s more than twice the 14-day positive rate of 1.6 percent reported Thursday by Public Health Madison Dane County. PHMDC also reported that more than a quarter of all recent Dane County cases of COVID-19 came from either students or staff at the university.
On Friday, campus administrators told hundreds of members at nine UW-Madison fraternities and sororities to quarantine themselves for two weeks after 38 students belonging to the Greek life chapters tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement came two days after the start of fall classes at most UW System campuses.
UW-Whitewater
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater reported that the number of students testing positive over the last week more than tripled compared to the week before. Between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5, there were 22 reports of students testing positive for COVID-19. The previous week saw six cases reported.
Marquette University
A total of 23 cases of COVID-19 have been reported between Aug. 21 and Sept. 3 at Marquette University, the state’s largest private college. Marquette has established a set of gating criteria, which administrators say will be included along with “other internal and external factors” to make decisions regarding the fall semester. Those include test result timing, number of cases, available space for quarantine or isolation and the supply of personal protective equipment on campus. On Saturday, the criteria for PPE was listed as yellow, which means the university has between two weeks and 45 days worth of supplies. Most Marquette classes began Wednesday, Aug. 26
UW-Milwaukee
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee reported 13 cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday at its main campus and branch campuses in Waukesha and Washington County.The week before, the university had reported three cases. UW-Milwaukee’s COVID-19 dashboard doesn’t include the number of total positive tests. In an email to WPR, a UW-Milwaukee spokeswoman said a total of 225 tests were administered by the campus health center between Aug. 3 and Sept. 3 with 13 coming back positive for a “case positivity rate” of 6 percent. The spokeswoman cautioned that the majority of tests have been given to students showing symptoms associated with COVID-19.
UW-Stevens Point
There were seven cases of COVID-19 reported at UW-Stevens Point the week of Aug. 30 through Sept. 5. Since April, the university said there have been 18 positive results. The university data does not include the total number of tests administered or a percent positive rate.
UW-Parkside
According to UW-Parkside’s COVID-19 dashboard, just one employee has tested positive for COVID-19 since August but the data doesn’t specify what day the positive case was reported. The webpage states there were no new cases during the last two weeks.
UW System Dashboard Coming Soon
State owned universities other than UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee, UW-Whitewater, UW-Parkside, UW-Stevens Point and UW-Green Bay have not set up ways to publicly report positive cases of COVID-19. A spokesman with the University of Wisconsin System told WPR the central office was designing a dashboard with testing data from all the state’s universities and branch campuses that will go live Sept. 8.
COVID-19 Positives On The Rise At Some Wisconsin Universities was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- COVID Cases Rising at State’s Universities - Rich Kremer - Sep 6th, 2020
- WI Daily: 946 New COVID-19 Cases - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 5th, 2020
- WI Daily: Record COVID-19 Cases As a Result of Reporting Fix - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 4th, 2020
- MKE County: COVID-19 Positivity Rate Higher in Children Than Adults - Graham Kilmer - Sep 4th, 2020
- Governor Evers and State Public Health Officials Encourages Residents to Wear a Mask and Limit Exposure Ahead of Labor Day Weekend - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Sep 4th, 2020
- Amidst Rising COVID-19 Threat on Campuses, Wisconsin Students Blast Trump for Failed Coronavirus Response - Democratic Party of Wisconsin - Sep 4th, 2020
- Federal Eviction Moratorium Affects Wisconsin Residential Properties - Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection - Sep 4th, 2020
- School Plans Update - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Sep 4th, 2020
- Cultural organization grant program aims to help financially-strapped arts providers - Ald. Michael Murphy - Sep 4th, 2020
- New Data Dashboard Shows COVID-19 Trends by Age Group - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Sep 4th, 2020
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here