All Parking Regulations Resume September 14th

Enforcement of most regulations was suspended in March amid pandemic.

By - Sep 3rd, 2020 11:36 am
Cars parked along a street in Bay View. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

You might not be going back to the office, but parking enforcement is coming back to your neighborhood.

Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works (DPW) suspended enforcement of many parking regulations on March 19th, citing the number of people staying home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move allowed vehicle owners to avoid having to comply with alternate side parking rules, plug the parking meter or have a night parking permit.

Starting Sept. 14, DPW will begin enforcing all regulations again, including alternate side parking. Warnings will be placed on violators starting September 3rd.

DPW restarted parking meter regulations at all of the city’s approximately 7,000 parking meters on June 15. “As more and more businesses have been reopening, the need for turnover in parking locations has increased,” wrote the department in a June press release.

After suspending regulations in March, DPW Commissioner Jeff Polenske told the Common Council’s Public Works Committee that alternate side parking would need to resume in the fall to accommodate clearing leaves and snow from city streets.

Those needing a daytime parking permit, required in special zones and noted on signs, can purchase one at any of the three violation payment centers. The Milwaukee Police Department no longer issues the permits.

Overnight permits, required for vehicles parking on city streets between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. more than three times in a month, can be purchased on the city’s parking website.

Payment Centers

North Payment Center
6223 N. Teutonia Ave.
Open Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (noon)

Central Payment Center
Police Administration Building
951 N. James Lovell Dr., 2nd Floor
Open Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

South Payment Center
2980 S. Chase Ave.
Open Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (noon)

