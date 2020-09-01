Jeramey Jannene
Positive COVID-19 Case Rate Continues Upward Climb

Rate is at its highest point since early May and continues to climb.

By - Sep 1st, 2020 08:02 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Wisconsin followed its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in two months with a two-week high of 981 new cases according to the Department of Health Services.

The totals reflect less a change in the actual situation on the ground, but the number of tests processed. Yesterday’s total of 3,818 tests was also the lowest reported in two months while Tuesday’s total of 11,844 is the highest total reported in two weeks.

Tuesday’s positive case rate of 8.28 percent, the percentage of tests reflecting a positive result, reflects a continued upward trend in the seven- and 14-day rates. The figures stand at 8.51 and 8.26 percent, up from 6.55 and 6.77 percent on August 1st, 5.11 and 4.30 percent on July 1st and 4.66 and 5.09 percent on June 1st.

There are 295 people actively hospitalized according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. The figure has climbed over the past four days, but remains down from a week ago. DHS reported that 61 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, exceeding the 30-day average of 39.

Eight new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 1,130 over the course of the pandemic. An average of 6.07 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days.

According to DHS data, 2,561.1 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,523.5) since the outbreak began. Iron County, the northern-most county that borders Michigan, has 2,104.72 cases per 100,000 residents (a total lower than was last reported). Brown County has recorded 2,100.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,050.2). Racine County has recorded 2,062.7 cases per 100,000 residents (a total lower than was last reported).

Kenosha (1,770.78), Walworth (1,668.37), Marinette (1,499.83), Trempealeau (1,435.29), Waukesha (1,406.53), Dodge (1,331.76), Waupaca (1,322.20) and Washington (1,231.4) are the only other counties with more than 1,200 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,324.7 (up from 1,303.8 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 170 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

With 59,838 tests processed in the past seven days, testing was last higher on August 27th. There have been 5,092 new cases in the past week, the highest total since August 19th.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 9/1/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 9/1/2020
Ever hospitalized 5,878 8%
Never hospitalized 44,957 59%
Unknown 25,749 34%
Total 76,584 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths** Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage***
Adams 9/1/2020 119 3,235 11 3 580.6 2.50%
Ashland 9/1/2020 36 2,063 6 1 226.9 2.80%
Barron 9/1/2020 372 7,479 19 3 810.8 0.80%
Bayfield 9/1/2020 46 2,485 9 1 302.6 2.20%
Brown 9/1/2020 5,469 59,184 175 58 2,100.80 1.10%
Buffalo 9/1/2020 67 1,998 3 2 496 3.00%
Burnett 9/1/2020 40 2,134 4 2 258.9 5.00%
Calumet 9/1/2020 513 7,919 30 2 996.6 0.40%
Chippewa 9/1/2020 350 12,194 22 0 545 0.00%
Clark 9/1/2020 246 4,508 8 8 708.1 3.30%
Columbia 9/1/2020 361 11,831 41 2 631.9 0.60%
Crawford 9/1/2020 104 3,935 5 0 628.2 0.00%
Dane 9/1/2020 5,520 164,550 370 40 1,044.50 0.70%
Dodge 9/1/2020 1,188 19,313 20 5 1,331.80 0.40%
Door 9/1/2020 134 5,337 9 3 477.7 2.20%
Douglas 9/1/2020 257 6,322 3 0 585.8 0.00%
Dunn 9/1/2020 179 6,718 17 0 399.8 0.00%
Eau Claire 9/1/2020 825 17,771 18 6 801.8 0.70%
Florence 9/1/2020 27 735 0 0 610.7 0.00%
Fond du Lac 9/1/2020 1,157 18,835 41 9 1,119.20 0.80%
Forest 9/1/2020 78 1,179 2 4 849.5 5.10%
Grant 9/1/2020 434 10,877 35 17 828.7 3.90%
Green 9/1/2020 270 6,186 20 1 732.4 0.40%
Green Lake 9/1/2020 94 3,052 24 0 492.5 0.00%
Iowa 9/1/2020 121 4,485 24 0 508.4 0.00%
Iron 9/1/2020 123 1,355 5 1 2,104.70 0.80%
Jackson 9/1/2020 76 5,883 3 1 368.1 1.30%
Jefferson 9/1/2020 923 15,964 69 6 1,090.10 0.70%
Juneau 9/1/2020 238 7,147 3 1 884.5 0.40%
Kenosha 9/1/2020 2,979 33,276 340 63 1,770.80 2.10%
Kewaunee 9/1/2020 188 3,044 2 2 910.7 1.10%
La Crosse 9/1/2020 1,202 21,029 49 1 1,015.80 0.10%
Lafayette 9/1/2020 185 2,833 6 0 1,095.80 0.00%
Langlade 9/1/2020 84 2,739 1 2 424.7 2.40%
Lincoln 9/1/2020 84 3,987 5 1 295.3 1.20%
Manitowoc 9/1/2020 535 12,485 21 2 666.6 0.40%
Marathon 9/1/2020 784 17,670 67 14 581.9 1.80%
Marinette 9/1/2020 614 8,453 20 6 1,499.80 1.00%
Marquette 9/1/2020 90 2,529 8 1 585.3 1.10%
Menominee 9/1/2020 29 1,950 0 0 661.8 0.00%
Milwaukee 9/1/2020 24,189 222,038 1,460 493 2,561.10 2.00%
Monroe 9/1/2020 286 8,741 10 2 621.8 0.70%
Oconto 9/1/2020 430 7,318 14 2 1,132.70 0.50%
Oneida 9/1/2020 216 6,445 5 0 601.5 0.00%
Outagamie 9/1/2020 1,940 31,827 144 19 1,055.50 1.00%
Ozaukee 9/1/2020 926 15,719 79 18 1,048.00 1.90%
Pepin 9/1/2020 47 1,172 2 0 639.5 0.00%
Pierce 9/1/2020 293 5,983 74 5 703.7 1.70%
Polk 9/1/2020 171 7,351 5 2 389.5 1.20%
Portage 9/1/2020 633 10,968 21 1 895.1 0.20%
Price 9/1/2020 36 2,186 2 0 260.7 0.00%
Racine 9/1/2020 4,026 55,121 377 90 2,062.50 2.20%
Richland 9/1/2020 51 3,515 11 4 287.9 7.80%
Rock 9/1/2020 1,704 29,798 164 26 1,063.20 1.50%
Rusk 9/1/2020 24 1,665 4 1 165.1 4.20%
Sauk 9/1/2020 650 17,099 57 3 1,036.90 0.50%
Sawyer 9/1/2020 162 3,971 0 0 977.7 0.00%
Shawano 9/1/2020 279 7,706 4 0 676.2 0.00%
Sheboygan 9/1/2020 1,069 19,257 46 9 933.5 0.80%
St. Croix 9/1/2020 645 13,065 57 7 731.5 1.10%
Taylor 9/1/2020 112 2,315 3 3 544.2 2.70%
Trempealeau 9/1/2020 421 5,601 10 2 1,435.30 0.50%
Vernon 9/1/2020 103 4,679 4 0 340.1 0.00%
Vilas 9/1/2020 111 3,463 1 0 512.6 0.00%
Walworth 9/1/2020 1,712 20,086 135 28 1,668.40 1.60%
Washburn 9/1/2020 69 2,409 1 0 435.2 0.00%
Washington 9/1/2020 1,656 21,081 54 29 1,231.40 1.80%
Waukesha 9/1/2020 5,607 68,704 548 75 1,406.50 1.30%
Waupaca 9/1/2020 684 9,031 95 17 1,322.20 2.50%
Waushara 9/1/2020 164 5,869 3 2 675 1.20%
Winnebago 9/1/2020 1,555 33,048 95 21 918.2 1.40%
Wood 9/1/2020 472 11,817 20 3 637.6 0.60%

