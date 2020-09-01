Positive COVID-19 Case Rate Continues Upward Climb
Rate is at its highest point since early May and continues to climb.
Wisconsin followed its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in two months with a two-week high of 981 new cases according to the Department of Health Services.
The totals reflect less a change in the actual situation on the ground, but the number of tests processed. Yesterday’s total of 3,818 tests was also the lowest reported in two months while Tuesday’s total of 11,844 is the highest total reported in two weeks.
Tuesday’s positive case rate of 8.28 percent, the percentage of tests reflecting a positive result, reflects a continued upward trend in the seven- and 14-day rates. The figures stand at 8.51 and 8.26 percent, up from 6.55 and 6.77 percent on August 1st, 5.11 and 4.30 percent on July 1st and 4.66 and 5.09 percent on June 1st.
There are 295 people actively hospitalized according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. The figure has climbed over the past four days, but remains down from a week ago. DHS reported that 61 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, exceeding the 30-day average of 39.
Eight new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 1,130 over the course of the pandemic. An average of 6.07 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days.
According to DHS data, 2,561.1 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,523.5) since the outbreak began. Iron County, the northern-most county that borders Michigan, has 2,104.72 cases per 100,000 residents (a total lower than was last reported). Brown County has recorded 2,100.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,050.2). Racine County has recorded 2,062.7 cases per 100,000 residents (a total lower than was last reported).
Kenosha (1,770.78), Walworth (1,668.37), Marinette (1,499.83), Trempealeau (1,435.29), Waukesha (1,406.53), Dodge (1,331.76), Waupaca (1,322.20) and Washington (1,231.4) are the only other counties with more than 1,200 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,324.7 (up from 1,303.8 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 170 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.
With 59,838 tests processed in the past seven days, testing was last higher on August 27th. There have been 5,092 new cases in the past week, the highest total since August 19th.
Charts and Maps
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitalization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 9/1/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 9/1/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|5,878
|8%
|Never hospitalized
|44,957
|59%
|Unknown
|25,749
|34%
|Total
|76,584
|100%
Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Number of confirmed cases
|Number of negatives*
|Number of probable cases
|Number of deaths**
|Cases per 100,000 people (counties)
|Case fatality percentage***
|Adams
|9/1/2020
|119
|3,235
|11
|3
|580.6
|2.50%
|Ashland
|9/1/2020
|36
|2,063
|6
|1
|226.9
|2.80%
|Barron
|9/1/2020
|372
|7,479
|19
|3
|810.8
|0.80%
|Bayfield
|9/1/2020
|46
|2,485
|9
|1
|302.6
|2.20%
|Brown
|9/1/2020
|5,469
|59,184
|175
|58
|2,100.80
|1.10%
|Buffalo
|9/1/2020
|67
|1,998
|3
|2
|496
|3.00%
|Burnett
|9/1/2020
|40
|2,134
|4
|2
|258.9
|5.00%
|Calumet
|9/1/2020
|513
|7,919
|30
|2
|996.6
|0.40%
|Chippewa
|9/1/2020
|350
|12,194
|22
|0
|545
|0.00%
|Clark
|9/1/2020
|246
|4,508
|8
|8
|708.1
|3.30%
|Columbia
|9/1/2020
|361
|11,831
|41
|2
|631.9
|0.60%
|Crawford
|9/1/2020
|104
|3,935
|5
|0
|628.2
|0.00%
|Dane
|9/1/2020
|5,520
|164,550
|370
|40
|1,044.50
|0.70%
|Dodge
|9/1/2020
|1,188
|19,313
|20
|5
|1,331.80
|0.40%
|Door
|9/1/2020
|134
|5,337
|9
|3
|477.7
|2.20%
|Douglas
|9/1/2020
|257
|6,322
|3
|0
|585.8
|0.00%
|Dunn
|9/1/2020
|179
|6,718
|17
|0
|399.8
|0.00%
|Eau Claire
|9/1/2020
|825
|17,771
|18
|6
|801.8
|0.70%
|Florence
|9/1/2020
|27
|735
|0
|0
|610.7
|0.00%
|Fond du Lac
|9/1/2020
|1,157
|18,835
|41
|9
|1,119.20
|0.80%
|Forest
|9/1/2020
|78
|1,179
|2
|4
|849.5
|5.10%
|Grant
|9/1/2020
|434
|10,877
|35
|17
|828.7
|3.90%
|Green
|9/1/2020
|270
|6,186
|20
|1
|732.4
|0.40%
|Green Lake
|9/1/2020
|94
|3,052
|24
|0
|492.5
|0.00%
|Iowa
|9/1/2020
|121
|4,485
|24
|0
|508.4
|0.00%
|Iron
|9/1/2020
|123
|1,355
|5
|1
|2,104.70
|0.80%
|Jackson
|9/1/2020
|76
|5,883
|3
|1
|368.1
|1.30%
|Jefferson
|9/1/2020
|923
|15,964
|69
|6
|1,090.10
|0.70%
|Juneau
|9/1/2020
|238
|7,147
|3
|1
|884.5
|0.40%
|Kenosha
|9/1/2020
|2,979
|33,276
|340
|63
|1,770.80
|2.10%
|Kewaunee
|9/1/2020
|188
|3,044
|2
|2
|910.7
|1.10%
|La Crosse
|9/1/2020
|1,202
|21,029
|49
|1
|1,015.80
|0.10%
|Lafayette
|9/1/2020
|185
|2,833
|6
|0
|1,095.80
|0.00%
|Langlade
|9/1/2020
|84
|2,739
|1
|2
|424.7
|2.40%
|Lincoln
|9/1/2020
|84
|3,987
|5
|1
|295.3
|1.20%
|Manitowoc
|9/1/2020
|535
|12,485
|21
|2
|666.6
|0.40%
|Marathon
|9/1/2020
|784
|17,670
|67
|14
|581.9
|1.80%
|Marinette
|9/1/2020
|614
|8,453
|20
|6
|1,499.80
|1.00%
|Marquette
|9/1/2020
|90
|2,529
|8
|1
|585.3
|1.10%
|Menominee
|9/1/2020
|29
|1,950
|0
|0
|661.8
|0.00%
|Milwaukee
|9/1/2020
|24,189
|222,038
|1,460
|493
|2,561.10
|2.00%
|Monroe
|9/1/2020
|286
|8,741
|10
|2
|621.8
|0.70%
|Oconto
|9/1/2020
|430
|7,318
|14
|2
|1,132.70
|0.50%
|Oneida
|9/1/2020
|216
|6,445
|5
|0
|601.5
|0.00%
|Outagamie
|9/1/2020
|1,940
|31,827
|144
|19
|1,055.50
|1.00%
|Ozaukee
|9/1/2020
|926
|15,719
|79
|18
|1,048.00
|1.90%
|Pepin
|9/1/2020
|47
|1,172
|2
|0
|639.5
|0.00%
|Pierce
|9/1/2020
|293
|5,983
|74
|5
|703.7
|1.70%
|Polk
|9/1/2020
|171
|7,351
|5
|2
|389.5
|1.20%
|Portage
|9/1/2020
|633
|10,968
|21
|1
|895.1
|0.20%
|Price
|9/1/2020
|36
|2,186
|2
|0
|260.7
|0.00%
|Racine
|9/1/2020
|4,026
|55,121
|377
|90
|2,062.50
|2.20%
|Richland
|9/1/2020
|51
|3,515
|11
|4
|287.9
|7.80%
|Rock
|9/1/2020
|1,704
|29,798
|164
|26
|1,063.20
|1.50%
|Rusk
|9/1/2020
|24
|1,665
|4
|1
|165.1
|4.20%
|Sauk
|9/1/2020
|650
|17,099
|57
|3
|1,036.90
|0.50%
|Sawyer
|9/1/2020
|162
|3,971
|0
|0
|977.7
|0.00%
|Shawano
|9/1/2020
|279
|7,706
|4
|0
|676.2
|0.00%
|Sheboygan
|9/1/2020
|1,069
|19,257
|46
|9
|933.5
|0.80%
|St. Croix
|9/1/2020
|645
|13,065
|57
|7
|731.5
|1.10%
|Taylor
|9/1/2020
|112
|2,315
|3
|3
|544.2
|2.70%
|Trempealeau
|9/1/2020
|421
|5,601
|10
|2
|1,435.30
|0.50%
|Vernon
|9/1/2020
|103
|4,679
|4
|0
|340.1
|0.00%
|Vilas
|9/1/2020
|111
|3,463
|1
|0
|512.6
|0.00%
|Walworth
|9/1/2020
|1,712
|20,086
|135
|28
|1,668.40
|1.60%
|Washburn
|9/1/2020
|69
|2,409
|1
|0
|435.2
|0.00%
|Washington
|9/1/2020
|1,656
|21,081
|54
|29
|1,231.40
|1.80%
|Waukesha
|9/1/2020
|5,607
|68,704
|548
|75
|1,406.50
|1.30%
|Waupaca
|9/1/2020
|684
|9,031
|95
|17
|1,322.20
|2.50%
|Waushara
|9/1/2020
|164
|5,869
|3
|2
|675
|1.20%
|Winnebago
|9/1/2020
|1,555
|33,048
|95
|21
|918.2
|1.40%
|Wood
|9/1/2020
|472
|11,817
|20
|3
|637.6
|0.60%
