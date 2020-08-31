Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

22,663 COVID-19 Cases in August, 188 Deaths

How does that compare to June and July?

By - Aug 31st, 2020 04:43 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 266 new COVID-19 cases on Monday afternoon from 3,818 tests, the lowest case and testing totals reported since mid-June.

The figures indicate that over the course of August 22,663 Wisconsin residents have tested positive from the disease from 313,368 tests. DHS reported 1,180 COVID-19 hospital admissions and 188 disease deaths during August.

How that does compare to June and July? June saw 10,256 cases from 299,692 tests while the state recorded 24,281 new cases from 366,891 tests in July. The positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirmed a new case of the disease, was 3.42 percent in June, 6.62 percent in July and 7.23 percent in August.

June saw 863 hospitalizations and 192 deaths while July saw 1,191 hospitalizations and 150 deaths. The hospitalizations and deaths are a lagging indicator of the disease’s spread.

The data is not weighted to reflect the ages of those infected with the disease, but the majority of cases over the past three months have been recorded in individuals under the age of 40. Younger age groups have lower hospitalization and death rates.

According to DHS data, 2,523.5 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,519.4) since the outbreak began. Iron County, the northern-most county that borders Michigan, has 2,134.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,134.7). Racine County has recorded 2,069.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,067.1). Brown County has record 2,050.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,046.1).

Kenosha (1,762.6), Walworth (1,653.2), Marinette (1,504.8), Trempealeau (1,396.2), Waukesha (1,395.2), Dodge (1,323.8), Waupaca (1,288.8), Washington (1,205.6), Oconto (1,142.3) and Lafayette (1,105.5) are the only other counties with more than 1,100 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,303.8 (up from 1,308.4 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 170 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

With 57,981 tests processed in the past seven days, testing is at its lowest point since May. There have been 4,749 new cases in the past week, the lowest total since August 25th.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/31/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/31/2020
Ever hospitalized 5,817 8%
Never hospitalized 44,266 59%
Unknown 25,520 34%
Total 75,603 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/31/2020 Negative as of 8/31/2020 Deaths as of 8/31/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/31/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/31/2020
Adams 112 3,195 3 558.0 3%
Ashland 34 2,051 1 216.4 3%
Barron 370 7,444 3 817.6 1%
Bayfield 45 2,455 1 300.2 2%
Brown 5,376 58,651 58 2069.4 1%
Buffalo 64 1,963 2 486.1 3%
Burnett 40 2,103 2 262.2 5%
Calumet 502 7,876 2 1007.9 0%
Chippewa 347 12,089 0 545.3 0%
Clark 241 4,480 8 698.7 3%
Columbia 351 11,747 2 616.3 1%
Crawford 102 3,916 0 626.2 0%
Dane 5,429 163,273 40 1024.6 1%
Dodge 1,162 19,244 5 1323.8 0%
Door 128 5,192 3 466.5 2%
Douglas 252 6,109 0 580.6 0%
Dunn 175 6,694 0 393.3 0%
Eau Claire 801 17,509 6 777.7 1%
Florence 25 732 0 576.4 0%
Fond du Lac 1,120 18,291 9 1094.7 1%
Forest 78 1,166 4 864.9 5%
Grant 434 10,839 17 837.4 4%
Green 270 6,145 1 732.4 0%
Green Lake 92 3,024 0 490.5 0%
Iowa 121 4,426 0 512.3 0%
Iron 122 1,350 1 2134.7 1%
Jackson 76 5,874 1 370.6 1%
Jefferson 902 15,874 6 1065.5 1%
Juneau 199 7,098 1 753.2 1%
Kenosha 2,967 33,131 63 1762.6 2%
Kewaunee 181 2,981 2 889.0 1%
La Crosse 1,182 20,866 1 1003.0 0%
Lafayette 185 2,790 0 1105.5 0%
Langlade 83 2,719 2 433.1 2%
Lincoln 83 3,945 1 298.0 1%
Manitowoc 518 12,367 2 652.3 0%
Marathon 778 17,531 13 575.2 2%
Marinette 610 8,425 6 1504.8 1%
Marquette 91 2,509 1 598.4 1%
Menominee 29 1,940 0 633.3 0%
Milwaukee 24,079 220,247 489 2523.5 2%
Monroe 282 8,705 2 619.8 1%
Oconto 429 7,239 2 1142.3 0%
Oneida 212 6,388 0 599.8 0%
Outagamie 1,866 31,502 20 1010.0 1%
Ozaukee 909 15,692 18 1029.6 2%
Pepin 46 1,160 0 633.4 0%
Pierce 291 5,917 5 699.5 2%
Polk 171 7,308 2 394.5 1%
Portage 603 10,803 1 854.1 0%
Price 36 2,158 0 266.9 0%
Racine 4,006 54,559 89 2050.2 2%
Richland 49 3,500 4 279.4 8%
Rock 1,686 29,253 26 1042.2 2%
Rusk 24 1,645 1 169.2 4%
Sauk 644 17,008 3 1012.6 0%
Sawyer 160 3,917 0 977.4 0%
Shawano 271 7,591 0 660.8 0%
Sheboygan 1,037 19,024 9 900.1 1%
St. Croix 637 12,936 7 724.5 1%
Taylor 104 2,304 3 510.9 3%
Trempealeau 411 5,569 2 1396.2 0%
Vernon 107 4,667 0 350.6 0%
Vilas 105 3,428 0 486.3 0%
Walworth 1,703 19,842 27 1653.2 2%
Washburn 65 2,382 0 414.3 0%
Washington 1,622 21,035 29 1205.6 2%
Waukesha 5,568 67,946 74 1395.9 1%
Waupaca 663 8,984 17 1288.8 3%
Waushara 154 5,842 2 638.6 1%
Winnebago 1,528 32,572 21 899.2 1%
Wood 458 11,717 2 625.1 0%
Total 75,603 1,172,854 1,122 1308.4 1%

