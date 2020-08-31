How does that compare to June and July?

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 266 new COVID-19 cases on Monday afternoon from 3,818 tests, the lowest case and testing totals reported since mid-June.

The figures indicate that over the course of August 22,663 Wisconsin residents have tested positive from the disease from 313,368 tests. DHS reported 1,180 COVID-19 hospital admissions and 188 disease deaths during August.

How that does compare to June and July? June saw 10,256 cases from 299,692 tests while the state recorded 24,281 new cases from 366,891 tests in July. The positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirmed a new case of the disease, was 3.42 percent in June, 6.62 percent in July and 7.23 percent in August.

June saw 863 hospitalizations and 192 deaths while July saw 1,191 hospitalizations and 150 deaths. The hospitalizations and deaths are a lagging indicator of the disease’s spread.

The data is not weighted to reflect the ages of those infected with the disease, but the majority of cases over the past three months have been recorded in individuals under the age of 40. Younger age groups have lower hospitalization and death rates.

According to DHS data, 2,523.5 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,519.4) since the outbreak began. Iron County, the northern-most county that borders Michigan, has 2,134.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,134.7). Racine County has recorded 2,069.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,067.1). Brown County has record 2,050.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,046.1).

Kenosha (1,762.6), Walworth (1,653.2), Marinette (1,504.8), Trempealeau (1,396.2), Waukesha (1,395.2), Dodge (1,323.8), Waupaca (1,288.8), Washington (1,205.6), Oconto (1,142.3) and Lafayette (1,105.5) are the only other counties with more than 1,100 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,303.8 (up from 1,308.4 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 170 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

With 57,981 tests processed in the past seven days, testing is at its lowest point since May. There have been 4,749 new cases in the past week, the lowest total since August 25th.

Charts and Maps

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/31/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/31/2020 Ever hospitalized 5,817 8% Never hospitalized 44,266 59% Unknown 25,520 34% Total 75,603 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county