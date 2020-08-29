Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 819 new cases of COVID-19 in the state over the past 24 hours according to data released Saturday afternoon.

The new cases come from 8,752 positive tests, a positive case rate of 9.36 percent.

The positive case rate, a measure of the percentage of tests that confirm a new case, continues to climb when looking at multi-day trends. The seven- and 14-day rates now both stand at 8.16 percent. The 14-day rate is now at the highest point it has been since early May when testing was limited.

The number of active hospitalizations, a figure that has bounced around aggressively over the past week, now stands at 268, the lowest total reported in over a month.

DHS reports that 5,775 people have been hospitalized with a positive case of the disease, an increase of 39 in the past 24 hours. The figure has increased by an average of 40 over the past 30 days.

The death total from the virus grew to 1,119 in Wisconsin, an increase of six. DHS has reported an average of 6.67 deaths per day over the past 30 days.

DHS reports 74,800 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 4,791 in the past week and 9,744 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 88 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. A total of 58,743 tests have been processed in the past seven days.

According to DHS data, 2,512.8 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,498.5) since the outbreak began. Iron County, the northern-most county that borders Michigan, has 2,117.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,082.2). Racine County has recorded 2,047.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,026.6). Brown County has record 2,041 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,025.5).

Kenosha (1,746), Walworth (1,639.6), Marinette (1,485.1), Trempealeau (1,396.2), Waukesha (1,385.1), Dodge (1,276), Waupaca (1,273.2), Washington (1,185.6), Oconto (1,115.7) and Lafayette (1,105.5) are the only other counties with more than 1,100 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,294.5 (up from 1,280.3 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 170 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

Charts and Maps

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/29/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/29/2020 Ever hospitalized 5,775 8% Never hospitalized 43,859 59% Unknown 25,166 34% Total 74,800 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county