819 New COVID-19 Cases

Hospitalizations continue to drop.

By - Aug 29th, 2020 08:50 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 819 new cases of COVID-19 in the state over the past 24 hours according to data released Saturday afternoon.

The new cases come from 8,752 positive tests, a positive case rate of 9.36 percent.

The positive case rate, a measure of the percentage of tests that confirm a new case, continues to climb when looking at multi-day trends. The seven- and 14-day rates now both stand at 8.16 percent. The 14-day rate is now at the highest point it has been since early May when testing was limited.

The number of active hospitalizations, a figure that has bounced around aggressively over the past week, now stands at 268, the lowest total reported in over a month.

DHS reports that 5,775 people have been hospitalized with a positive case of the disease, an increase of 39 in the past 24 hours. The figure has increased by an average of 40 over the past 30 days.

The death total from the virus grew to 1,119 in Wisconsin, an increase of six. DHS has reported an average of 6.67 deaths per day over the past 30 days.

DHS reports 74,800 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 4,791 in the past week and 9,744 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 88 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. A total of 58,743 tests have been processed in the past seven days.

According to DHS data, 2,512.8 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,498.5) since the outbreak began. Iron County, the northern-most county that borders Michigan, has 2,117.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,082.2). Racine County has recorded 2,047.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,026.6). Brown County has record 2,041 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,025.5).

Kenosha (1,746), Walworth (1,639.6), Marinette (1,485.1), Trempealeau (1,396.2), Waukesha (1,385.1), Dodge (1,276), Waupaca (1,273.2), Washington (1,185.6), Oconto (1,115.7) and Lafayette (1,105.5) are the only other counties with more than 1,100 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,294.5 (up from 1,280.3 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 170 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/29/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/29/2020
Ever hospitalized 5,775 8%
Never hospitalized 43,859 59%
Unknown 25,166 34%
Total 74,800 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/29/2020 Negative as of 8/29/2020 Deaths as of 8/29/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/29/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/29/2020
Adams 108 3,125 3 538.0 3%
Ashland 34 2,018 1 216.4 3%
Barron 371 7,376 3 819.9 1%
Bayfield 44 2,445 1 293.5 2%
Brown 5,319 58,628 58 2047.5 1%
Buffalo 60 1,948 2 455.7 3%
Burnett 40 2,103 2 262.2 5%
Calumet 491 7,817 2 985.8 0%
Chippewa 342 11,987 0 537.4 0%
Clark 239 4,420 8 692.9 3%
Columbia 349 11,669 2 612.8 1%
Crawford 102 3,902 0 626.2 0%
Dane 5,387 161,085 40 1016.7 1%
Dodge 1,120 19,081 5 1276.0 0%
Door 128 5,176 3 466.5 2%
Douglas 249 6,102 0 573.7 0%
Dunn 173 6,602 0 388.8 0%
Eau Claire 790 17,494 6 767.1 1%
Florence 24 723 0 553.4 0%
Fond du Lac 1,081 18,045 9 1056.5 1%
Forest 77 1,167 4 853.8 5%
Grant 432 10,781 17 833.5 4%
Green 265 6,058 1 718.9 0%
Green Lake 90 3,006 0 479.8 0%
Iowa 118 4,426 0 499.6 0%
Iron 121 1,343 1 2117.2 1%
Jackson 76 5,842 1 370.6 1%
Jefferson 889 15,605 6 1050.2 1%
Juneau 193 6,940 1 730.5 1%
Kenosha 2,939 32,614 62 1746.0 2%
Kewaunee 169 2,984 2 830.1 1%
La Crosse 1,156 20,636 1 980.9 0%
Lafayette 185 2,766 0 1105.5 0%
Langlade 84 2,708 2 438.3 2%
Lincoln 82 3,944 1 294.5 1%
Manitowoc 513 12,289 2 646.0 0%
Marathon 771 17,435 13 570.0 2%
Marinette 602 8,369 6 1485.1 1%
Marquette 89 2,484 1 585.3 1%
Menominee 28 1,939 0 611.5 0%
Milwaukee 23,977 219,192 489 2512.8 2%
Monroe 280 8,643 2 615.4 1%
Oconto 419 7,196 2 1115.7 0%
Oneida 210 6,354 0 594.1 0%
Outagamie 1,799 31,306 19 973.7 1%
Ozaukee 897 15,618 18 1016.0 2%
Pepin 46 1,156 0 633.4 0%
Pierce 289 5,859 5 694.7 2%
Polk 171 7,203 2 394.5 1%
Portage 587 10,744 1 831.5 0%
Price 36 2,157 0 266.9 0%
Racine 3,988 54,442 89 2041.0 2%
Richland 47 3,465 4 268.0 9%
Rock 1,667 29,246 26 1030.5 2%
Rusk 24 1,627 1 169.2 4%
Sauk 634 16,848 3 996.9 0%
Sawyer 157 3,891 0 959.1 0%
Shawano 262 7,557 0 638.9 0%
Sheboygan 1,022 18,863 8 887.1 1%
St. Croix 628 12,828 7 714.3 1%
Taylor 98 2,280 3 481.4 3%
Trempealeau 411 5,521 2 1396.2 0%
Vernon 97 4,606 0 317.9 0%
Vilas 102 3,426 0 472.4 0%
Walworth 1,689 19,769 27 1639.6 2%
Washburn 63 2,380 0 401.6 0%
Washington 1,595 20,927 29 1185.6 2%
Waukesha 5,525 67,629 74 1385.1 1%
Waupaca 655 8,984 17 1273.2 3%
Waushara 152 5,815 2 630.3 1%
Winnebago 1,493 32,501 21 878.6 1%
Wood 450 11,625 2 614.1 0%
Total 74,800 1,164,740 1,119 1294.5 1%

