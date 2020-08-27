Jeramey Jannene
COVID-19 Testing Climbing Again, As Are Cases

Active hospitalizations hit 30-day low.

By - Aug 27th, 2020 05:12 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The downward slide in the number of COVID-19 cases and tests appears to have stopped. The seven-day rolling case total bottomed at 4,658 on August 24th, down 28.47 percent from a July 26th high. It now stands at 4,905. The seven-day rolling test total bottomed at 58,239 on August 25th, down 41.71 percent from an August 5th high. It now stands at 60,105.

The state Department of Health Services reported 878 new cases in the past 24 hours from 10,791 test, a positive case rate of 8.14 percent.

The rolling positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease, has climbed as testing has fallen faster than cases. It seven- and 14-day rates now stand at 8.16 and 8.06 percent, the latter the highest it has been since early May when testing was limited.

But the number of people actively hospitalized, a lagging indicator of the disease’s spread, is dropping. It now stands at 291, the lowest reported total since federal reporting guidelines were updated in late July, according to a Wisconsin Hospital Association dashboard. The figure is down from 344 yesterday. DHS reports that 33 people were newly hospitalized with a confirmed case in the past 24 hours. A total of 5,684 people have required hospitalization with a confirmed case of the disease since the outbreak began.

The daily death total continues to rise, even as the per case death rate declines. The latter figure, like hospitalizations, is highly dependent on the age of those infected while the total figure is driven more by the total number of cases. A majority of cases over the summer have been in individuals under the age of 40.

Eleven new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 1,111. An average of 6.83 deaths per day over the past 30 days and 6.44 days per day over the past 100 days have been reported.

DHS reports 73,138 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 4,905 in the past week and 9,932 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 88 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. A total of 60,105 tests have been processed in the past seven days.

According to DHS data, 2,481.2 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,464.2) since the outbreak began. Iron County, the northern-most county that borders Michigan, has 2,064.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,012.2). Racine County has recorded 2,011.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,994.9). Brown County has record 1,999.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,979.7).

Kenosha (1,734.7), Walworth (1,603.7), Marinette (1,435.7), Trempealeau (1,396.2), Waukesha (1,357.8), Waupaca (1,228.5), Dodge (1,225.8), Washington (1,146.9) and Lafayette (1,105.5) are the only other counties with more than 1,100 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,265.7 (up from 1,250 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 170 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/27/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/27/2020
Ever hospitalized 5,684 8%
Never hospitalized 42,853 59%
Unknown 24,601 34%
Total 73,138 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/27/2020 Negative as of 8/27/2020 Deaths as of 8/27/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/27/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/27/2020
Adams 102 3,088 3 508.1 3%
Ashland 34 1,994 1 216.4 3%
Barron 363 6,883 3 802.2 1%
Bayfield 42 2,413 1 280.1 2%
Brown 5,194 58,062 58 1999.3 1%
Buffalo 58 1,915 2 440.5 3%
Burnett 39 2,041 1 255.6 3%
Calumet 473 7,699 2 949.7 0%
Chippewa 323 11,824 0 507.6 0%
Clark 236 4,261 8 684.2 3%
Columbia 340 11,503 2 597.0 1%
Crawford 99 3,884 0 607.8 0%
Dane 5,294 158,666 39 999.2 1%
Dodge 1,076 18,822 5 1225.8 0%
Door 128 5,121 3 466.5 2%
Douglas 244 6,055 0 562.2 0%
Dunn 163 6,539 0 366.3 0%
Eau Claire 768 17,453 6 745.7 1%
Florence 23 716 0 530.3 0%
Fond du Lac 1,022 17,680 9 998.9 1%
Forest 67 1,151 4 743.0 6%
Grant 425 10,610 17 820.0 4%
Green 261 5,970 1 708.0 0%
Green Lake 88 2,965 0 469.2 0%
Iowa 114 4,366 0 482.6 0%
Iron 118 1,332 1 2064.7 1%
Jackson 74 5,824 1 360.9 1%
Jefferson 848 15,428 6 1001.7 1%
Juneau 188 6,872 1 711.6 1%
Kenosha 2,920 32,409 62 1734.7 2%
Kewaunee 163 2,955 2 800.6 1%
La Crosse 1,109 20,557 1 941.0 0%
Lafayette 185 2,738 0 1105.5 0%
Langlade 79 2,666 2 412.2 3%
Lincoln 78 3,911 1 280.1 1%
Manitowoc 488 12,031 1 614.6 0%
Marathon 753 17,193 13 556.7 2%
Marinette 582 8,287 6 1435.7 1%
Marquette 86 2,460 1 565.5 1%
Menominee 28 1,922 0 611.5 0%
Milwaukee 23,676 215,791 485 2481.2 2%
Monroe 274 8,555 2 602.2 1%
Oconto 405 7,113 2 1078.4 0%
Oneida 203 6,260 0 574.3 0%
Outagamie 1,692 30,881 19 915.8 1%
Ozaukee 885 15,305 18 1002.4 2%
Pepin 47 1,143 0 647.2 0%
Pierce 281 5,780 5 675.4 2%
Polk 167 7,109 2 385.2 1%
Portage 550 10,569 1 779.0 0%
Price 37 2,129 0 274.3 0%
Racine 3,931 53,555 89 2011.8 2%
Richland 44 3,416 4 250.9 9%
Rock 1,613 28,817 26 997.1 2%
Rusk 24 1,603 1 169.2 4%
Sauk 628 16,678 3 987.5 0%
Sawyer 151 3,856 0 922.4 0%
Shawano 245 7,436 0 597.4 0%
Sheboygan 1,000 18,616 8 868.0 1%
St. Croix 611 12,658 7 695.0 1%
Taylor 90 2,207 3 442.1 3%
Trempealeau 411 5,486 2 1396.2 0%
Vernon 93 4,560 0 304.8 0%
Vilas 97 3,377 0 449.2 0%
Walworth 1,652 19,455 27 1603.7 2%
Washburn 59 2,357 0 376.1 0%
Washington 1,543 20,372 29 1146.9 2%
Waukesha 5,416 66,721 73 1357.8 1%
Waupaca 632 8,926 17 1228.5 3%
Waushara 142 5,779 2 588.8 1%
Winnebago 1,433 32,266 21 843.3 1%
Wood 431 11,452 2 588.2 0%
Total 73,138 1,148,494 1,111 1265.7 2%

